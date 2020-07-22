The '90s are famous for churning out hit teen movies one after another. If you weren't lusting over Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You, you were probably taking fashion notes from one of the era's biggest blockbusters: Clueless. You surely know (and might have even recreated) the matching plaid skirt-suit sets main character's Cher and Dionne wore and even Cher's red slip-dress, but now, in honor of the movie's 25 year anniversary, it's time to appreciate the most iconic beauty moments from Clueless, as well.

Yes, you read that right: The 1995 film is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. Though it wasn't anticipated to reach what is now its classic status, the teen movie that follows Beverly Hills best friends as they play matchmaker (which is loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma) grossed more than $56.6 million at the box office. And along with producing iconic lines like "as if" and introducing the world to the dreamy Paul Rudd, the movie is a certified style look book — from clothing to the signature '90s beauty.

Of course, the stars of the movie, Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (played by Stacey Dash), have the most iconic beauty moments with things like monochrome pink makeup and ribbon braids, respectively. Yet, supporting characters like Amber Mariens (played by Elisa Donovan) also have some drool-worthy looks — like amazing pigtails.

Take a trip down memory lane and keep reading for nine of the best beauty moments from Clueless (and maybe garner some inspiration, too).

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Cher's Brown Lipstick

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

When Cher is in the beginning stages of luring in her first love interest Christian Stovitz, she gives some pointers on how to get men's affection, one being "Anything you can do to draw attention to your mouth is good." And in this scene, her brown lipstick is definitely working, if not to make Stovitz fall for her then to have a seriously flawless '90s beauty moment.

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Dionne's Flower Hat

Netflix

It could be argued that Cher's best friend, Dionne, has the most covetable — and funky — style from the movie. Case in point: The tall white, black-brimmed, black-bowed, pink-flower-adorned hat she wears in her first scene appearance. It's large and in charge, and says Dionne is not here to play with her style. And though she wears many a hat throughout the movie, this one is quite the showstopper.

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Chunky Headbands

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Blair Waldorf who? More than 10 years before Gossip Girl even crossed people's radars, and consequently character Blair Waldorf's signature hair accessories, the girls of Clueless were wearing chunky headbands. While Dionne's has a sporty feel in a crisp white color, Cher's could be plucked out of today's runways with its velvet material.

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Amber's Pigtails

Netflix

Amber Mariens' character may be on the snobbier side, but she has incredible beauty moments — one of which being this pigtail situation. The double ponytails are placed high on the crown of her head with cascading curls falling to her chest; they're cute and playful without being too infantile. And it would be remiss to not mention her bangs, which find themselves closer to baby-bang length throughout the rest of the movie (clearly ahead of her time).

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Cher's Monochrome Pink Makeup

Netflix

Unlike other movies such as Moulin Rouge, makeup is not the beauty hero of Clueless. However, it had a serious moment when Cher donned an entirely monochrome pink face (and outfit and earrings and hair clip) when trying to win over Stovitz. Though her punchy pink lip, flushed cheeks, and a few swipes of the hue for eyeshadow didn't, in fact, get her the boy, it was still an iconic look (and one that continues to trend in 2020).

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: The Girls' Wedding Looks

Netflix

There's no better way to culminate a movie than with incredible hair. Tai Fraiser's (played by Brittany Murphy) is simple, not straying from her normal curls seen in the movie, whereas Cher and Dionne go full '90s for the wedding scene. Cher's blonde tresses are ribbon curled with the front clipped up while Dionne has hot pink and baby pink puffs scattered throughout her strands.

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Everyone's Barrettes

Netflix

In recent years barrettes have made a serious comeback, but they were once a tried-and-true hair accessory of the '90s. This scene, in particular, had about six barrettes make an appearance in under 20 seconds. Most notable are Dionne's kitschy, pink sunflower versions followed by the two blue ones situated on either side of Tai's head (and even most of the background characters are wearing some type of barrette in this clip).

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Cher's Voluminous Hair

Netflix

Let's be honest: The star of Clueless was Cher's hair. It was always perfectly coiffed with a decent, but not overwhelming, amount of volume — aka ideal. The blonde locks were frequently left down and straight in the movie with small blips of updos and accessories; however, as little as Cher's hair seemed to take on new iterations, hairstylist for the movie Nina Paskowitz told Mashable Cher's hair was different for every outfit change — sometimes as small as shifting the part.

Most Iconic Beauty Moment From Clueless: Dionne's Ribbon Braids

Netflix

Once again, Dionne takes the crown for best hair accessories. This time around she intertwined pink and green ribbon into her braids that also happened to perfectly match her top. It was simple, but added just the right amount of flair to make a Dionne look complete. And with hair scarves on the rise in 2020, maybe ribbon will get a Dionne-approved resurgence too.