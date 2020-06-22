There are countless style stars that contribute to daily trends but only a select few truly lead the way. Said trend-setters can be photographed in a piece just once and cause such a frenzy that the item sells out before they've even posted their 'fit pic to Instagram. One most recent example being Hailey Baldwin's neutral-hued SETactive outfit which is already sold out online. Consider it call it the Hailey Effect. But fret not because if you're craving a similar minimalist athleisure look, there are similar sets in neutral hues that will effortlessly deliver the supermodel-approved look.

On Jun. 20, Baldwin was out in Los Angeles wearing a head-to-toe tapue activewear look that is a sleek alternative to bright-hued worout clothes. She wore celeb-favorite brand Set Active's Box Cut sports bra and leggings in the color 'Pepper'. On top, she threw a Fear of God crewneck sweatshirt around her shoulders and opted for a pair of Yeezy Boost 350's in Clay. Up top she tied the tonal look together with a sleek top-knot and of course an unreleased face mask from her hubby's clothing line, Drew House, for safety measures.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This comfy and functional outfit is easy to throw together for any off-duty situation from strolling the neighborhood, grocery runs, or even a casual socially-distant coffee date. The key to the tonal formula is sticking with neutrals like black, grey, white, or tan shades but you don't have to pick just one. As demonstrated by Baldwin, you can have as many as three tones working at once if they're all within the same color family.

Below, you'll find sets of leggings and shorts with matching sports bras, crop tops or bra tops for the base part of the ensemble. Next, if you also like to carry a layering option in tow but don't yet own one in a similar shade Los Angeles Apparel's Heavy Fleece Pullover comes in just about every neutral option like beige, cement grey, off-white and off-black for $70. Likewise, don't miss the brands cotton face masks that come in matching shades like this Creme and Beige 3-pack. And lastly, you may already have exercise sneakers in similar color-way variations but if you're in the market for a new trendy pair like Baldwin's sneaker reseller Goat will scratch that itch.

You can easily snag a two-piece set just like the supermodels, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Astoria

Ju'Nae Fit

Gigi C

Alo Yoga

Girlfriend

Kemetic Knowledge

Beach Riot

Nux Active