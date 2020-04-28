8 Jumbo-Size Skincare Products To Save You Money & A Few Trips To The Store

Taking care of your skin even though you're planted inside all day is just as important as before. Making a trip to the store during quarantine to get all your needed products, though, proves to be a more difficult mission (and not as necessary). Fortunately, jumbo-size skincare products are your way around having to frequent the store while still ensuring your skin is as popping as ever.

Along with saving you trips, stocking up on larger size skincare items generally saves you money — in the long run, that is. Because when you buy something for double its normal size, it’s usually not double the price; rather, it’s less. So, you end up having more of your beloved product for a longer period of time without having to re-up on paying for it (insert dancing woman emoji).

And no matter what your skin is going through these days, there’s a jumbo skincare product for it. For those seeking a much-needed boost of moisture, maybe grab Fresh Beauty’s new 3.3-ounce tub of its Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream made with powerful hydrators hyaluronic acid and rose flower oil. Or, if you’ve become obsessed with acid treatments, you can’t go wrong with cult-favorite, lactic-acid based, 1.7-ounce Good Genes from Sunday Riley.

And since, yes, sunscreen is still necessary, you can pick up the mammoth PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract from Supergoop! that’s 18 ounces. From exfoliation to hydration, it's all fair game. Ahead, eight jumbo-size skincare products to keep your skin in check, money in your pocket, and you away from the store longer.

