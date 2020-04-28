8 Jumbo-Size Skincare Products To Save You Money & A Few Trips To The Store
Taking care of your skin even though you're planted inside all day is just as important as before. Making a trip to the store during quarantine to get all your needed products, though, proves to be a more difficult mission (and not as necessary). Fortunately, jumbo-size skincare products are your way around having to frequent the store while still ensuring your skin is as popping as ever.
Along with saving you trips, stocking up on larger size skincare items generally saves you money — in the long run, that is. Because when you buy something for double its normal size, it’s usually not double the price; rather, it’s less. So, you end up having more of your beloved product for a longer period of time without having to re-up on paying for it (insert dancing woman emoji).
And no matter what your skin is going through these days, there’s a jumbo skincare product for it. For those seeking a much-needed boost of moisture, maybe grab Fresh Beauty’s new 3.3-ounce tub of its Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream made with powerful hydrators hyaluronic acid and rose flower oil. Or, if you’ve become obsessed with acid treatments, you can’t go wrong with cult-favorite, lactic-acid based, 1.7-ounce Good Genes from Sunday Riley.
And since, yes, sunscreen is still necessary, you can pick up the mammoth PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract from Supergoop! that’s 18 ounces. From exfoliation to hydration, it's all fair game. Ahead, eight jumbo-size skincare products to keep your skin in check, money in your pocket, and you away from the store longer.
Double the original 0.33-ounce size, this tea tree oil from The Body Shop is your answer to broken-out skin. The large bottle is made with oil of 15,000 tea tree leaves to make sure the spot treatment is effective after one use.
Moisturize day and night with this 3.3-ounce tub from Fresh. It's a gel-cream formula made with hyaluronic acid and hydropatches to seal in moisture while a blend of rosewater and flower oil soothe the skin.
Yep, this toner is the size of a water bottle (16 ounces). Made with real pieces of cucumber, the natural astringent reduces shine and smoothes skin.
Interested in the world of acids? Give this AHA, lactic acid-based, cream that exfoliates, buffs, and renews the skin a shot. And with over 2,000 five-star reviews, you might as well grab the value size bottle (1.7 ounces).
This 13.9-ounce milk cleanser removes makeup and impurities without needing a drop of water. Added extracts and oils like alpine herbs, moringa seed, sweet almond, and marshmallow leave skin feeling refreshed and smooth.
When you're in need of a face mask, grab one of the 36 from this box. Simply open the top and apply a sheet mask made with white peony extract and Mandarin orange peel extract for hydrated and brightened skin.
Move aside rosehip oil, this 4-ounce argan oil is an all-around skin savior. Take it from the 5,000 five-star reviews on Sephora that praise this oil for moisturizing, brightening, and evening skin texture.