8 Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes That Will Get You Excited For Gift-Giving Season
Don't freak out, but it may be time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. Yes, it's that time of year again already, and if you're at a loss of where to start, behold the holiday eyeshadow palettes that will never lead you astray. Some are as glittery as the wrapping paper and lights synonymous with the upcoming months, and others contain timeless hues that are ideal for any time of year. Regardless, they're all equally worthy of being gifted.
The selection of palettes popping up this year cater to a range of tastes and preferences. You can get your fill of earthy tones with the mini version of Anastasia Beverly Hills' cult-favorite palette or keep the punchy summer looks going well into fall and winter with Midas Cosmetics' newest drop. Yes, whether they're stocking stuffers, the main attraction, or simply a "thinking of you" gift, ahead, you'll find eight eyeshadow palettes that will appease every type of beauty lover — from the smoky eye wearers to the fans of chromatic lids.
Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit quite like an eyeshadow palette that smells like Christmas cookies. This 12-pan palette has a mix of warm and rusty neutral colors balanced out nicely by a handful of pink hues. It also comes with a highlighter and blush compact and a mini portion of the brand's Damn Girl Mascara, so you can complete the look.
For those unimpressed by neutral eyeshadows, this bold pastel palette is ideal. The six almost-neon hues are the keys to making gorgeous, standout looks all season.
Red lipstick is certainly a wintertime staple, but what about red eyeshadow? The unique range of shades in this Marc Jacobs Beauty palette makes you reconsider how you wear this iconic cold-weather color. And you may find yourself surprised at how versatile a cherry red can be when used on your lids.
This collaboration is as chic as the iconic doll herself. The eyeshadow palette is reminiscent of a snowflake and, while it's comprised of mostly warm neutral hues (perfect for occasions or your daily routine), there's a hit of blue to add a punchy kick of color to any look you create.
The brand recently introduced the baby sister to the cult-favorite Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette and, despite its smaller size, it still packs a lot of drama. The petite container makes it easy to bring with you on-the-go.
In addition to your eyes, this palette collab aims to give your face some love, too. The pans of color double as highlighters and eyeshadows, so you can get a glimmering finish all over.
This 18-shade palette offers a range of color options that include jewel-toned purple, puce, and light gold. Featuring shimmer finishes with a scattering of mattes, you'll be able to craft the perfect dazzling holiday look that will only be rivaled by tinsel and decorative lights.
While this palette technically launched during the summer, it's a perfect transitional set for creating the deeper, more mysterious looks that become standard in the winter. The browns and taupes are great for an everyday finish, but because the shadows are buildable and highly pigmented, you'll have no problem working from something basic to extravagant.