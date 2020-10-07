Don't freak out, but it may be time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. Yes, it's that time of year again already, and if you're at a loss of where to start, behold the holiday eyeshadow palettes that will never lead you astray. Some are as glittery as the wrapping paper and lights synonymous with the upcoming months, and others contain timeless hues that are ideal for any time of year. Regardless, they're all equally worthy of being gifted.

The selection of palettes popping up this year cater to a range of tastes and preferences. You can get your fill of earthy tones with the mini version of Anastasia Beverly Hills' cult-favorite palette or keep the punchy summer looks going well into fall and winter with Midas Cosmetics' newest drop. Yes, whether they're stocking stuffers, the main attraction, or simply a "thinking of you" gift, ahead, you'll find eight eyeshadow palettes that will appease every type of beauty lover — from the smoky eye wearers to the fans of chromatic lids.

