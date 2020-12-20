There may not be as many holiday parties as usual this year, but celebrity holiday nail looks are still serving up tons of festive inspiration. Aided, of course, by some of the most in-demand celebrity nail artists, the hands are extremely party-ready (even if the party is on Zoom).

The holiday season — whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just want to go all out for New Year's Eve, is a perfect excuse to go unapologetically glam. It's the perfect moment to bring on the glitter, the patterns, the super long extensions — whatever your heart (or nails) desire. Don't worry if you're not going anywhere, at the end of this year, in particular, everyone deserves a moment of pizazz. And though one doesn't necessarily have a celebrity manicurist available, there’s never been a better moment to get a little creative and have some fun with your nails.

The holiday nail trends are super varied too, so there’s a mix of inspiration available. From classic, seasonal-vibe colors (like Selena Gomez's amazing classic red), to the legit talons Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are wearing, to more playful nail art, like Dua Lipa's heart-covered nails and Lily Allen's Christmas-hued waves — there's something for minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between. Below, discover eight perfectly polished celeb-approved looks from the classic to the totally over-the-top.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Dua Lipa

These '60s-inspired, multi-colored hearts that Mei Kawajiri gave Dua Lipa are like a party in a manicure.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Lily Allen

Lily Allen's wavy mani in festive hues offers a nod to Christmas — without, you know, a tree on each nail.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Selena Gomez

A classic red, like the one Tom Bachik painted on Selena Gomez's nails truly never goes out of style. This one, he kindly shared, is 'Devil Red' by CND.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Kylie Jenner

Kylie's matching her Kylie Cosmetics palette with these seasonally appropriate, Grinch-inspired green talon nails.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens' nude nails look subtle at first — but when you look closer, you'll get a closer look at the minimal, but shiny holographic strips (in intentionally mismatched sizes) nail artist Thuy Nguyen placed on each one for the star's 2020 MTV awards look.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Saweetie

You absolutely must scroll to see the close-up on Saweetie's nails, done by Naomi Yasuda. Each gem-encrusted one looks like a piece of jewelry.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Khloé Kardashian

Artist Chaun Legend leveled up Khloe Kardashian's talon nails with a French manicure design.

Festive Holiday Nail Looks: Lavern Cox

Laverne Cox's talon-style nails may be shorter than others — but they're no less extra thanks to the super-sparkly V-shaped tips.