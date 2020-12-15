The New York Times said it in 2018, and in 2020, it's ever more clear: Dinnerware is being "dishrupted." Gone are the days of fancy china sitting hidden away in a cabinet for special occasions; now, it's all about cool ceramic tableware brands that feature mix-and-match products, unexpected colors and patterns, and rough, organic edges. And judging from Instagram (and the influx of tableware labels), the trend is set to continue growing.

Since there's a good chance you're among the many, many people either considering a purchase from cult-favorite Year & Day or trying to find an under-the-radar brand that's not completely sold out of every handmade plate, bowl, and cup, TZR has done some digging to find a list of ceramic tableware brands that are trendy, stocked, and aesthetically pleasing for you to consider.

And while they fit the bill for Instagram-friendly, there's an actual chance you haven't heard of *all* of the brands in the list below, which means they might even serve as a conversation starter at your next dinner gathering — you know, when those are able to happen again. Start shopping them, ahead.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: Turiya Gross Ceramics

Turiya Gross got her start working with clay in 2001, and has since grown that love into a full-fledged ceramics brand that sells tableware like plates and spoons along with decor items such as planters. Many of her pieces are easily identifiable by the whites and blues inspired by Turkish antiques and the Mexican folk brushwork featured heavily throughout.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: ANK Ceramics

ANK Ceramics is a tableware brand featuring hand-crafted pieces made in Maine by Ariela Kuh. The line carries everything you need to set a beautiful table, including bowls, plates, and full dish sets in a range of both minimalist and bright shades. The best part? All items are food, dishwasher, and microwave safe.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: Good Kind Work

Though visual artist Michelle Blade is known mainly for her paintings, she started creating ceramics in 2014 with the goal to make "unique, utilitarian objects," according to the Good Kind Work site. Every piece Blade creates is slab made and hand-painted, and made individually for each customer (so no two pieces are exactly the same). In her shop, you'll find a mix of plates, serving bowls, cups, and home decor, each featuring nature-inspired colors and playful patterns.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: Humble Ceramics

Founded by Belgian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Delphine Lippens, Humble Ceramics was started in 2010 and, according to its site, is "about polarity and the beauty of opposites." The brand has a surprisingly large collection of items, spanning the dinnerware, tabletop and kitchen, and decor categories, and its pieces are designed to "create a multi-sensorial experience with the intention of forming a matrix of healing for the planet."

Ceramic Tableware Brand: East Fork

East Fork was created in 2011 to make thoughtful, durable ceramic dishware, but the brand is also committed to its mission of providing manufacturing jobs to its Asheville, North Carolina community and holding itself accountable to its employees, stakeholders, vendors, and the environment. The company offers simple tableware in a small range of earth-inspired colors, but on its site, you can also find things like glassware, food-shaped candles, and more decor if you're looking to fill your entire table.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: Sarah Kersten

Coastal California and a "rich and robust pottery tradition" in the state's northern city of Berkeley serve as the inspiration for Sarah Kersten's work, which is created by her and a small team in her studio there. According to the brand's site, each piece is designed to be "sculpturally beautiful, effortlessly functional, and of heirloom quality" and respond to real needs in the kitchen. That's obvious from the label's offerings, which include several different sizes of plates and bowls for various purposes, and are all made with a minimalist, unfussy design.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: Naked Clay Ceramics

Naked Clay Ceramics was founded by Carla Sealey in 2017, who still makes every piece by hand in her studio in Bedfordshire, England. The collection is meant to be quiet, tactile, and minimal, which is reflected in its beautiful, mostly black and white items that are created through a combination of hand-building and slip casting.

Ceramic Tableware Brand: Meadow Ceramics

Created by single mom Caroline Arnecke in her kitchen, Meadow Ceramics "is for the woman who loves handmade and authentic boho chic home décor," according to the brand's site. Sticking to a back-to-basics approach, each item is hand-made in stoneware and porcelain, making for a unique, one-of-a-kind piece that'll dress up any table.