Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen may not make many red carpet appearances these days, but the duo have long served as sources of inspiration for those who adore their effortless sense of style. Considering that their clothing label, The Row, has become synonymous with luxurious, minimalist staples, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen's own easy, comfortable outfits are a great starting point for those wanting to step up their WFH looks.

The former actors have helped to set the trends since their childhoods on screen. During their years at NYU, paparazzi photos of the duo with ushered in sweeping bohemian separates, oversized sunglasses, and Balenciaga Motorcycle bags. And now, shots of the business moguls outside of their Tribeca office can spur the selling out of a shoe or scarf. The one factor that has remained constant: the duo are always ahead of the curve, even when it comes to wardrobe basics.

And though the two often draw from The Row when putting together their day to day looks, it's easy to get the Olsen off-duty look by mixing in other polished but cozy brands like COS and Grey State. Check out a few cozy looks to inspire you below.

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A scarf or shawl is a key layering piece for both sisters. While ideal for travel, it's also an item that you can cozy up in at home. Here, Ashley styled a grey fringed shawl with a crewneck sweater, skinny pants, and penny loafers as part of a neutral ensemble. Mary-Kate instead opted to balance out a bright robe coat with a scarf cinched at the neck.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

As the temperatures heat up, finding comfortable workwear can prove to be tricky. However, here Mary-Kate perfectly demonstrates how to tackle elevated summer attire. The key is her loose-fitting and breathable fabrics, plus she detailed the all-black ensemble with a pop of color making the final product playful but still appropriate.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

A masters of layering and oversized silhouettes alike, Ashley nailed business casual and comfortable chic at the same time with this look. Her creased grey slacks and leather loafers balance the oversized top half consisting of a layered high-low button-down and knit sweater.

Tal Rubin/GC Images/Getty Images

Simplicity doesn't have to mean boring, in fact, with the Olsens it's usually quite the opposite. The super relaxed fit of this billowing top remains fashion-forward while the crisp trousers and core sandals tone it down just enough to feel appropriate for an afternoon on the couch.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Ashley sported a relaxed maxi dress that's sure to be a go-to piece all summer long due to it's one-and-done ease. Simply pair with a carry-all, sunglasses, and some thong sandals, for example, try the highly buzzed about Ginza sandals from the twins' brand as a comfortable casual option that's still on-trend.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

For an effortless update to the classic leggings and sweater formula, try adding structured staples like a sleek peacoat and croc-effect shoulder bag. The simple look proves to be so polished, with little effort necessary.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images

A midi dress, sandals, and a leather jacket are a simple 3-piece combination to make a go-to while running errands. It's comfortable and combines core pieces in your wardrobe.