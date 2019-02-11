More likely than not, when you think of where to shop for leggings, you think of lululemon. It only makes sense, given the fact that the activewear brand has become one of the well-known brands creating sleek, high-quality yoga pants, running jackets, and everything else you wear to and from the gym. It’s safe to say that if you love the athleisure trend and practically live in your leggings, you probably have lululemon in your closet on some level, even if it’s just a single pair of the brand’s highly-coveted leggings. But if you’ve been searching for other brands like lululemon to add into the mix of your athletic attire, there are a handful of brands that should be your next go-to options for high-quality activewear.

While lululemon of course has its own defining characteristics of what makes it special, there are brands out there you can shop that are making activewear that's just as cool — and just as worthy of your money. Ahead, seven brands to shop for well-made gym gear that make a great alternative to lululemon if you're looking to style some new pieces with what you already own. Check them all out below.

Brands Like Lululemon: Zoezi Sport

Founder Yvonne Bulimo was born in Kenya and grew up in the U.S., and she marries both cultures in her line. The name Zoezi, the website explains, is the Swahili word for exercise, and the brand approaches athletic-wear with a colorful, creative attitude.

Brands Like Lululemon: Live the Process

According to its website, Live the Process defines “The Workout Within,” and creates beautiful, minimalistic pieces in a variety of colors ranging from pale pinks to bold reds, along with effortless knitwear staples you’ll never want to take off.

Brands Like Lululemon: Varley

If it’s prints you love, it’s prints you’ll get at Varley, with stylish takes on trend-forward designs featuring monochromatic leopard and snake prints on a muted color palette. Just in case prints for the gym aren’t exactly your thing, don’t worry — they also have pieces in solid colors, too.

Brands Like Lululemon: Athleta

You can always count on Athleta to have a wide range of items to wear to the gym and beyond. From bright-hued bottoms and coordinating tops to easy joggers, you’ll find everything you could possibly be looking for here.

Brands Like Lululemon: Filippa K

Scandinavian brand Filippa K emphasizes the need for movement in its Soft Sport line, creating staples meant for sports such as pilates, barre, dance, and yoga. The latest collection includes simple staples in shades a dusty rose, navy, mauve, and others to add to a minimalist palette.

Brands Like Lululemon: Beyond Yoga

Known for its wide variety of styles and prints, Beyond Yoga has pieces for the yogi who wants to elevate her flow to the next level, with everything from a workout-friendly turtleneck top to classic leggings to wear for every session.

Brands Like Lululemon: Outdoor Voices

A favorite among fashion girls and athletes alike, Outdoor Voices encourages anyone and everyone to get active, no matter what level of athleticism you’re at. The brand features beautiful, design-driven staples such as crop tops and leggings, most exemplifying the brand’s knack for aesthetically-pleasing color combinations.

Brands Like Lululemon: Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective first made its mark as an affordable, size-inclusive activewear brand, providing classic staples for all women. Whether you’re someone who prefers keeping it simple with a pair of black leggings or you want something bolder, you’ll find all colors of the rainbow in its pieces.

