7 2020 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Perfect For Every Stylish Mom

By Lexi Novak
Whether you’re currently at home with your mom or you’re celebrating her from afar — and whether Mother’s Day is typically a major or minor occasion in your family — it feels especially important to show gratitude and love this year. Indulge her with chic accessories for her newest hobby. Send her some luxe staycation essentials. Or, upgrade her everyday with stylish Mother’s Day gift ideas perfect for last-minute shopping.

Maybe your mom has been flexing her culinary skills lately, transforming her kitchen into a cozy patisserie. There’s a winning gift idea to be had there. Perhaps she’s in need of some colorful flora to brighten the housebound lifestyle. This may actually be one of those times when flowers and plants are anything but boring. Why not give her the gift of a decadent fragrance? Sometimes it’s the little pleasures that have the greatest impact. And even if, at this point, you can’t guarantee she’ll receive your token of appreciation exactly in time for your May 10 brunch (virtual or otherwise), it will get there eventually. Now more than ever, it really is the thought that counts. To help quicken the decision-making process, below is a curated list of top Mother’s Day gift recommendations, featuring all the ways to send her thoughtful, stylish comfort.

Transporting Candle

Costa Brazil Vela Jungle Candle
$165
Violet Grey

Satisfy wanderlust with a candle that fills the room with notes of the Amazon rainforest. The plant-based waxes burn aromas of white and black breau resin, cypress root, and Brazilian vetiver for up to 60 hours.

Photogenic Kitchen Accessory

Pink Glass Cake Stand
$82
Goop

This milky glass cake stand, in its springy pastel pink shade, is an ideal way to display a batch of kouign-amann or stack of pistachio biscotti. The supplemental glass shade additionally provides cover for freshly iced cakes.

Mood-Boosting Bouquet

Farmer's Choice Orchid
$54
The Bouqs Co.

Whether your mom prefers the minimalism of orchids or the maximalism of multicolored roses, The Bouqs Co. has options. Plus, they partner directly with eco-friendly farms to support the environment and local farmers.

Collector’s Edition Fragrance

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Fantastic Pink Limited Edition Collector
$124
Bloomingdales

With rich notes of jasmine, tuberose, almond, and coffee, Carolina Herrera’s iconic Good Girl scent will transform every day into a special occasion for Mom. The limited-edition bottle is also the perfect collector’s piece for any vanity.

Eye-Catching Loungewear

The Elder Statesman Stripe Baja Pants
$895
The Elder Statesman

The comfort of loungewear meets the sophistication of cashmere with these hand-loomed bottoms. The graphic stripes take it out of sweats territory and into wearable design.

THE Face Cream

Augustinus Bader The Cream
$265
Neiman Marcus

Formulated with 30 years of innovative research to plump, firm, and restore skin, it’s no wonder it has a cult following of actresses, models, singers, celebrity facialists, and beauty editors.

Luxe Bath Bombs

Ouai Chill Pills
$30
Sephora

As these cheeky chill pills dissolve into the tub, they fill the air with calming jasmine and rose while coating skin with nourishing jojoba, safflower, and hemp seed oils.