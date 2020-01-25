Rent The Runway pioneered the idea of renting out clothing when it launched back in 2009. At its start, the brand didn't have many competitors (if any at all), and its core focus was to provide customers with luxury designers pieces for special occasions. Today, however, renting is no longer just about wedding-guest dresses. New websites are cropping up to supply everything you need to curate your wardrobe — from your everyday workwear essentials, to designer bags for upscale events. If you like the idea of renting instead of purchasing, consider checking out more stores like Rent The Runway to get on board with the future of fashion.

According to a market research study from Brand Essence Research, the clothing rental market is expected to grow by more than 10 percent per year from 2018-2023 (it has hit the benchmark so far). It's also expected to hit a value of almost 2 billion dollars. This rising statistic can be attributed in part to the fashion scene's trend-driven market. With rental sites, you don't have to choose one single item to splurge on anymore; instead you can swap out pieces as desired, making it easy to test out trends and keep outfit photos feeling fresh on social media. Plus, if you happen to fall in love with a piece, you can always purchase it down the line.

If you're sold on renting out your wardrobe, below see six online sites like Rent The Runway. You'll never murmur the words "I have nothing to wear" ever again.

Store Like Rent The Runway: Nuuly

Launched in 2019, Nuuly is the latest brand under Urban Outfitters Inc. For $88 a month, you can select six pieces to rent. In the assortment of labels you'll find in-house brands including Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie, as well as cool contemporary brands like Tach Clothing, For Love & Lemons, AGOLDE, and LoveShackFancy. Laundry and damage fees are included in the monthly price, so you won't have to worry about any spills or rips. And, with free two-day shipping, you won't be waiting around to sport your new pieces.

Store Like Rent The Runway: My List At Bloomingdale's

If you're a Bloomingdale's shopper, you may want to consider the department store's My List rental program at $149 a month for four items. Launched in 2019, the beloved New York-based retailers online service offers up contemporary labels like Apparis, French Connection, and BA&SH, with new styles are added each week. You can keep the items as long as you wish, and exchange at your leisure, or purchase what you love.

Store Like Rent The Runway: Bag Romance

If you're always eyeing the next It handbag but have a hard time settling on which one to buy, you'll want to consider, Bag Romance which focuses on designer purses. Prices vary by bag, but rental rates start at $140. You can choose to hold onto a style of your choice for a seven or 30 day period, with the option to buy. The assortment includes both new and vintage, and features designers like Chanel, Celine, and Louis Vuitton.

Store Like Rent The Runway: Fashion To Figure Closet

Plus-size retailer Fashion To Figure's FTF closet is a service that offers clothing from size 12-24. For a flat fee of only $54.95 you are able to rent three items a month, though through the four weeks, you can swap out the pieces as many times as you want. To help in deciding and visualizing what pieces you want to try, there's also a virtual closet where you can add up to 20 items that you're considering. You then can prioritize certain items to ship out first.

Store Like Rent The Runway: Armarium

Have a wedding or work event you need something a tad more elevated for? Consider checking out luxury rental site Armarium. Armarium supplies luxe designer pieces, (see: Maison Margiela, Marc Jacobs, Paco Rabanne) ideal for special occasions, with prices ranging depending on what you choose. You can book a stylist for help on the website, or pop into the New York City showroom, if you happen to be in town. Once you get the item, it's yours for four days. So, say goodbye to paying hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on a dress you'll wear once.

Store Like Rent The Runway: Switch

Attention fine jewelry enthusiasts: you can now rent earrings, bracelets, and rings in addition to your clothes. Included in Switch's program are three plans: one piece at a time per month for $29, two pieces for $49, or three pieces for $69. With Switch, you can hold on to the jewelry for as long as you desire, and same goes with unlimited exchanges. Plus, when you're a member, you earn credit to put towards future purchases. So sign up to flaunt those Chanel logo earrings you've been eyeing, or a colorful Roxanne Assoulin bracelet you've scrolled past on Instagram.