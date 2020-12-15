YouTube makeup tutorials are a fine-tuned equation. Equal parts how-to guide and ASMR, watching a video from your favorite beauty guru or influencer can be as relaxing as it is entertaining, while still teaching you how to paint on a crease- and feather-free lip or sharp cat-eye liner. That said, the stakes are higher at the end of the year, and the holiday makeup tutorials on YouTube don't disappoint. Glitter is taken out of storage, eyeliner wings get longer, and the love affair with red lipstick continues well into January.

Rather than scroll the website for inspiration, keep reading to watch six of the best holiday makeup tutorials out there. Note: not all of them are strictly made for the holidays. In fact, half aren't. However, these videos will give you the range of a makeup expert, equipping you with the skills for dewy no-makeup makeup to high-glam, multicolored eyeshadow looks that are fit for a Hallmark movie. Since the holidays aren't about a handful of days, but an entire season of looks, shimmer, and shine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Holiday Makeup Tutorial: Green Eyeshadow

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty's Global Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono, this green-centric eyeshadow look uses the brand's $25 Money Snap Shadow palette. It nods to the forest-y greens of the season without going overboard. (Though if you want to pop on a red lip and up the holiday vibes, no one would stop you.)

Holiday Makeup Tutorial: Drugstore Beauty Products

It might be tempting to extend your holiday shopping into your own makeup collection, but if you're watching your spending then this holiday makeup tutorial from NikkieTutorials is your new go-to. The beauty guru shares her tips for getting a full-coverage glow on a budget, and the pros of "stamping" on eyeshadow.

Holiday Makeup Tutorial: Classic Red Lip

This tutorial features mega-influencer Aaliyah Jay using Maybelline New York, and yes, it's actually easy to follow along. Watch it for the affordable products and flawless red lip, then stick around for the glittery cut crease.

Holiday Makeup Tutorial: Smoky Eye

Click right this way if you've never known exactly how to blend out a smoky eye. This eyeshadow layering technique from Denitslava Makeup looks incredibly complicated once it's done, but the step-by-step tutorial will guide you all the way there.

Holiday Makeup Tutorial: Blue Eyeshadow

A deep blue meets shimmery purple in this high-glam makeup tutorial. Follow it from beginning to end for skin care ideas, perfect concealer placement, and how to expertly wield an eyebrow pencil.

Holiday Makeup Tutorial: Dewy Skin

If you're sticking at home for the holidays, then a dewy skin tutorial is really all you need — faux lashes optional but always a plus. Symphani Soto shows how the glassy look begins with skin care, building the base with a moisturizing Murad mist and Tatcha cream.