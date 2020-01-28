Valentine's Day is on the horizon and no matter where you stand when it comes to the holiday, it does provide for a good excuse to get a new outfit. That said, figuring out what to wear inevitably adds to the stress Feb. 14 can bring, which is why Valentine's Day looks for any occasion are important — whether you're spending it with friends or that special someone.

Plans for the big day can range, but if yours include something along the lines of a romantic dinner with your significant other, a night out with friends, or a dinner party with your girls, then, you know you won't be slipping into loungewear. Which means, you're left with the task of securing pieces to create a look that's a nod to the occasion, but doesn't come off cliché. Luckily, the lineup of looks below finds the balance, and offer up ideas on how to embrace pinks and reds in a cool, chic way as well as bring a romantic vibe into your attire while maintaining an elevated look. Even better? You can totally wear these looks again throughout the year.

Continue on for five outfit formulas that'll have you covered no matter what your plans are for this year, and shop the pieces that'll help create them.

LBD + Statement Heart Earrings

Instead of opting for a simple black dress, look for one that has special detailing like the below square-neck, puff-sleeve style. Then, match up your frock with a set of elevated, heart-shaped earrings for a classy yet festive look.

Silky Pink Cami + Leather Trouser

Sexy yet refined, a silk cami and leather pant look is a winning combination. Top it off with a pair of modern, gold danglers and pointy-toe booties.

Shades of Red

Instead of going for a full-on bright red look, bring in a shade of burgundy to give it a fresh spin.

Lacey Top + Denim

For those who gravitate toward neutrals, go the romantic route with a black lacey top. Match it up with a pair of denim and a mule for an outfit that looks put together but feels effortless.

Winter White

Skip the traditional color-palette and go for a chic winter white outfit. Add in a red shoe for a pop of eye-catching color.