As we find a new “normal” confined inside, one thing has proven to be more important than ever: incorporating self-care into our daily routines. This could mean lighting a candle to help you relax, taking a virtual workout class, or pampering your skin with swoon-worthy products. In fact, it's no surprise that people seem to be sharing their stay-at-home skin care more than ever. So for anyone who particularly delights in trying an innovative mask that also happens to be made for selfies — or a cult-fave skin-care line with a roster of A-list fans — you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, find the products that don't just claim to smooth, plump, and impart a lit-from-within-glow but that actually deliver. Each one is impressive, satisfying to use, and iconic in its own right. And there's something for every type of regimen. Whether you like the latest skin-care technology, indulge in jade rolling and Gua Sha, or consider yourself someone who appreciates a good classic — these must-haves will truly pamper your skin.

LED LIGHT THERAPY FACE MASK

Light therapy started out as a treatment you could only get at your dermatologist’s office. Now, there are several at-home options that treat various skin concerns. This silicone-based mask molds right onto your face and uses red LED lights to boost collagen production, calm redness, and even skin tone. It also includes near-infrared 830nm light, which helps stimulate cell regeneration and is considered to be the most powerful of all wavelengths. Carve out 10 minutes a day, and you'll be on your way to brighter, healthier-looking skin.

NEXT-LEVEL FACE ROLLER

This metal facial roller is the closest we've gotten to mimicking the experience of real facial at home. It's designed to replicate an aesthetician's kneading fingertip movements for tightening skin. The handle also includes a small solar panel to transform sunlight and indoor light into microcurrents that stimulate circulation.

GLOW-IFYING SERUM

The sole purpose of these celebrity-favorite Glow Drops are to boost your complexion, and yes, make you glow. The formula is a blend of hydrating glycerin along with nourishing botanical extracts and oils that deliver short-term and long-term radiance. You can mix it in with your moisturizer, foundation, or even apply it over you makeup. We recommend using it with the S Carat Face Roller for the ultimate pampering experience.

RICH MOISTURIZER

A classic for a reason, Crème de La Mer is known for its soothing, healing, and moisturizing properties. Formulated with a blend of sea kelp and vitamins, this legendary cream provides intense hydration. Trust us when we say a little bit goes a long way, so it will last.

TINTED LIP BALM

Just because we're stuck inside doesn't mean we shouldn't give our lips love, too. This tinted lip balm will moisturize throughout the day while creating a hint of color. Swipe on a layer before your next Zoom meeting, and don't be surprised if you feel more upbeat and productive.