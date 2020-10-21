Shopping within and beyond a size 2-24 range shouldn’t be such a novelty in 2020. And yet — at the risk of sounding like a broken record — the industry still has a long way to go to reach a place where everyone has equal access to clothing that allows them to express their personal style, no matter size or budget. Big, established brands are working their way there slowly by extending their offerings to represent a wider size range (think: Madewell, Reformation, Anthropologie) but some of the most exciting movement is undoubtedly at the hands of independent designers and emerging size-inclusive labels who are welcoming an inclusive — and often underserved — audience from the get-go.

Within the last couple of years, a noteworthy group of new brands began to gain attention, five of which are listed below. Though they may not yet be household names, they stand out because of their focused perspectives. Take Coyan, a brand that creates ethereal, elegant designs with a luxurious touch. Or Kai Collection, a Beyoncé-approved label with colorful patterns and figure-hugging silhouettes ideal for a special date night or cocktails with your favorite people. Plus, several of the labels on this small list are committed to sustainable practices and minimizing waste — proving they're setting an example of what the future of fashion looks like in more ways than one. Read on to learn more and shop in a range of sizes not often seen elsewhere.

Emerging Size-Inclusive Brands: Coyan

Coyan

If you can easily name a slew of chic, minimalist brands that top your list of aspirational style (see: The Row, Jil Sander), Coyan is a brand to commit to memory, as well. Launched about a year ago by French designer Lucas Zunz, the label has earned attention for its elegant, flowy silk dresses that are available in sizes 0 through 24. The silhouettes are simplistic yet luxe, while the collection itself is tightly edited — currently offering only a handful of designs — with a color palette that is fresh but timeless. Plus, Coyan has a made-to-order option that not only ensures the best fit, but also helps reduce waste and energy when it comes to creating these forever pieces.

Emerging Size-Inclusive Brands: Diarrablu

Diarrablu

The story behind Diarrablu is rich with tradition and ingenuity, thanks to its founder Diarra Bousso Gueye. Based in Silicon Valley, but inspired by her native Senegal, Gueye is an artist and mathematician who launched her brand in 2015 but is currently in the works to expand it even further. The silhouettes in the collection are thoughtful yet easy to wear, including classic wrap dresses and tailored sets that are comfortable enough to nap in. Meanwhile, the prints, informed by her home country as well as her mathematics background, give a bold look to each piece. The designs are not only evident of Gueye's commitment to honor Senegal, but that she's invested in the community, too. She employs local artisans and has an atelier in Dakar, run by her mother Khoudia Dionna. Sizing ranges from 0 to 26 with the option to customize the length on each piece — great news for petites everywhere.

Emerging Size-Inclusive Brands: Kai Collective

Sure, an endorsement from Beyoncé and her stylist Zerina Akers may be one reason to check out Kai Collective’s designs, but it certainly is not the only one. The brainchild of British-Nigerian designer Fisayo Longe, Kai has been in production since 2016 — offering cool, colorful designs that have figure-hugging silhouettes, statement sleeves, and playful prints. There are turtlenecks for everyday layering or silky dresses for a special night out (or, 2020, in). The adjustable ties on many of the pieces are also important to note. They’re a thoughtful element detail that allows you to get exactly the preferred fit for you. The current size offering is XXS to XXXL, which is approximately US size 2 to 18.

Emerging Size-Inclusive Brands: Hilary MacMillan

While Toronto-based Hilary MacMillan started her eponymous line in 2013, the label expanded its sizes as of this year. Running from 2 to 28, MacMillans’ brand is best known for its vegan ethos, finding alternatives to fabrics such as leather and fur to create collections that speak to a modern woman and the demands of her life. For its latest collection for Fall 2020, that means sleek high-waist trousers, luxe trenches in vegan leather, and a bit of ‘70s inspiration with corduroy jackets and separates.

Emerging Size-Inclusive Brands: Kin

Kin is another slow-fashion brand with a small, but powerful offering. Helmed by London-based designer Ngoni Chikwenengere, the brand features dresses and separates in a mostly neutral color palette. Pieces are composed of natural materials, such as linen, as well as remnant fabrics, and are available approximately in sizes 2 to 20. A new collection will be dropping October 30, says Chikwenengere, featuring the label's signature Juliette dress in new fabrics and prints, as well as pieces made of remnant silks from a local luxury brand. In the meantime, shop some of Kin's classic designs below.