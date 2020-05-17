27 Chic Loungewear Finds On Amazon That'll Make You Feel Like You're Getting Dressed

For many of us, social distancing has altered nearly every aspect of our lives, including getting dressed. Even if you’ve always insisted you dress only for yourself, buttoning non-stretch denim to your ribcage can feel silly when you’re alone. However, you may want to think twice before choosing your quarantine uniform solely for comfort — sure, living in your favorite hoodie from high school might seem fun at first, but getting dressed each morning creates some semblance of normalcy in your daily routine, and can even help you stay productive if you’re working from home. Instead, treat yourself to these chic loungewear finds on Amazon that’ll make you feel like you’re getting dressed, but won’t force you to sacrifice pajama-level comfort.

Hand-picked by editors and enthusiastically approved by Amazon reviewers, the pieces on this list give you the best of both worlds when it comes to getting dressed for staying at home. Whether you love lingerie-inspired loungewear or can’t get enough of athleisure, you’ll find plenty of comfy-chic options here to fall in love with. Better still, everything on the list is available on Amazon, with most pieces being eligible for two-day Prime shipping, so you can go on a full-on shopping spree without leaving your favorite spot on the couch.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A More Elevated Alternative To Basic Sweatsuits Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $13 Amazon See on Amazon Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Cropped Jogger $19 Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't get more effortless than this two-piece set from Daily Ritual. Endlessly versatile and exceptionally comfortable, it's the perfect polished uniform for lounging, grocery store runs, working from home ... you get the idea. The set consists of a simple half-zip pullover and matching cropped joggers with a drawstring waist and pockets. Both are made with soft cotton terry blended with modal and elastane, and are available in your choice of six versatile colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. A Super Stylish Jumpsuit That's As Comfortable As Pajamas find. Ribbed Jersey Jumpsuit $17 Amazon See on Amazon This cropped jumpsuit hardly looks like loungewear — but it certainly feels comfortable enough to sleep in, which is exactly what's so great about it. It's made of pajama-soft ribbed jersey with a generous dose of stretch, and has a waist-cinching tie detail and wide flowy legs. You'll love wearing it around the house now, but in the future, the sophisticated, minimalist design will be easy to dress up for a wide variety of occasions. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

3. These Buttery-Soft Gauchos You'll Probably End Up Living In Mae Supersoft French Terry Cropped Pant $31 Amazon See on Amazon Your go-to sweats have nothing on these cropped guachos, which, according to one reviewer, "feel like butter." They're made of luxuriously soft French terry and cut in a trendy wide-leg silhouette that hits just below the ankle. Other highlights include roomy side pockets, one small back pocket, and a stretchy drawstring waist. Choose from four chic colors: black, navy, rose, or heather gray. Available sizes: XS-XL

4. A Comfy-Chic Cardigan With Thumbholes & Pockets Mae Loungewear Drapey Cardigan $34 Amazon See on Amazon The drapey open front and asymmetrical hem give this pajama-soft jersey cardigan a sophisticated look, while comfy-chic details like pockets and thumbholes make it totally lounge-worthy. It's made of a soft, substantial cotton blend and comes in five colors, including three striped prints. "This sweater is AMAZING!!" gushed one reviewer. "I feel like it can be dressed up or down, and it's SO soft," they later added. "And the best part? It has pockets!!" Available sizes: S-3X

5. A Relaxed, Flowy Maxi Dress That's Surprisingly Easy To Dress Up Ekouaer Maxi Lounge Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this maxi dress is its endless versatility. Dress it up with an edgy pair of heels, dress it down with sneakers, or throw it on with slippers for a Sunday binge-watching session on the couch — however you choose to style it, you won't believe how comfortable it is. Made of a silky-smooth knit fabric, the dress is cut in a relaxed, flowy silhouette, with knee-high slits and roomy pockets at each side. Available sizes: S-XXXL

6. The Fluffy, Fabulous Slippers That Fans Can't Stop Raving About HALLUCI Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers $24 Amazon See on Amazon Everything about these fluffy faux fur slippers is fabulous and fun — slip them on with any outfit, and you'll instantly feel more glamorous (not to mention comfortable!). The criss-crossed, open-toe design is perfect for summer, and because they have durable, waterproof EVA soles, they'll even hold up through minor outdoor wear. Plus, they have thick microfiber insoles that mold to the shape of your feet, giving you support as well as softness. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: S-XL

7. A Versatile Lounge Set That's The Definition Of Minimalist-Chic Amilia Bodycon Two-Piece Lounge Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon You'll love lounging around the house in this minimalist two-piece set — but, throw an oversized blazer on top and add some retro sneakers, and you'll have the perfect stylish outfit for walking the dog or running errands. The set includes a simple cropped tank with a scoop neckline and wide straps, with matching bike shorts that fall just above the knee. There's also a version with a sleeveless top, as well as several other options in terms of color and print. Available sizes: S-XL

8. A Stylish Jumpsuit That's As Comfortable As It Gets Alexander + David Loose Fit Jumper $29 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to imagine anything more comfortable to wear than this jumpsuit; Between the soft, breathable jersey fabric and the flowy, unrestrictive silhouette, you'll practically forget you're wearing anything at all. It's designed with thin spaghetti straps and wide, slightly cropped legs, and even has two roomy side pockets. Choose from two colors: black or blue. Available sizes: S-L

9. The Classic Terry Joggers That Belong In Every Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Capri Jogger Pant $19 Amazon See on Amazon Joggers like these have always been essential to any comfort-lover's wardrobe, and these days, that's never been more true. They're basically a sleeker, more stylish version of sweatpants, and tend to be a bit more versatile and easy to dress up. Made with a a super soft blend of cotton, viscose, and elastane, they have a drawstring waist, pockets, and an ankle-grazing crop. They're available in eight colors — don't be surprised if you end up buying them all. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10. A Floral Slip Dress That's Ideal For Warm Weather PJ Salvage Tahitian Tropics Dress $57 Amazon See on Amazon You may not be able to travel for a while, but don't worry — in this retro-chic slip dress by PJ Salvage, every day will feel like a sunny island vacation. Made of airy, breathable, woven rayon, it's cut in a simple, flowy silhouette, with spaghetti straps that criss-cross in the back, and a fun tassel detail at the neckline. Choose from two vintage-inspired tropical prints. Available sizes: XS-XL

11. A Sophisticated Two-Piece Set In A Bold Monochromatic Color VNVNE Rib-Knit Sweater Top & Pant Set $28 Amazon See on Amazon An elevated alternative to a traditional fleece sweatsuit, this rib knit set looks effortlessly chic, despite literally requiring zero effort to style. The monochromatic set consists of slim-fitting joggers with a drawstring waist, tapered leg, and cuffs at the ankles, and a matching pullover top with a pretty boat neckline. The set is available in eight more colors, too. Available sizes: S-XXL

12. A Silky-Soft Nightgown That's Trimmed With Romantic Lace Eberjey Sara Grand Gown $95 Amazon See on Amazon If you could use a little romance in your life, you'll love this pretty slip dress from Eberjey. Somehow dramatic and simple all at once, it has a flowy, empire-waist silhouette and lightly padded cups, elastic under the bust, and a plunging V-neckline trimmed in dainty lace. It's made of smooth, buttery-soft modal, which is blended with spandex for added comfort. Available sizes: S-L

13. The Softest, Most Comfortable Joggers You'll Ever Own find. Supersoft Joggers $24 Amazon See on Amazon A single touch is all it'll take to convince you: These joggers are exactly what you want lying against your bare skin. Made of an impossibly soft, stretchy jersey fabric, they have a slouchy design with a drawstring waist and pockets. They're perfect for your weekend binge-watching sessions, but when thoughtfully styled, they're chic enough to wear out, too. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

14. A Kimono-Inspired Shawl That's Surprisingly Versatile SweatyRocks Vintage-Inspired Kimono $24 Amazon See on Amazon Wear this flowy shawl as loungewear now, then later, use it as a swim cover-up or layer it over a fitted dress. Made of light, breathable woven rayon, it's available in a glorious range of unique patterns and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. A More Stylish Alternative To PJ's & Nightgowns Mae Lounge Romper $24 Amazon See on Amazon Lounge-worthy rompers, like this one, are one of the most effortless ways to feel polished during quarantine. Because they function as an entire outfit in one easy piece, you won't need to worry about coordinating various elements to create a cohesive look. Plus, while rompers feel comfortable, they don't necessarily have a lounge-y, pajama-y look, which means they're easier to dress up when you do step out. Available in four stylish prints, this one is made of light, airy rayon, with a ruffled trim and a waist-cinching drawstring. Available sizes: S-XL

16. An Elegant Caftan-Dress That'll Make You Feel Like A Goddess Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan $134 Amazon See on Amazon What could be more effortless than this caftan? Everything about it seems to exude relaxed elegance. It's cut in a flowy, minimalist silhouette, with a notched V-neckline and slits at each side. The ribbed nylon fabric it's made with not only feels sumptuously soft against bare skin, but it also drapes beautifully and has tons of graceful movement. "Loungewear at its absolute best!" one reviewer gushed. "The feel of the fabric is a little slice of heaven on earth." Available sizes: One size

17. A Slouchy Jumpsuit That You Can Wear Out, Too May&Maya Sleeveless Draped Jumpsuit $18 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to effortlessly stylish, one-and-done dressing, it's difficult to top this chic knit jumpsuit. Easy and breezy, it's cut in a slouchy, dropped-crotch silhouette and has thin straps, a plunging back and front, and tapered legs with cuffs at the ankles. It's made of ribbed-knit tencel lyocell, which not only feels great against skin, but is also considered the holy grail of sustainable fabrics by eco-friendly brands like Reformation and Mara Hoffman. Available sizes: XS-L

18. The Coolest Sheepskin Slippers You'll Ever Wear UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper $100 Amazon See on Amazon It's impossible not to fall in love with these fuzzy sheepskin slippers from UGG; everything about them is so playful and fun. Because they're made of fluffy, genuine sheepskin, they're super cozy and plush, but the slide-on design prevents them from being too warm, even for summer. Other highlights include chunky platform soles with durable rubberized bottoms, and a supportive elastic back strap printed with the UGG logo. Oh, and they come in the best selection of candy-inspired colors — the only hard part is narrowing down a favorite. Available sizes: 5-12

19. A Slouchy Pajama Set That Comes In Striped & Tie-Dye Prints Arainlo Printed Lounge Set $24 Amazon See on Amazon You'll love wearing both pieces of this lounge set together, but the long-sleeved top and matching drawstring-waist shorts will match well with your other comfy staples, too. In addition to stripes, the set also comes in stylish ombré and leopard prints. Available sizes: S-L

20. A Gorgeous, Elegant Charmeuse Robe OLDSHANGHAI Long Charmeuse Kimono $110 Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to luxury with this full-length robe, which is made of silky-soft charmeuse that feels amazing against bare skin. The classic design features wide, flowy sleeves that fall just past the elbow, and belt loops for the removable self-tie belt. Best of all, it's available in 45 gorgeous prints — the only tricky part is choosing only one. Available sizes: One size

21. A Pretty Smocked Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Jack Smocked Guacho Jumpsuit $64 Amazon See on Amazon On days when you need a break from traditional loungewear, this pretty jumpsuit is a great option that seems more like "real clothes," but still feels comfortable enough to wear around the house. Featuring wide, flowy legs, a '90s-inspired smocked bodice, and thin spaghetti straps that tie in bows at the top, it's proof that comfortable clothing doesn't have to look sloppy. Oh, and it even has pockets! Available sizes: XS-L

22. These Cozy-Chic Lounge Pants You'll Never Want To Take Off RVCA Twilight Knit Lounge Pant $49 Amazon See on Amazon Once you put on these cozy-chic lounge pants, good luck ever convincing yourself to take them off. Made of a luxuriously soft fabric with a chunky ribbed texture, they're cut in a slim silhouette with a drawstring waistband and slightly tapered legs. In addition to the deep blue color in the picture, they're also available in a sandy beige. Available sizes: XS-XL

23. This Vintage-Inspired House Dress That's A Must-Have For Sweltering Hot Summer Days Ekouaer Nightgown $23 Amazon See on Amazon Channel your grandma — in a chic way — in this vintage-inspired house dress. Featuring a row of buttons down the front and two roomy patch pockets, it's made of a light, breathable fabric with a pattern of thin stripes. Reviewers say it's incredibly comfortable and is particularly perfect on super hot summer days. Available sizes: XS-XL

24. A Comfy Knit Romper That's Endlessly Easy To Style Dressmine Knit Drawstring Romper $26 Amazon See on Amazon This versatile knit romper is comfortable enough to sleep in, but it's also stylish enough to wear out during the day. It's made of a soft rayon fabric with a touch of added stretch, and has racerback-style straps, a waist-cinching drawstring, and two roomy pockets. It's also available in several more colors, although it's worth noting that the design sometimes varies from color to color. Available sizes: S-XL

25. These Elegant Wide-Leg Pants That Are More Comfortable Than They Look — & They Even Have Pockets Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Pleated Lounge Pant $30 Amazon See on Amazon Who knew knit lounge pants could look this sophisticated? With their chic wide-leg silhouette and elegant pleated details, they're elevated enough to feel almost dressy, yet the soft, brushed knit fabric with which they're made feels at least as soft as any pair of sweatpants. "I was looking for something that wasn't sweatpants or leggings but would be comfortable and pant-like to work from home," one reviewer shared. "These pants are perfect in every way." Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. A Floaty Caftan Dress That's Equally Perfect For Beach Days Or Binge-Watching Netflix Bsubseach Caftan Maxi Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon This printed caftan dress will add some serious glamour to your loungewear rotation now, but will also make the perfect floaty beach cover-up at some point later on. It's made of silky-soft, lightweight rayon, and cut in a loose-fitting, shapeless silhouette. If you're not a fan of the print in the picture, not to worry — it's available in dozens of other eye-catching designs. Available sizes: One size