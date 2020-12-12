37 Things On Amazon That Make You Look Better That You’ll Use Constantly

Somewhere in your home, there's likely a graveyard of ill-advised purchases collecting dust. Practically every style-conscious woman has one; hiding in a closet somewhere, or perhaps under the bed. Whether your regrets include faux fur flip-flops or an automatic hair braider, we’ve all had occasional lapses of judgement while shopping. Luckily, you won't have to worry about making a regretful fashion or beauty-related purchase today. This editor-curated roundup features 38 things on Amazon that make you look way better, and that you’ll use constantly — seriously, once you've tried these gems for yourself, you'll find yourself wondering how you ever lived without them. And, while using every last drop of a product or wearing a garment until it’s threadbare can justify even the most lavish of splurges, the picks on this list won’t eat up your entire shopping budget. Most ring up at just $50 or less, and since they’re all available on Amazon, getting them delivered to your doorstep couldn’t be any easier.

Ready to find out what you've been missing out on? Then just keep reading.

1. A Gorgeous Little Purse That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag $40 Amazon See On Amazon Made of polyurethane and designed to look like croc-embossed leather, this stunning crossbody bag, which doubles as a top handle bag, is the perfect little purse for nights out and days spent exploring. Not only will it look amazing with literally any outfit, but it's also surprisingly spacious and well-made. Plus, its affordable price tag means you won't have to worry about it being overly delicate with it. Available colors: 4

2. The Cult-Favorite Hair Tool That Makes It Easy To Give Yourself A Pro-Level Blowout At Home Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush $42 Amazon See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much people love the iconic Revlon One-Step. Not only does it have more than 18,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, but nearly 300 of them even call it "life-changing." The best-selling hair tool is basically a combination of a blow dryer and a round brush, allowing you to dry, style, and add volume to your hair all at once. It's a quick, effortless way to give yourself a salon-worthy blowout at home, even if you're not normally great at styling your hair.

3. A Mulberry Silk Scarf That Can Be Used So Many Different Ways ANDANTINO Mulberry Silk Square Scarf $15 Amazon See on Amazon Think of this mulberry silk scarf as the accessory world's answer to makeup's red lipstick. That is to say, no matter how you style it — tied around your neck, head, ponytail, or bag — it'll instantly make your outfit look 10 times more chic. Made of 100% genuine mulberry silk, the scarf measures a generous 21 by 21 inches. It's available in a gorgeous range of stylish prints and solid colors, ranging from watercolor-tinged florals to playful polka dots. Available colors/patterns: 41

4. An Ultra Comfy Bralette That Won't Show Through Thin Dresses & Tops Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette $32 Amazon See on Amazon This Calvin Klein bralette is a must-have addition to every lingerie drawer. Made of a soft, seamless fabric that feels heavenly against bare skin, it's designed to remain complete invisible under clothes, even tight tops and dresses. Choose from 12 pretty colors, including blush pink, light chestnut, and a dusty shade of periwinkle. "Most comfortable bralette in the universe," summed up one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. A Set Of Waist-Cinching Belts In Four Versatile Colors WERFORU Waist Belts (4-Pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Adding these waist-cinching belts to your wardrobe will allow you to see pieces you already own in completely new ways. Sold in a set of four neutral colors, the belts are made of firm, stretchy elastic, with gleaming gold-tone hardware and vegan leather accents. Use them to cinch the waist on billowy dresses and tunics, or to add the finishing touch to skirts and slacks. Available sizes: 2

6. A Lengthening Lash Primer & Mascara On A Convenient Dual-Ended Wand Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara & Lash Primer $17 Amazon See on Amazon One of the most popular offerings from Honest Beauty, Jessica Alba’s clean beauty brand, this two-in-one primer and mascara not only makes your lashes look miles long, but will also adds tons of volume without looking clumpy. The dual-sided wand has primer on one side, mascara on the other. Both are formulated with naturally derived ingredients, and come with a silicone-bristled wand that delivers exceptional definition and curl.

7. A Cozy Open-Front Poncho That Comes In Tons Of Chic Patterns Moss Rose Shawl $28 Amazon See on Amazon Elegant clothing can also be comfortable — and this cozy-chic shawl is proof. It's impossibly soft and easy to style, yet looks far more sophisticated than a typical sweatshirt. Plus, it's especially perfect for long flights or car rides, since it's large enough to double as a blanket as you're napping. Available sizes: One size

8. A Travel-Friendly Eye Balm To Wake Up Tired Eyes TULA Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm $28 Amazon See on Amazon It’s not a bad idea to pick up multiple tubes of Tula’s Glow & Get It Eye Balm so you can keep one in your purse, desk, and glovebox. Packed with probiotics, caffeine, moisturizers, and antioxidants, the popular eye balm is an effective way hydrate, brighten, and depuff your eyes. You can buy it in two versions: Rose Glow, which has a subtle hint of pearlescent shimmer (so it can double as highlighter!), and Original.

9. A Classic Poplin Shirt That'll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Button Down Poplin Shirt $22 Amazon See on Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic button-down shirt, and this one couldn't be more classic. Timelessly versatile and effortlessly chic, the menswear-inspired staple is a key part of so many iconic looks — between Audrey Hepburn, Rihanna, and Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction, you'll have no shortage of inspiration to work with as you're styling yours. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10. A Shine-Boosting, Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment That's An Excellent Dupe For Paul Mitchell's Super Skinny Serum Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum $5 Amazon See on Amazon A longtime fan-favorite, this anti-frizz serum from Garnier instantly makes your hair look shiny and smooth. Formulated with nourishing argan oil, it's almost shockingly effective at eliminating unwanted frizz, even in the most humid weather — and its results can last for up three days at a time. Reviewers have nothing but good things to say about it, with multiple people comparing it to Paul Mitchell's Super Skinny Serum, which is significantly more expensive.

11. This Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towel That’ll Cut Your Drying Time In Half DuraComfort Essentials Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you think it seems silly to buy a special towel just for your hair, you've probably never tried one like this. Because it's made of highly absorbent microfiber, it'll literally dry your hair twice as quickly as a regular terrycloth towel would. Plus, in addition to cutting back on drying time, the towel is also less likely to cause split ends, breakage, or frizz, especially if you have curly hair.

12. A Five-Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Make Panty Lines Impossible VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Laser-cut from a stretchy, seamless fabric, these thong panties are literally invisible under clothes (yes, really!). Sold in a pack of five, they’re essential for avoiding panty lines when you're wearing tight dresses, skirts, or pants — but honestly, they’re so soft and comfortable, you’ll probably end up wearing them under your sweatpants, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

13. An Exfoliating Lip Scrub That Tastes Like Sugar Cookies Beauty by Earth Vanilla Lip Scrub $13 Amazon See on Amazon Exfoliating your lips is the key to smooth, flawless-looking lipstick, and it's especially important if you're prone to chapped lips and flaking. Besides, this exfoliating lip scrub makes the process a total treat. Made with completely natural ingredients like sugar, beeswax, and plant-based oils, the scrub has earned the enthusiastic approval of nearly 1,000 reviewers, who say it tastes and smells exactly like freshly baked cookies.

14. These Pants That Are As Comfy As Leggings, But Have The Polished Look Of Slacks Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about these best-selling knit jeggings, calling them "a dream come true," and "the best of both worlds.” Because the cotton-poly fabric they’re made with is blended with a generous dose of spandex, they’re as stretchy and easy to move in as your favorite leggings. But unlike knit leggings, these have the more structured, polished look of “real” pants — multiple reviewers even report wearing them to work! Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, medium, long)

15. This Gorgeous Silk Scrunchie That You’ll Want In Every Color LilySilk Silk Scrunchy $10 Amazon See on Amazon There are multiple reasons to love this silk scrunchie. For one, it's available in 25 gorgeous, vibrant colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade to complete any outfit, whether you're wearing it in your hair or around your wrist. And, because it's made of 100% mulberry silk, it's far gentler on your hair than a regular elastic — that means it won't cause frizz, split ends, or even the dreaded "ponytail crease." Available colors: 25

16. These Chic Huggie Earrings That Reviewers Swear Could Be Real Diamonds PAVOI Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of these best-selling huggie earrings, singing their praises in nearly 2,700 glowing reviews. Perfectly sized to gently hug your earlobes, the tiny hoops are plated in 18-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, and encrusted in sparkling cubic zirconia "diamonds." They're basically the perfect everyday earrings, especially if you can never decide between classic hoops or diamond studs.

17. An Illuminating Body Lotion That'll Give Your Entire Body A Subtle, Radiant Glow Jergens Brilliance Flawless Effects Body Moisturizer $7 Amazon See on Amazon Everyone knows that moisturizing is the key to radiant skin from head to toe. This illuminating body moisturizer will certainly hydrate and nourish your skin — but it'll also make it glow in a more literal sense. That's because it's formulated with pearl powder and other light-reflecting minerals, which creates a subtle highlight that'll shimmer in the sunlight.

18. The Cashmere-Blend Pashmina Scarf Reviewers Are Obsessed With vimate Pashmina Scarf and Shawl $19 Amazon See on Amazon Made of a sumptuous blend of Mongolian cashmere and cotton, this top-rated pashmina feels like pure luxury. Measuring a generous 27 by 78 inches, it's large enough to snuggle up in or wear as a shawl, yet not so big that it feels overly bulky. Available in a gorgeous range of vibrant solid colors, it would also make an excellent gift. Available colors: 20

19. These Nifty Fashion Tape Strips That Are Perfect For Hemming Clothes Scotch Essentials Adjustable Hem Tape $6 Amazon See on Amazon A must for every stylish woman's toolkit, this fashion tape is specifically designed for temporarily hemming your clothes. Sold in a pack of 24 pre-cut strips, the tape is stickier and more durable than traditional fashion tape, so it's strong enough to hold heavier fabrics like denim or wool. Once you realize how effortless it really is, you'll find yourself using no-sew hemlines more often than you'd expect — not only for floor-skimming dresses, pants, or skirts, but to turn a midi skirt into a mini, or to crop your Bermuda shorts.

20. An Easy Way To Get Spa-Worthy Facial Peels At Home Bliss Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (15-Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon After cleansing, and before applying your serum and moisturizer, wipe your face with one of these resurfacing peel pads. The glycolic acid they're formulated with with gradually activate overnight, working with your skin's natural repair system to provide gentle exfoliation. The result? Softer, clearer, and more even-looking skin.

21. The Smooth-Fitting Bra That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra $20 Amazon See on Amazon As one reviewer succinctly put it, this best-selling wireless bra is "the one." Hundreds of other fans are similarly enthusiastic, saying that despite its affordable price tag, it's not only made better than pricier competitors, but is also "so soft" and "comfortable enough to sleep in." Specifically designed to prevent bulging at the sides or underarms for a smooth look under clothes, it has soft molded cups and wide, supportive straps. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A Pink-Tinted Gel Coat That Strengthens & Nourishes Your Natural Nails Beetles Gel No Wipe Top Coat $6 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect Formula's protein-rich pink gel coat is one of the most efficient ways to strengthen, brighten, and nourish your natural nails. You can use it as a base coat before regular polish, or wear it on its own for a subtle pink tint with lots of natural-looking shine. As one Amazon reviewer summed up, "This quick and easy-to-use product goes on in one coat, lasts up to a week, and instantly makes your nails look cleaner, whiter, and more beautiful." What more could you want?

23. A Gorgeous Gold-Plated Headband That's Both Practical & Luxe Mrs. President & Co Headband $58 Amazon See on Amazon Plated in two-tone, 24-karat gold, this headband from Mrs. President & Co. will instantly elevate even the most basic of outfits, and also looks luxe enough to pair with a sleek jumpsuit or LBD for a night out. Plus, beyond simply being a chic accessory, the thin, flexible headband is also super practical, especially if you have lots of flyaways or you're trying to grow out your bangs.

24. A Luxurious Lip Serum For Non-Sticky Hydration Anytime Henné Organics Lip Serum $45 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with rare natural ingredients — think Arctic cloudberry and lingonberry seed oils, for example — this organic lip serum is a completely luxurious treat. It even comes in a sleek glass roller bottle with 24-karat gold plating! It's a great alternative to thick balms and sticky glosses (so it wears really nicely under lipstick), and you could also totally put it under your eyes or on your cuticles for an instant hit of moisture.

25. The Fan-Favorite Cuticle Oil Reviewers Say Smells "Heavenly" Cuccio Milk and Honey Cuticle Oil $8 Amazon See on Amazon People literally can't get enough of this best-selling cuticle oil — of the nearly 19,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback after buying it, a full 98% left a positive rating, resulting in a near-perfect average of 4.7 stars. The lightweight formula is packed with several plant-based oils to protect, nourish, and moisturize dry, cracked cuticles and brittle nails. It comes in two lovely scents — Milk & Honey or Pomegranate & Fig — and reviewers are completely obsessed with both.

26. Three Breathable Face Masks That Won't Make Your Ears Sore AECKS Reusable Face Masks (3 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Like it or not, you probably have no choice but to wear a mask in public these days — but these cloth face masks from Splendid are so comfy and cute, you may even enjoy using them. Made with a soft, breathable blend of Supima cotton and modal, the masks are sold in a multi-pack in three designs. "These are amazing," one reviewer gushed. "No more sore ears, and they are loose-fitting to the face so you can breathe. I am claustrophobic, so these are heavenly compared to all the others I have tried."

27. This Ingenious Hair Tool That Straightens Your Hair As You Brush It MiroPure Straightener Heat Brush $37 Amazon See on Amazon It couldn't be more effortless to get sleek, smooth hair than with this ingenious straightener brush. Behind the brush's hard bristles is a quick-heating ceramic plate, which allows you to straighten your hair by simply brushing. Other key features include a double-ionic generator to help reduce frizz, adjustable heat settings ranging from 300 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and an automatic turn-off feature to prevent accidents. It even comes with a pair of protective heat gloves! Amazon reviewers, for their part, are certainly impressed, giving the best-selling hair tool a 4.5-star rating and nearly 2,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far.

28. Two Timeless Belts That'll Look Great With Practically Anything Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon A great belt is the finishing touch to so many stylish outfits — and since these popular vegan leather belts are sold in sets of two neutral colors, you’ll be able to pair them with practically everything in your closet. Timelessly chic, the belts are made of supple vegan leather, and finished with vintage-inspired double-O buckles. Available sizes: S-XXXL

29. The Perfect Red Lipstick For Any Skin Tone Mented Vegan Matte Lipstick $18 Amazon See on Amazon A chic matte finish balances the warm cherry hue of this bold red lipstick. Unlike many matte lipsticks, this one has a rich, creamy formula that dries velvety and smooth, and doesn't dry out or flake. Mented, the brand who makes it, tests all their lipstick shades on a wide range of complexions, so you can count on it to complement virtually every skin tone.

30. The Fan-Favorite Skinny Jeans Reviewers Are Obsessed With Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $25 Amazon See on Amazon Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be nothing short of life-changing — and according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, these best-selling Levi’s skinnies couldn’t be more perfect. Fans literally can’t seem to stop raving about them, noting that their stretchy denim construction and comfy elastic waist makes them "absurdly comfortable," while their classic five-pocket styling ensures they still look like "real" denim jeans. Available sizes: 2-24 (short, regular, tall)

31. A Chic Crossbody Camera Bag With Biker-Chic Details The Drop Newport Crossbody Camera Bag $45 Amazon See on Amazon With its long chain strap and utility-chic hardware, this crossbody camera bag will add a touch of edge to virtually any outfit. It's made of supple, pebbled vegan leather and outfitted with lots of zippers and pockets, including two on the outside and one inside. The versatile size is ideal for your camera, but will also fit your phone, wallet, and other essentials with ease. Available colors: 3

32. A Genuine Silk Pillowcase That'll Make You Prettier As You Sleep ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to things that'll help you look better that you'll use constantly, it’s difficult to top this mulberry silk pillowcase. Swapping out your regular pillowcase for a silk one has a whole range of benefits for your skin and hair, from reducing breakage, frizz, and tangles to preventing pillow-induced creases when you wake up. And, given that you probably spend nearly half your time in bed, reaping the benefits of your purchase will require literally zero effort. Available sizes: 6

33. This Best-Selling Straw Hat That Comes With Built-In UPF Sun Protection Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Fedora $20 Amazon See on Amazon This wide-brim straw hat is one of those timelessly chic, versatile accessories that’ll instantly elevate any outfit. Plus, the paper straw the hat is woven from has built-in UPF sun protection, so it’s a great way to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays (you’ll still want to be sure to apply your regular SPF, though). A fan-favorite on Amazon with over 1,000 glowing reviews, fans love that it has a hidden drawstring inside that can be used to adjust the fit. Available colors/styles: 34

34. A Calvin Klein Bra That's Comfy Enough To Sleep In Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette $40 Amazon See on Amazon Another comfortable, seamless bralette by Calvin Klein, this one is designed with thick straps, a V-neckline, and a longline fit to look even more invisible under clothes. It’s made of a soft, breathable knit fabric with a generous dose of stretch, and has adjustable straps and removable, lightly padded cups. Consider it your new favorite bra for everyday wear. Available sizes: XS-2X

35. An Updated Version Of Puma's Iconic California Sneakers PUMA Women's Cali Sneaker $57 Amazon See on Amazon An updated version of Puma’s iconic California sneaker, the brand’s Cali sneakers exude the same carefree West Coast style as the originals. Made of pebbled cowhide leather, the slimmed-down design has a low-top silhouette and chunky stacked soles for just the tiniest bit of added height. Plus, they come in so many stylish color combinations, in addition to classic white. Available sizes: 5.5-11

36. A Minimalist Barrette That'll Never Go Out Of Style LASSUM Geometric Hair Clip (2 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Simple yet sophisticated, this O-shaped barrette by Mrs. President & Co. perfectly embodies the label's knack for elegant, minimalist accessories. Plated in 18-karat gold with a chic matte finish, its versatile size works well with a wide range of hairstyles, especially if you have relatively thin hair.