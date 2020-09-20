If you’ve spent the better part of this year in the same bathrobe or sweatpants, it’s time to update your collection of comfy staples. Luckily, the loungewear category has expanded exponentially as of late — once mostly considered clothing that’s not meant to be seen, it’s now easier than ever to find stylish, versatile loungewear pieces you’ll get tons of compliments on. Indeed, versatility is a feature most of today’s coolest loungewear pieces share; while these luxurious staples are certainly comfy enough for chilling on the couch, many can also be paired with jeans or a blazer, or dressed up with heels.

The edit ahead is packed with stylish loungewear staples to suit all different tastes, so whether you love all things athleisure or one-and-done jumpsuits, you’re sure to find plenty of options to get excited about here. Each piece was selected for its exceptional quality and comfort, so you can count on seeing lots of unrestrictive cuts, soft, breathable fabrics, and easy-care designs that hold up well in the wash. Best of all, every piece on this list is available on Amazon Fashion, so snagging them for yourself couldn’t be more effortless — you won’t even have to leave your cozy spot on the couch to grab your credit card.

Ready to discover the comfy-chic staples your friends won’t believe you got on Amazon? Then just keep reading.

