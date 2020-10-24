37 Comfortable, Cheap Things Fashion Girls Are Wearing Now

Fashion trends are a reflection of the era in which they’re popular, and never has that rang more true than today. In a year when most of us are spending a lot more time at home than usual — and feeling uncertain in more ways than one — the comfortable, cheap things fashion girls are wearing right now make sense. After all, the fashion world is nothing if not resilient; while trading out power suits for sweatsuits and incorporating a cloth face mask into every outfit can certainly be challenging, it’s no surprise that stylish women everywhere are adapting quickly.

If you’ve been struggling to express your personal style in this moment, this edit will serve as much-needed inspiration. It’s packed with the kind of effortlessly chic, comfortable pieces tastemakers and fashion insiders have been living in — think comfy dresses, easy lounge sets, cool athleisure staples ... you get the idea. Every pick on the list is super affordable ($35 or less, to be precise) yet has an elevated look and quality feel. As if that doesn’t sound good enough, all 38 picks are available on Amazon Fashion and come with free, two-day shipping for Prime members, meaning getting them delivered to your doorstep couldn't be any easier.

To discover the surprisingly affordable finds fashion girls are loving right now, just keep reading.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.