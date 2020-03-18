The Zoe Report
35 Spring 2020 Must-Haves From Shopbop

By Savannah Sitton
While leg-baring silhouettes and sandals of all heights, are a given, this year's spring must-haves might surprise you. Current trends are presumably fresh but pointedly specific. While embracing every single one is tempting, the key to effectively curating your wardrobe is by investing in easy core pieces. Versatility is a bonus, which is why a lineup of high quality basics combined with handful of trendier pieces can carry you through the next few seasons, seamlessly. And in case you're not sure where to start, TZR has rounded up every spring style your wardrobe needs, just ahead — and they all happen to be available on Shopbop.

Hitting reset on a repetitive outfit rotation is worth getting excited for but figuring out where to start can be the trickiest part. Apart of the Amazon family, Shopbop has quickly become the quintessential one-stop-shop for all your dressing needs, while allowing customers to remain cost-effective. So it makes sense that the e-tailer would serve up all the must-have items of the season.

Rather than get overwhelmed by the seemingly never-ending product assortment, continue ahead for a list of 35 wardrobe essentials for spring that will certainly get you started. However if you're looking for something specific, head over to Shopbop.com to peruse everything on offer for spring.

Fit For Success Jumpsuit

Fit For Success Jumpsuit
$149
Good American

A white denim jumpsuit just may be the it-piece you need this season (with Kendall Jenner as proof) and this style by Good American provides a comfortable fit.

Back Slit Skirt

Back Slit Skirt
$295
McQ - Alexander McQueen

Nothing welcomes Spring more than a satin slip skirt and this dreamy option will work hard in your closet for just about any occasion. The retro floral pint is the perfect finishing touch.

Swells Dress

Swells Dress
$295
STAUD

The dainty poppy print on STAUD's dress is an unexpected color-way. Not to mention, the quaint silhouette can be pulled off for lounging at home.

Kway x The Windbreaker

Kway x The Windbreaker
$450
The Marc Jacobs

Investing in a stylish rain coat for spring is a must. Marc Jacob's lightweight water-slicking windbreaker is the perfect topper for the season's unpredictable rain showers.

Drapey Shorts

Drapey Shorts
$245
Vince

Satin Bermuda shorts are a polished (and comfortable) alternative to classic denim cutoffs. Made of breathable charmeuse, its flexible waistband is ideal for tucking.

Quesnel Blouse

Quesnel Blouse
$275
Equipment

Play up the bowling shirt aspect by styling it unbuttoned with a ribbed crop tank top and oversized carpenter trousers for an It-girl Zoe Kravitz-approved ensemble.

Multi Color Patch Pocket Miniskirt

Multi Color Patch Pocket Miniskirt
$990
Monse

A statement-making piece on its own, Monse's skirt has a simple silhouette that's updated with its signature deconstruction. It makes for a great alternative to more traditional minis and can be dressed up (or down) with ease.

Heliona Sandals

Heliona Sandals
$160
Schutz

Cork is a reoccurring texture each year, but this Schutz pair just aced the trend in a super chic way. Its subtle flatform design makes it the everyday pair you didn't know you needed.

Zarela Dress

Zarela Dress
$695
Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman's easy design is well suited for lounging, but has the range to be dressed up, too.

Printed Cotton Poplin Hat

Printed Cotton Poplin Hat
$85
Ganni

Bucket hats are still going strong this season with the caveat that lively and fun prints are a must— Ganni's tie-dye option that's perfect for poolside lounging.

Irati Dress

Irati Dress
$495
Alexis

Alexis's paisley printed dress features a gold bead detail that wears like a necklace, so less is more when it comes to accessories. The flirty ultra-mini hem will transition you from day to night flawlessly.

Oversized Jacket

Oversized Jacket
$350
Ksubi

Ksubi's patchwork and deconstructed design will simply add a level of versatility to your spring wardrobe.

Short Sleeve Tunic Dress

Short Sleeve Tunic Dress
$445
Kenzo

Offensive humidity and discomfort is nonexistent with Kenzo's shift dress. The adorable tropical print allows a range of styling options.

Cobalt Blue Handmade Ceramic Necklace

Cobalt Blue Handmade Ceramic Necklace
$275
Mallarino

The grown-up way to wear beaded jewelry is finding a style that features fancy jewels and motifs, like evil eyes.

Peach Logo Square Aviator Sunglasses

Peach Logo Square Aviator Sunglasses
$430
Fendi

The slightly retro pair from Fendi fits the current throwback trend in the sunglasses realm while the all-over monogram print is unmistakably luxe.

Mae Sous Le Sol D'Afrique Dress

Mae Sous Le Sol D'Afrique Dress
$895
Borgo de Not

This printed maxi dress has the key details for the perfect sun dress; the thigh-high slit and cut-out keyhole are sultry touches while the halter neckline and floor-length hem keep it modest.

Double Jersey Paperbag Pants

Double Jersey Paperbag Pants
$320
Bassike

Bassike's trousers are the perfect casual alternative to sweatpants. Style the tie-dye print minimally with basic core staples you already own for an effortlessly presentable outfit.

Marigold Asymmetrical Pumps

Marigold Asymmetrical Pumps
$395
Fread Salvador

You can't go wrong with a polished pair of sling-backs, like this super sleek snake-embossed style. Showoff the d'orsay silhouette with ankle-baring hemlines.

Trinity Dress

Trinity Dress
$416
Rococo Sand

The hotter the temperature the more free-flowing and lightweight your clothing, the better. This mixed print maxi dress is a made from breezy chiffon in a design that won't forgo style for comfort.

Oversized Blazer Dress

Oversized Blazer Dress
$700
Michelle Mason

Your workwear can get a fresh Spring reboot as well. As seen with this exquisite blazer dress covered in a subtle cheetah print and cut for an oversized fit so as not to bunch uncomfortably in sticky situations.

Frankie Sandals

Frankie Sandals
$295
STAUD

Between the pastel color-blocking and adorable floral embellishments, STAUD's latest mules are the quintessential heel for spring.

Behati Dress

Behati Dress
$550
A.L.C.

The bold citrus hue perfectly compliments the versatile silhouette of A.L.C's must-own piece.

Hawaiian Fauna Sneakers

Hawaiian Fauna Sneakers
$149
Soludos

These delightfully fun kicks are embroidered with sunset and tropical motifs — giving your classic white pair a refresh.

The Long Helado Skirt

The Long Helado Skirt
$815
Jacquemus

With an ombre dip-dye effect, Jacquemus skirt is perfect for slipping over a swimsuit beachside or over a nude satin slip skirt for any-day sporting.

Sleeveless Slim Signature Blouse

Sleeveless Slim Signature Blouse
$195
Equipment

This sleeveless button-down is a great option with or without an elevated topper like a tailored blazer or cropped jean jacket.

Anodized Mini Arrow Earrings

Anodized Mini Arrow Earrings
$315
Off-White

Bright colors and fun details aren't reserved for your clothing, accessories can be just as playful and these Off-White stud earrings are both.

Garden Mix Boy Shirt

Garden Mix Boy Shirt
$110
FARM Rio

FARM Rio's fresh prints are a fun take on the split trend and will feel right at home in your suitcase for the next jet-setting vacation you take.

Zelda Jumpsuit

Zelda Jumpsuit
$285
Sea

A relaxed jumpsuit is a must-have for laidback days. The posh ombre print of this chic option allows for a slew of styling takes, like dressed up with strappy pumps or pared down with casual sneakers.

Tomas X Jeans

Tomas X Jeans
$298
AG

Jeans and a feminine blouse is the go-to effortless uniform when the weather gets temperamental so go with a unique pair of denim like AG's acid wash and utility iteration.

Zaha Baguette Bag

Zaha Baguette Bag
$349
Georgia Jay

Georgia Jay's luxe take on the '90s handbag trend that's everywhere right now (baguettes) comes in a bold snake-effect motif that's a perfect way to embrace two trends in one design.

Cloud Pouch

Cloud pouch
$595
Mansur Gavriel

On par with the season's pillow bag trend, Mansur Gavriel's cloud pouch guarantees a well-crafted design with a practical silhouette.

Les Raphia Sandals

Les Raphia Sandals
$798
Jacquemus

Jacquemus's sandals offer a playful take on the kitten-heel that's as practical as it is unique.

Tile Crochet Top

Tile Crochet Top
$275
Carolina K.

Embrace the return of the '60s crochet trend with Carolina K.'s colorful iteration. For those with a minimal aesthetic, try paring it back with white denim.

Audrey Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Audrey Crop Wide Leg Jeans
$258
TRAVE

White denim is undeniably the key to an instantly polished look for warmer weather. Try styling this pair with a fitted tank and strappy sandals.