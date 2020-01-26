34 Polished Basics That'll Never Go Out Of Style — & They're Under $50 On Amazon Prime

In the immortal words of Heidi Klum, “In fashion, one day you’re in, and the next day, you’re out.” For the most part, that may be true, but as any stylish woman will tell you, there are definitely exceptions to this rule. For instance, no wardrobe is complete without a carefully-edited collection of classic, versatile staples that make you feel great, are effortless to style, and never feel dated. If your selection of timeless basics could use an update, don’t be intimidated; finding affordable staples may be easier than you think. For example, these polished basics under $50 on Amazon Prime will never go out of style — stick with these, and you’ll still have plenty of space in your budget to splurge on all the season's hottest trends.

If you’re not quite sold on the idea of building your capsule wardrobe through Amazon, know that there are plenty of compelling reasons to turn to the online retailer for all your style-related needs. Amazon’s clothing selection is truly vast, featuring brands ranging from Levi’s to Loeffler Randall. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, the benefits get even better — not only can you get each of the items on this list shipped to your doorstep in just two days, but many pieces are eligible for Amazon's Prime Wardrobe feature. Included with your Prime membership, Prime Wardrobe allows you to try out eligible items for an entire week before committing, eliminating many of the risks associated with online shopping. After the seven-day trial period, returns are easy and free, and you’ll only be charged for the pieces you love enough to keep.

Scroll on for 35 of the most versatile, stylish pieces on Amazon right now.

1. Comfy-Chic Pants That Work For Any Occasion GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Pants $25 Amazon See on Amazon A paper bag-style waist differentiates these otherwise basic pants from all the others in your closet. With their effortlessly polished look and deep, roomy pockets, it's easy to see why they've earned over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. Dress them up for the office with a tucked-in blouse and heels, or keep them casual with a tank top and sneakers for laid-back nights with friends. Available sizes: XS-3XL

2. A Classic, Versatile Top That Looks Great On Everyone find. Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap T-Shirt $16 Amazon See on Amazon No capsule wardrobe is complete without at least one classic wrap top; the iconic silhouette never goes out of style, it's easy to dress up or down, and it looks great on literally everyone. Made of a soft, stretchy viscose with a subtle ribbed texture, this one features long sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and a waist-defining belt. Choose from three colors: navy, white, or olive. Available sizes: XS-3XL

3. A Mock Neck Sweater That's The Perfect Weight For Year-Round Wear Daily Ritual Women's Fine Gauge Pullover Sweater $29 Amazon See on Amazon Tuck this relaxed mock-neck pullover sweater into some skinny slacks for work, or throw it on with your jeans for an effortless weekend look. Made of a soft, breathable blend of viscose and polyester, the smooth, fine-gauge knit is the perfect weight for layering. Plus, it's super easy to care for (just throw it in the washing machine), and comes in a range of nine gorgeous colors, including olive, caramel, and ivory. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. A Versatile Midi Dress That Combines Everyday Comfort & Effortless Style Meraki Women's Relaxed Fit Tie Front Midi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon An elegant tie at the waist adds shape and definition to this relaxed midi dress — the sophisticated, minimalist design is proof that comfortable clothing can still look totally polished. Pair it with boots, flats, or chunky white sneakers; it's the type of versatile staple that can be effortlessly dressed up or down. Available sizes: XXS-3XL

5. An Elegant Clutch That Doubles As A Shoulder Bag Minimalist Evening Envelope Clutch Chain Shoulder Bag $24 Amazon See on Amazon A removable gold chain is the sole embellishment on this elegant clutch — the minimalist design looks polished and sophisticated on its own, yet won't draw the attention away from your boldest evening looks. With plenty of space for all the essentials and more, the bag features an interior zippered pocket, two slip pockets, and a sturdy magnetic closure. Choose from eight colors.

6. A Sleek, Stylish Skirt That's As Comfortable As Sweatpants Meraki Women's Rib Maxi Skirt $20 Amazon See on Amazon This comfy knit skirt will look great with just about everything in your closet, from faded band tees to chunky knit sweaters. Cut in a sleek, fitted silhouette with a thigh-grazing slit on one side, it's made of a soft, stretchy blend of modal and elastane. Aside from light gray, it's also sold in charcoal and black. Available sizes: XS-3XL

7. A Dainty Gold Necklace Featuring Your Very Own Zodiac Sign PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Zodiac Necklace $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're buying it as a gift for someone else or for yourself (looking at you, Taurus), this delicate zodiac necklace is sure to be cherished. Plated in real 14-karat gold, the dainty design depicts your sign's astrological constellation using tiny crystal "stars." The necklace comes packaged in a premium jewelry box, and is lead-free, nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

8. A Versatile Jumpsuit That You Can Wear In Any Season Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Halter Jumpsuit $39 Amazon See on Amazon Throw on this chic halter jumpsuit with a moto jacket and chunky combat boots one day, then dress it up with layered gold jewelry and stilettos the next. Cut in an easy silhouette with wide legs and a cinched waist, it's made of tencel lyocell, the smooth, durable fabric favored by eco-friendly brands such as Reformation and Mara Hoffman. Available sizes: 2-16

9. A Classic Pair Of Ankle Boots At An Unbeatable Price DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties $30 Amazon See on Amazon Nobody will believe you got these ankle boots on Amazon — especially for just $30. Versatile, timeless, and chic, they'll pair easily with everything in your closet — from baggy boyfriend jeans to dresses, flowy skirts, jumpsuits, and more. "Very cute and stylish! Much nicer and comfortable than I thought they would be," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: 5-11

10. A Sleek Jersey Maxi Dress With A Sporty-Chic Vibe find. Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Maxi Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon The definition of relaxed elegance, this minimalist maxi dress is the perfect blank canvas for showcasing all your boldest accessories. Made of rich, smooth jersey that drapes beautifully and feels soft to the touch, the simple design features long sleeves, a crew neckline, and hidden elastic at the waist to add shape and definition. Available sizes: XS-3XL

11. A Simple, Stylish Top That's Perfect For The Office Meraki Women's Crepe Wrap Top $27 Amazon See on Amazon A versatile style staple that feels perennially fresh, this wrap-style top will make it easy to transition from workday to date night. Cut in a classic silhouette with long blouson sleeves and a feminine tie at the waist, it'll look equally as chic paired with faded, distressed denim as it will with sleek, tailored slacks. Available sizes: XS-XL

12. A Timeless Wrap Dress That You'll Always Find An Occasion For Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Signature Long Sleeve Wrap Dress $32 Amazon See on Amazon Timeless and versatile, this classic wrap dress is the type of easy go-to piece that'll earn a regular rotation in your closet for years to come. Made of a smooth, stretchy fabric that you'll love slipping on, the waist-defining tie belt adds a flirty, feminine detail to the elegant, classic shape. Aside from the navy shade, pictured, it also comes in black and a fun, bright pink. Available sizes: 1X-5X

13. A Soft Jersey Top That Looks Great On Its Own Or Layered Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Boxy Mock-Neck Shirt $16 Amazon See on Amazon Cut of silky-smooth jersey in a boxy, boyfriend-style fit, this staple muscle tee gives the classic crewneck cut an effortlessly cool update. Pair it with your jeans, cords, and cargo pants, or use it as a luxuriously soft layering piece under your favorite jackets, blazers, and cardigans. It's available in a range of 10 gorgeous colors, including black, navy, caramel, and heather grey. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. A Work-Appropriate Blouse That's Lightweight & Comfortable Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt $24 Amazon See on Amazon Pair this relaxed button-down shirt with your slacks or chinos for work, then later, throw it on with your jeans for an easy weekend look. It's made of tencel lyocell, a smooth, breathable material that drapes beautifully and is naturally eco-friendly. Choose from six chic color options, including black, olive, and two different denim washes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. A Cozy Pullover Sweater In A Classic Plaid Print find. Women's Loose Fit Pattern Crew Neck Sweater $30 Amazon See on Amazon Preppy plaid gives this easy pullover sweater a fun, fashionable update — the classic style looks equally at home paired with jeans, slacks, or skirts. Soft and cozy, it's knit in a relaxed, comfortable silhouette, with a crew neckline, long sleeves, and a slight crop that hits right at the waist. Available sizes: XS-3XL

16. A Pair Of Comfortable Dress Pants That Make It Easy To Find Your Perfect Fit Rekucci Bootcut Plus Size Pant $40 Amazon See on Amazon As one Amazon customer put it, "These pants are a dream" — and hundreds of other reviewers agree. Back darts, belt loops, and functional pockets give the slightly bootcut slacks a polished, professional look, while the soft, stretchy fabric and hidden elasticized waistband ensure they're as comfortable as your favorite pair of leggings. Available sizes: 14-24

17. A Dainty Gold Necklace That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Necklace $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you layer it with other gold jewelry or wear it as a dainty standalone piece, this gorgeous necklace will add the perfect touch of sparkle to just about any look. Plated in real 14-karat gold, the necklace is lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. It even comes beautifully packaged in a premium jewelry box, making it easy to give as a gift. "I love that the chain has three adjustable lengths," noted one reviewer.

18. A Sleek Turtleneck Bodysuit For All Your Tucked-In Needs PALINDA Long-Sleeved, Turtleneck Bodysuit $18 Amazon See on Amazon A sophisticated style staple no wardrobe is complete without, this sleek turtleneck bodysuit makes it effortlessly simple to get the perfect tucked-in look. Layer it under a blazer, throw it on with jeans ... it's a figure-loving basic that'll take you from work to weekend with ease. Be sure to grab one in classic black, but it's worth picking a fun print like snakeskin, too. Available sizes: S-XL

19. A Pair Of Comfortable Jeggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon Combine the polish of jeans with the comfort of leggings, and the resulting dream pants will be these best-selling jeggings. Belt loops, genuine back pockets, and faux front pockets mimic the look of real trousers, while the soft, stretchy material and easy pull-on waist ensure maximum comfort. Reviewers can't stop singing their praises, writing that they fit perfectly and keep their shape all day long. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. A Classic Crewneck Sweater Sold In 10 Neutral Colors Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Boucle Crewneck Pullover Sweater $34 Amazon See on Amazon A no brainer- addition to your collection of cozy knits, this bouclé knit sweater proves there's sophistication in simplicity. Pair it with jeans, cords, or a silky slip skirt — with its long sleeves, crewneck cut, and relaxed, slouchy silhouette, it's easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. A Sophisticated Wool-Blend Coat At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Women's Plush Button-Front Coat $34 Amazon See on Amazon An easy way to add sophisticated polish to any everyday outfit, this classic wool-blend coat has the elevated look and feel of a far more expensive piece. Cut in a simple, boxy silhouette, the knee-grazing coat is fully lined, with two roomy pockets and a trio of buttons down the front. "I am in shock over the quality of this coat," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A Crisp Button-Down Shirt Sold In Over 15 Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $14 Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this simple button-down shirt is easy and timeless, whether you tuck it into a pencil skirt, layer it under a cardigan, or throw it on with some faded boyfriend jeans. Made of crisp, breathable poplin with a menswear-inspired fit, it's available in a range of 16 colors and prints — good luck narrowing it down to only one or two. Available sizes: XS-XXL

23. A Classic V-Neck Tee Made Of Silky Soft Jersey Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $17 Amazon See on Amazon This basic V-neck tee is the type of go-to staple you'll find yourself wanting to live in, whether you wear it on its own or layered under your favorite jackets. Made of smooth, silky jersey that feels luxuriously soft against your skin, it's available in range of versatile color options — don't be surprised if you end up buying all five. Available sizes: 1X-7X

24. A Stretchy Swing Dress With Over 2,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Unbranded* Women's Long Sleeve Pocket Casual Loose T-Shirt Dress $19 Amazon See on Amazon Swingy and soft, this effortless T-shirt dress is like a polished version of your favorite comfy nightgown. Made of a soft jersey material that feels stretchy and lived-in, the versatile design features a relaxed, swing-style silhouette, long sleeves, a classic crew neckline, and — best of all — deep, roomy pockets. "The fabric is incredibly soft, like a really worn-in T-shirt," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

25. A Sleek V-Neck Tee Made Of The Softest Jersey Fabric Daily Ritual Women's Rib Knit Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $15 Amazon See on Amazon Either on its own or as a soft, comfortable layer underneath your jackets, sweaters, and blazers, this versatile V-neck tee is sure to get plenty of wear all year round. Made of a rich, luxe jersey fabric, it's cut in a sleek, fitted silhouette with an elongated hem. "It's one of the most comfortable shirts I've worn," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. A Classic Lightweight Cardigan That's A Must For Cold Offices Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Lightweight Cardigan $23 Amazon See on Amazon Every woman should own at least one (but ideally, a few) classic cardigans — like this one from Amazon Essentials. Not only do they always look elegant, but they're an easy way to stay cozy and warm while still looking polished. Keep one in your go-to travel bag, and an extra at your desk if you work in a cold office. Available sizes: 1X-6X

27. A Soft, Swingy Dress That'll Always Come In Handy Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve Bateau-Neck Dress $18 Amazon See on Amazon Don't be surprised to find yourself reaching for this fit-and-flare dress all week long, whether you're throwing it on with tights and flats for work, dressing it up with heels for date night, or layering it under a denim jacket for a weekend get-together. Made of a soft, silky jersey material, the classic design features long sleeves, a swingy skirt, and an elegant bateau neckline. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. An Elegant Pleated With Deep, Roomy Pockets Yige Women's Midi Skirt with Pocket $21 Amazon See on Amazon Elegant pleats add visual interest to this classic A-line midi skirt — while the polished style is perfect for work, the skirt can also be dressed down with a slouchy sweater or a cool graphic tee for a more laid-back look. Choose from a range of 11 different colors, ranging from understated neutrals to bold, electric hues. Available sizes: 2-18

29. The Perfect Everyday Flats With Cushioned Memory Foam Footbeds Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed Toe Flat $19 Amazon See on Amazon A wear-with-anything staple no shoe collection is complete without, these classic pointed-toe flats will go with everything in your closet. They're made of rich, smooth vegan leather, with sturdy rubber soles and cushioned memory foam footbeds. "These shoes are AMAZING for the price," wrote one reviewer. "They are gorgeous, and are definitely the most comfortable flat I have ever purchased as far as cushioning and support." Available sizes: 5-13

30. A Simple Cotton Bodysuit That'll Look Chic With Just About Everything Meraki Women's Cotton Bodysuit $14 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its elegant, figure-hugging silhouette, this square-neck bodysuit is an easy way to dress up any pair of jeans. Made of soft, rib-knit cotton with a healthy dose of added stretch, it's the perfect piece for layering and tucking into all your favorite bottoms. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

31. A Stylish Way To Personalize Your Everyday Look PAVOI 14K Rose Gold Plated Letter Necklace $13 Amazon See on Amazon Add a personal touch to any outfit with this chic pendant necklace. Plated real 14-karat gold, its quality and look is that of a far more expensive piece of jewelry. "Despite wearing it every day, it does not look dull or tarnished at all," one reviewer wrote. Choose from the initial of your choice!

32. A Classic Fisherman Sweater Made Of Soft, Breathable Cotton Amazon Essentials Women's Cable Sweater $23 Amazon See on Amazon A cold-weather classic, this cozy fisherman sweater is one of those timeless staple pieces you'll be wearing for years to come. Made of soft, breathable cotton with a chunky cable knit pattern, it comes in a range of gorgeous colors, including Burgundy, camel, and heather blue. Available sizes: XS-XXL