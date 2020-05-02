31 May 2020 Beauty Launches For Zoom Happy Hours, At-Home Salon Days, & More
Even though your friends won't be able to steal your new eyeshadow palette, and your beach waves won't get to blow in the breeze, that doesn't mean the excitement about beauty has to stop. Luckily, the May 2020's newest beauty products provide everyone with a little bit of optimism. Or at least incentive to DIY a new technique.
From repair masks that undo all of your at-home skincare experiments gone awry, to leave-ins that will repair those split ends, and butt masks that will have your derrière ready for when beach days finally rev up again, there's no shortage of beauty made for un-quarantined preparation. "I would recommend giving yourself a blow out or another cute style to start the week off feeling good about yourself," Adriana Tesler, celebrity hairstylist and blowout expert whose clients include Dania Ramirez and Rita Wilson, tells TZR. "Do simple things in beauty that instantly make you look nourished and fresh with out any work. You'll learn some things along the way that you may even want to keep trying when all of this is over."
So if you're looking to get out of your rut and don't know where to start, check out these 31 products to give you a head start.
May 2020 Beauty Launches: Skin
Launching in early May, this easy-to-apply serum, formulated with floracera and vitamins C and E, will hit shelves alongside a slew of other Diptyque skincare products.
Launching on Apr. 28, this calming cream, made to alleviate redness, tightness and irritation through ginger root extract and ceramides, joined two other repair products in the Delikate collection. Additionally, the skincare brand will be teaming up with the World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForAmerica COVID-19 Food Relief, and will be donating 15% of the entirety of DeliKate sales for the month of May.
Hitting stores in late April, this jaw lift in a pouch, is packed with hydrogel and tons of other tightening ingredients to lift, sculpt, and redefine the jawline.
If your skin is in need of plumping and hydration, this May 18 launch works to replenish ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol in the skin.
On May 4, this set including U Beauty's Resurfacing Compound and a ReFa I Style, will be released to provide tighter and more luxurious skin everywhere.
This early May release is almost here to hydrate lips, alleviate comfort, and reduce wrinkles overtime. With a rose quartz applicator, ingredients are deeply penetrated into the lips.
The beauty expert and celebrity MUA teamed up to create a luxurious rose face roller that hit stores in late Apr.
In mid May, Susanne Kaufmann will introduce the Eye Rescue Stick, which cools under eyes for a refreshed look using green coffee and jasmine extract.
The beloved CBD brand introduced its first face moisturizer in late Apr. This soothing moisturizer is formulated to help maintain the acid mantle and support the skin's moisture barrier to make stressed skin appear refreshed again.
Formulated with peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, this Retinal Night Cream helps to improve skin damage, improve clarity, boost moisture and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The luxurious cream will be available in early May.
Launching in early May, THIRSTYSHEET, the sheet mask version of GlamGlow's THIRSTYMUD will be available for any skin in need of hydration. With tropical botanicals, passionfruit seed oil and mango seed butter, skin will feel smoother than ever.
Supporting the reduction of blemishes, hormonal breakouts, redness, and inflammation that lead to aging, this May 1 launch helps to make skin look healthier while strengthening it against future damage.
May 2020 Beauty Launches: Body
On Apr. 22, the natural deodorant favorite launched a new scent blossoming of rose, fresh peony petals and vanilla.
This rich self-tanner, which launched Apr. 28, is the perfect alternative to a healthy glow during our days indoors. Boasting moisturizing properties, it's basically a daily moisturizer and a tanner all in one.
Having launched in late Apr., this moisturizing butt stick, filled with CBD, will leave your bum looking moisturized and ultra-smooth.
Arriving May 12, this scent made from a blend of cedarwood, coriander, and vetiver essential oils, create an herbal aroma that protects from odor all day long.
May 2020 Beauty Launches: Hair
UNITE Hair will be introducing its first-ever dry shampoo range available in clear, high, and dry plus formulas on May 1.
Hitting the web in mid May, the damage-fighting serum, which is formulated with baobab tree seeds, annatto seed sunflower weed, and grape seed, is the perfect pre-wash day primer.
Dropping May 5, this lightweight yet penetrative leave-in treatment will arrive to save chemically treated, dry, frizzy and environmentally damaged hair. Even better, it serves as a primer, detangler and heat protectant all in one.
Launching in mid May, this purifying scalp mask from brand new haircare brand Jupiter boasts a powerful formula packed with volcanic ash that will leave your scalp clean and healthy.
This leave-in serum, launching in mid May, will moisturize hair without weighing it down. With squalane and vitamin B5, hair will be hydrated without interfering with color.
The hair favorite is teaming up with celebrity stylist Ashley Streicher on May 4 for an antioxidant-rich leave in that works for all hair types and textures.
On May 15, this foaming leave-in, filled with rich oils and keratin to repair dry, damaged, or color treated hair, will be released online.
May 2020 Beauty Launches: Makeup
On Apr. 27, Saint Jane Beauty released seven brilliant lip creams filled with citrus and lemongrass oils, that are bold, smooth, and rich.
This super hydrating lip oil, being released in early May, adds a sheer flush of color that lasts without any stickiness or oiliness.
Hitting stores Apr. 30, this luxurious lip set, inspired by milk tea favorites, comes in four smooth and satiny finishes.
May 2020 Beauty Launches: Fragrance
Take an Italian getaway come mid May with Acqua di Parma. This candle with a bright, crisp, citrus-based aroma, will have you taking a great escape even while indoors.
This Apr. 23 launch transports fragrance lovers to a tropical paradise with notes of florals, patchouli, and vanilla.
This May 1 launch is adding some extra warmth to spring. Boasting notes of wood, patchouli, and amber, the musky scent is sure to be a date night favorite.
May 2020 Beauty Launches: Nails
“My inspiration behind the imPRESS Press-On Manicure Collection is really this idea of Wanderlust!" Minkoff says of the Apr. 29 launch. "I feel as humans we always have somewhere that we want to go, a place we want to see or be and it was really tapping into the ethos of many different women and how to give them nails that really speak to the different locations they might be inspired by.”