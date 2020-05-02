Even though your friends won't be able to steal your new eyeshadow palette, and your beach waves won't get to blow in the breeze, that doesn't mean the excitement about beauty has to stop. Luckily, the May 2020's newest beauty products provide everyone with a little bit of optimism. Or at least incentive to DIY a new technique.

From repair masks that undo all of your at-home skincare experiments gone awry, to leave-ins that will repair those split ends, and butt masks that will have your derrière ready for when beach days finally rev up again, there's no shortage of beauty made for un-quarantined preparation. "I would recommend giving yourself a blow out or another cute style to start the week off feeling good about yourself," Adriana Tesler, celebrity hairstylist and blowout expert whose clients include Dania Ramirez and Rita Wilson, tells TZR. "Do simple things in beauty that instantly make you look nourished and fresh with out any work. You'll learn some things along the way that you may even want to keep trying when all of this is over."

So if you're looking to get out of your rut and don't know where to start, check out these 31 products to give you a head start.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

May 2020 Beauty Launches: Skin

May 2020 Beauty Launches: Body

May 2020 Beauty Launches: Hair

May 2020 Beauty Launches: Makeup

May 2020 Beauty Launches: Fragrance

May 2020 Beauty Launches: Nails