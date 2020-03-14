The Zoe Report
MANGO

31 Mango Spring 2020 Finds That You Can Start Wearing Now

By Dale Arden Chong
Now that fashion month is well in the past, the industry has shifted its gaze away from the upcoming Fall/Winter 2020 collections and set its sights on the here and now. As a result, members of the sartorially inclined have already begun rotating out their winter wardrobes for pieces more appropriate for the new season. It's time to follow suit and all of MANGO’s Spring 2020 finds collection, which is teeming with chic pieces you can start wearing now throughout the rest of the warm weather season.

Anyone already familiar with the Spanish retailer knows that whatever the brand puts out each season is bound to be good. You can see this clearly in the $59.99 Big Tote Bag, which will add a luxurious touch to any ensemble, hands down. The brand’s Spring 2020 collection focuses on timeless wardrobe staples in neutral hues along with a handful of bohemian-inspired classics. In other words, MANGO has a full selection of chic pieces worth stocking up on for the season.

If you’re planning to slowly start incorporating spring staples into your transitional weather wardrobe, opt for the $39.99 Puffed Sleeves Cotton Blouse, which can be styled underneath a vintage-inspired waistcoat like the $59.99 Linen Blend Vest and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Of course, if you’re looking for options to wear for a special occasion, get yourself the $99.99 Crochet Long Dress, which has a cool, ’70s-inspired touch. Or, you can wear the $129.99 Ruffle Gown if you want a dress that feels more romantic.

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to see the coolest pieces from MANGO’s Spring 2020 collection below.

Big Tote Bag
$59.99
MANGO

The cary-all essential that goes with just about everything, this tote is perfectly sized for all your daily necessities.

Ruffle Gown
$129.99
MANGO

Wear this to any weddings you have during this season.

Crochet Long Dress
$99.99
MANGO

Perfect for everything from a weekend brunch to a quick getaway.

Pleated Details Floral Dress
$99.99
MANGO

Dress this up with a pair of knee-high boots.

Puffed Sleeves Cotton Blouse
$39.99
MANGO

Whether you wear this with a pair of jeans or an A-line skirt, this will be one of your favorites pieces for spring.

Linen Blend Vest
$59.99
MANGO

Tap into the waistcoat trend with this lightweight vest.

Embroidered Details Blouse
$69.99
MANGO

A Victorian-inspired blouse is perfect for every occasion.

100% Silk Shirt
$119.99
MANGO

Add this into your set of wardrobe staples and wear this for years to come.

Floral Puffed Sleeves Dress
$79.99
MANGO

If you have a special occasion such as a bridal shower or a garden party this spring, this will be the perfect dress.

Double Breasted Trench
$249.99
MANGO

A classic trench coat like this will never go out of style.

Linen High-Waist Pants
$79.99
MANGO

Swap out your standard black trousers for this airy white pair.

Structured Suit Blazer
$129.99
MANGO

If you want to expand your blazer collection, this mauve hue will go with everything you own.

Cotton Palazzo Pants
$79.99
MANGO

Wear these cool trousers with a printed blouse, a cream sweater, or a simple T-shirt.

Floral Flowy Shirt
$59.99
MANGO

This floral print shirt is essential for the office and can be dressed down for the weekend with denim shorts.

Floral Ruffled Dress
$129.99
MANGO

An easy, free-flowing dress is perfect for those lazier days when you still want to feel put-together.

Slit Long Dress
$149.99
MANGO

Style this minimalist dress with your favorite pieces of jewelry.

Openwork Cotton Pants
$69.99
MANGO

These are perfect for the days you plan on sitting next to the pool.

Coconut Palm Leaf Basket
$69.99
MANGO

Throw all of your poolside essentials into this bag.

Braided Design Bag
$59.99
MANGO

A woven bag will give any ensemble a vacation-ready appeal, no doubt.

Pleated Bermuda Shorts
$79.99
MANGO

Long trouser shorts are one of the biggest trends of the season, and these will go perfectly with minimalist sandals or loafers.

Openwork Sweater
$59.99
MANGO

This vintage-inspired sweater will be a playful alternative to your winter knits.

Natural Fiber Bucket Hat
$29.99
MANGO

Protect your face from the sun with this effortlessly cool bucket hat.

Denim Dark Vest
$59.99
MANGO

Just in case you want a casual take on the waistcoat trend, you can wear the denim vest with jeans in a similar wash for a new take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Metal Pendant Earrings
$15.99
MANGO

A pair of earrings that'll go with everything — guaranteed.

Rolled Up Hem Pants
$79.99
MANGO

These will give your work ensembles an unexpected pop of color.

High-Waist Shorts
$39.99
MANGO

Update your denim collection with these pleated high-waisted shorts.

Oversize Flowy Shirt
$79.99
MANGO

Wear this oversized shirt with wide-leg trousers or style it as a tunic over a swimsuit.

Ruffled Cotton Shirt
$59.99
MANGO

The ruffles add a chic, romantic touch to this simple blouse.

Crop Blazer
$119.99
MANGO

If you're looking for a trendy alternative to your everyday blazer, go with this cropped style.

Chain Puffed Bag
$69.99
MANGO

If you love the pillow bag trend, this bag is for you.

Openwork Details Cardigan
$45.99
MANGO

Cardigans aren't going anywhere for spring, and the proof is in this sweater.