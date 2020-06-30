31 July 2020 Beauty Products For Hot Temps — & Hotter Looks
Fireworks aren't the only bright spot of this month (for better or worse, depending on your city). Our beauty routines are just as loud and proud. That means bolder colors in our makeup, skincare that digs deep, and nail colors that'll turn heads even from a social distance. The newest July 2020 beauty products are proof of that, and they're setting the tone for the rest of the summer.
"Everything is about vibrant dimension when it comes to makeup these days," celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore, responsible for the glam of Issa Rae and Adut Akech says. "When it comes to eyeshadow, you can always add dimension by adding a deeper complimentary color. For instance, if you go with bright pink on the eyelid, you can add some deep magentas or purple in the crease area. If your choice is yellow or gold on the eyelid, you can add some burnt ambers and browns or even some greens in the crease for a more vibrant fun look."
So ahead, check out the products that will breathe new life into your beauty routine and will make your vanity a whole lot more colorful.
July 2020 Beauty Products: Skin
Available in rose quartz, obsidian, green jade and white jade, this July 15 launch is the perfect way to incorporate the power of gemstones into your skincare routine.
Launching July 15, this product uses azelaic and salicylic acid to clear pores, while monk pepper blocks testosterone from attaching to hormone receptors in your oil glands, decreasing oil production.
Bio-peptides, vitamin B5 and kakadu plum extract blend masterfully for this Jul. 1 drop that plumps skin and fills lines.
This powerful prebiotic complex, on digital shelves in early Jul., contains plant-derived ingredients that create a healthy glow from the inside out.
With bakuchiol and spirulina, this cream, launching late Jun., reverses signs of aging leaving skin plumper and fine lines less noticeable.
With a blend of botanical extracts, AHA’s and BHA’s, and kakadu plum, this mask will reveal brighter and softer skin after just one use.
Unveiling on Jul. 1, Yellomello Drop refines pores with the help of Portuguese leaf extract, leaving skin smooth and radiant.
Available in early Jul., this Cambrian blue clay mask purifies skin and minimizes pores tremendously.
July 2020 Beauty Products: Makeup
This Jun. 26 launch applies like a gloss, but boasts the hydrating properties of a balm. With soybean extract and licorice extract, lips will be tremendously softer and hydrated.
Designed for every inch of your face, Rituel De Fille's newest creation is a sheer yet rich color that's inspired by summer blooms. Find it on digital shelves on Jul. 31.
Available in early Jul., this innovative formula from Sisley combines a hydrobooster complex and hyaluronic acid to both plump lips and add a sheer wash of beautiful shimmer.
In early Jul., the first ever machine washable makeup sponge is coming to Sephora. How it works is you place the sponge in the wash-ball it comes with, and put it in the laundry.
This shimmery mid Jun. launch is the perfect purple shade with iridescent gold specks. Pair it with a simple eye look and your look will pop all-day-long.
Launching on Jul. 30, this silky, soft pressed powder, created with shea butter and almond oil, adds a subtle flush of color to cheeks adding dimension to any makeup look.
Christen Dominique and influencer Jade Marie teamed up for a hydrating collection that includes an easy-glide primer that sets the perfect canvas. Catch it on Sephora on Jul. 3.
The lip balm favorite has expanded their collection with four new flavors: green apple tonic, honey almond, melon melonade, and warm vanilla milk.The newest is available as of late Jun.
Coming on Jun. 30, the long-anticipated Teyana Taylor X MAC Cosmetics collection launches with lipglasses, lipsticks, lip pencils, and highlighters.
July 2020 Beauty Products: Hair
With spectrum technology, this red beam far-infrared technology heats from the inside out to protect the outer cuticle. Catch it online in mid Jul.
With rice beads, fruit enzymes, kalahari melon oil and jojoba oil, this late Jun. launch balances the scalp without stripping moisture.
This late Jun. launch is a heat priming spray that doubles as a detangler and hair moisturizer.
This innovative Jul. 1 launch boasts an LED light ring that gives you real-time drying feedback by changing color as hair dries
After mastering products for the perfect wash n' go, Tracee Ellis Ross is now mastering styling with this no-flake edge control.
On Jul. 7, Drybar will introduce a zero-crunch formula that boosts shine and definition while adding texture and volume to hair.
July 2020 Beauty Products: Body
If you've been on the hunt for a natural deodorant that actually works, this aluminum-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, baking soda-free, and residue-free, late Jun. launch may be the answer. With bergamot extract and probiotic enzymes, excess moisture is absorbed and odor is completely diminished.
With Egyptian honey, Moroccan oil, rosehip oil, and vitamin E, this nourishing formula leaves skin smooth with a subtle glow, while working to even skintone.
With shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and essential oil, this easy to apply stick makes hydration on the go easier than ever.
Fragrance
Since late Jun., the this bold floral scent of cassis, tangerine, and saffron has been intoxicating fragrance lovers. This is the quintessential summer perfume.
It's the season of florals, and this Jul. 25 release, full of rose, greens, apricot and woods, is inspired by Greek mythology.
Top notes of mandarin mid notes of black tea, and bottom notes of vetiver oil make this sexy Jul. 1 release a seductive date night fragrance.
Nails
The vegan, cruelty and seven-free nail lacquer brand launched the perfect summer collection on Jun. 25 that will add vibrance to any mani or pedi.