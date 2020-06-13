30 Summer 2020 Beauty Products To Kick The Summer Off Right
Summer may look a little different this year, but trust me: It's not cancelled. Whether you're heading to that socially distanced picnic in the park, bringing date night indoors, or getting ready to lay out by the water, a warm weather beauty revamp is always a necessity. And the summer 2020 beauty products are full of color, glitter, and glow, are perfect for just that.
Even better, these debuts don't take it overboard, striking a balance between excess and minimalism with masterful formulas for hair, makeup, fragrance, and skin. "Do what feels most comfortable to you and your skin," Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist in New York City says. "Practicing self-care is more important, it’s familiar, it’s relaxing." However, she urges moderation, something that these upcoming releases promote. "One of the key things that is helpful is to make sure that you don’t overdo it," she says.
So ahead, if you're looking for some self care that won't only boost your spirits, but will also boost your outward glow, check out 30 June launches that do just that.
June 2020 Beauty Launches: Makeup
While Mother Pat McGrath really requires no introduction, her decade-spanning career and fashion month résumé is worth mentioning, at minimum. The actual self-made billionaire, whose brand surpassed the earnings of Kylie Cosmetics in March of 2019, has built her beauty empire from the bottom, creating a massive platform loved by beauty obsessives. The luxury makeup brand, marked by its decadent packaging and rich, shimmer-filled formulas, leave cosmetics lovers swooning with every swipe.
This innovative late May launch is a 2-in-1 brow pencil that creates realistic looking brows that last all day long.
Debuting officially on June 5, this sheer, yet fierce lipstick, nourishes lips with the right amount of color.
Available in mid June, this clean, vegan, CC cream, with aloe vera, coconut and shea butter, protects skin while delivering radiant coverage.
Even on the days that you're not wearing a full face of makeup, brows can change the entire course of your face. This new Maybelline New York Brow Extensions Fiber Pomade Crayon, launching mid June, is helping us do just that. With a fiber-infused pomade, this creates realistic strokes on even the scarcest of brows.
Hitting online stores on June 1, this luxury fan brush is the perfect applicator for all of your summer highlighting and bronzing.
June 2020 Beauty Launches: Skincare
With Kalahari melon seed oil, squalane oil, and pomegranate oil, MUTHA's first ever face oil is delivering the ultimate hydration to dull skin. Try it for yourselves in early June.
This water-activated powder transforms into a wonder gentle cleanser full of enzymes and antioxidants. The June 10 launch is the perfect solution for fine lines and wrinkles.
Prepare to be wowed by Tilbury yet again on June 16. This lightweight hydrating cream reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while adding a subtle glow.
Created with alguronic acid, blue-green microalgae, and antioxidants, this peel minimizes dark spots and hyperpigmentation revealing renewed and clear skin. Grab yours online on June 9.
With our skin dryer than ever due to the indoor air, we're all in need of a gentle cleanser. Furtuna Skin's early June release serves as that and a toner for a two-in-one luxury skincare experience.
This antioxidant-rich facial oil, formulated with the highest-quality rosehip seed oil, serves as a natural retinol alternative that makes skin appear smoother and firmer. The potent formula was made available to skincare lovers in late May.
This "bloody" AHA/BHA serum, launching in mid June, is a wash-off formula that helps brighten skin beyond the surface. The light exfoliation removes dead skin cells with the help of an assortment of red berries.
The fan favorite mask has been completely reformulated. The early June launch with the addition of pure vitamin E, prickly pear, and additional minerals to hydrate and purify the skin.
This May 28 launch, reminiscent of the famous YouthMud, is packed with peptides like raspberry stem cells which plump the skin leaving it hydrated and bouncy.
June 2020 Beauty Launches: Hair
Playa's best-selling product has been completely reformulated to better remove oils from hair without drying out your strands. The newest formula will be available June 2.
We're all on the hunt for something to liven up our hair looks for those Zoom calls. And these pins, which launch in early June and are marked by elegance and simplicity, will do just that.
Available in mid-June, this repairing mask, which makes detangling a breeze, is formulated with rice ceramides, grape extract, and wild pansy extract.
Dropping in mid June, this lightweight styling creme A light styling cream with a cuticle sealant, humidity resistance, frizz control and thermal protection, will keep your hair smooth longer than you could ever imagine.
This June 1 launch is about to make ponytails so much easier, and so much more stylish. With it's easy-adjustable elastic, pulleez will change how you feel about hair accessories.
June 2020 Beauty Launches: Body
With a blend of goat milk CBD, there are few body creams more penetrative than this. This June 16 launch will deliver dry skin everywhere.
There's no denying that hand washing is at an all-time high, so why not do so luxuriously? This late May launch, boasting cinnamon bark and elderflower cleanses and hydrates hands without stripping away moisture.
Bacne, be gone! This June 15 drop, formulated with salicylic acid, exfoliates and clears blocked pores. Without irritating skin, the wash reduces inflammation leaving skin blemish-free and radiant.
This aluminum-free formula boasts notes of coconut milk, mango, and vanilla, for a clean scent that fights sweat.
June 2020 Beauty Launches: Fragrance
Take a trip to southern Italy in mid June with Orange Soleia. The aroma of freshly picked oranges, wood, and mint, will transport you to a vacation paradise.
Black currant, grapefruit, jasmine, and musk mark the mesmerizing fragrance of this late May drop. Turn your space into a spa oasis in minutes.
Nails
Launching June 1, this non-toxic, 100% vegan, cruelty formula is completely plant-based and bio-sourced fruit and vegetables. The polish is more breathable, and completely chip-free.
In preparation for the Fourth of July, Kapa Nui is creating an assortment of colors to celebrate. The mid June launch is the perfect addition to any manicure collection.