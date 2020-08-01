31 August 2020 New Beauty Products To Wrap The Summer Up
By now, your beauty stash is probably already brimming over, filled with impulsive quarantine buys and summer overhauls. However, as the season prepares to switch — yep, it's that time already — the opportunity and excuse to buy more beauty products has presented itself yet again. Whether you're itching for a new moisturizer, on the hunt for a bold nail polish, or the highlighter you've been using just isn't cutting it, the best August 2020 beauty products has something to help with that.
From innovative formulas like Saint Jane Beauty's newest eye cream, brow pencils that give a microblading effect like Benefit's latest, or candles meant to transport you to vegetable gardens like Malin + Goetz's new creation, this month's selection is all about taking our traditional favorites and turning them on their head. And while beauty brands are trying new things, Scott Barnes, J. Lo's makeup extraordinaire says you should be doing the same with your free time at home. "Now is the time to experiment and not be afraid of color," he tells TZR. "Learn to use it to your advantage and find out which colors accentuate you best!"
So ahead, check out the August newness that proves anything but ordinary.
August 2020 Beauty Products: Skin
The Aug. 1 release is revamp on the fan-favorite, now including new antioxidant protection from lime tea concentrate.
On Aug. 3, the cult-favorite brand will be launching six oil facial mists designed to both enhance your mood and boost skin's hydration.
Anita Grant's beloved oil, which restocks early August, is made with oleic acid and cammelia kissi — both ideal for dehydrated skin.
Hitting shelves on Aug. 1, this booster powder, packed with three forms of vitamin C, helps increase natural collagen production.
Available on Aug. 3, this purifying daily cream cleanser of Japanese rice powder and hyaluronic acid washes away impurities without stripping skin.
Since its launch in 2019, Saint Jane Beauty fans have been begging for an eye cream. On August 4, those dreams are coming true. Rich in vitamin C and CBD, the delicate eye cream restores the look of eyes and brightens dark circles.
Everyone's skin can use a little TLC, and this moisturizing treatment, which repairs and heals stressed skin, is just that. Launching mid Aug., the balm should be added to everyone's skincare stash.
The early Aug. launch, packed with an AHA and BHA blend exfoliates skin creating a plumper appearance.
This jelly-to-oil cleanser, available Aug. 11, wipes away makeup and dirt while hydrating skin.
This soothing mask that transforms from a gel to whipped bubbles is packed with milk probiotics to leave skin smooth. Add it to your collection early Aug.
August 2020 Beauty Products: Hair
This overnight mask, available in shower cap form, launched in late Jul.
There's no doubt we could all use a little peace, and this supplement, with chamomile extract and ashwagandha extract provides just that. This 90-capsule supply was launched in late Jul.
The sophisticated 3-in-1 tool, which will be on shelves Aug. 20, combines the professional styling of a spring-free marcel iron with the comfort of a wand.
August 2020 Beauty Products: Makeup
Milk's beloved KUSH line has a new addition. The August 4 launch boasts a use time two times your traditional liquid liners.
Launched in mid Jul., this metallic lip bundle is ideal for makeup lovers who adore color.
Launched in late Jul., this 40-shade range combines the benefits of both skincare and makeup for a smooth and radiant complexion.
Launched in late Jul., the makeup extraordinaire is bringing that vacation glow home with this ultra-luminous bronzer.
These vibrant, easy-to-use balms come in five bright shades to set your skin aglow. The beloved brand released the newness in late Jul.
This vibrant palette of 15 shades, available in early Aug. is a masterful curation of mattes and metallics in bright hues.
The environmental stressors these days like blue light, pollution, and stress are all too common. Thanks to Peach & Lily, however, their newest primer, released on Jul. 29, protects the skin against those stressors and creates a smooth base for makeup.
Coloured Raine's beloved palette is making its triumphant return in August with those same pigmented, vibrant colors.
Mimicking a microblading effect, this Aug. 10 launch, has a new, triple pronged pen.
August 2020 Beauty Products: Fragrance
With notes of basil, green ivy, and tomato, the earthy candle smells like a summer vegetable candle. Allow the aroma in your home Aug. 1.
In the fourth edition of the beloved fragrances, Her London Dream boasts notes of lemon, ginger and rose. Be engulfed by the rich fragrance when it launches in early Aug.
Fashion extraordinaire Jonny Cota is crossing over into the fragrance arena with the Aug. 1 launch of a perfume and candle. The smoky, unisex scent of coconut and tobacco leaf, is the ultimate sexy fragrance.
August 2020 Beauty Products: Body
Released in late Jul., the hydrating lotion, made of 98% naturally-derived ingredients, will leave skin more supple than ever.
The power of seven mineral salts set this early Aug. release apart from the body lotions we're used to. The formula not only improves the signs of skin aging, but also helps relieve muscle tension.
The early Aug. revamp on a cult-favorite is infused with natural oil to care for your underarm skin.
August 2020 Beauty Products: Nails
Bring the pedi home with these custom, 3D modeled at-home gel pedicure stickers released in late Jul.
Treat your nails to the rich colors of fall in early Aug. with Deborah Lippmann's latest creation.