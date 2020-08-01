By now, your beauty stash is probably already brimming over, filled with impulsive quarantine buys and summer overhauls. However, as the season prepares to switch — yep, it's that time already — the opportunity and excuse to buy more beauty products has presented itself yet again. Whether you're itching for a new moisturizer, on the hunt for a bold nail polish, or the highlighter you've been using just isn't cutting it, the best August 2020 beauty products has something to help with that.

From innovative formulas like Saint Jane Beauty's newest eye cream, brow pencils that give a microblading effect like Benefit's latest, or candles meant to transport you to vegetable gardens like Malin + Goetz's new creation, this month's selection is all about taking our traditional favorites and turning them on their head. And while beauty brands are trying new things, Scott Barnes, J. Lo's makeup extraordinaire says you should be doing the same with your free time at home. "Now is the time to experiment and not be afraid of color," he tells TZR. "Learn to use it to your advantage and find out which colors accentuate you best!"

So ahead, check out the August newness that proves anything but ordinary.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

August 2020 Beauty Products: Skin

August 2020 Beauty Products: Hair

August 2020 Beauty Products: Makeup

August 2020 Beauty Products: Fragrance

August 2020 Beauty Products: Body

August 2020 Beauty Products: Nails