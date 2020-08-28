30 September 2020 New Beauty Products For Clear Skin, Healthy Hair & Perfect Nails
We embrace excess when it comes to beauty products — although our medicine cabinets may not agree. And with the constant cycle of new launches better than the last, we don't feel guilty about it. The science of skincare is always evolving, there's always a new masterful fragrance blend being concocted, and lipstick finishes and colors change like the weather. This month is no different, and best September 2020 beauty products are the the crème de la crème of this year's selection.
There's R+Co's Zig Zag Root Teasing + Texture Spray which uses new technology to create thicker hair, there's YSL Beauty's intensified spin on its already beloved Libre Eau de Parfum, and Juvia's Place's new eyeshadow palettes are available in not one, but three different shades. Thee's really no better time to dive head first in the newest beauty offerings. "Getting new makeup and beauty products is hands down an addiction for myself and so many others," Delina Medhin, celebrity and editorial makeup artist, says. "The innovation that continues to happen in in the industry is what makes it so exciting. Color products are the most pigmented and rich they have ever been and we are also able to do the most amount of DIY treatments we have ever done. Beauty and the desire to try new things has been and will always be therapeutic for me."
So if you're like us and also believe that there's no such thing as too many beauty products, check out the best and brightest dropping in September.
Makeup
On Sept. 3, Beauty Pie will be launching this smooth cream blush that boasts a cream-to-powder finish and is super buildable.
Chanel is expanding their beloved Coco Flash line with another vibrant collection of moisturizing lip colors. This high-shine finish will be available in early Sept.
This early Sept. launch, available in in 24 shades, is a liquid foundation that provides a radiant matte finish with eight hours of moisture.
Leave it to Tilbury to always leave us glowing. This Aug. 26 launch, a two-toned, berry and champagne blush, adds just the right amount of dimension to any skintone.
In late Aug., BLKOPL added two new vibrant colors to their Colorsplurge Matte collection.
Tom Ford Beauty has expanded its eye quad collection with two new palettes: Meteoric and Visionaire. Both boast both matte and shimmer finishes and are easily buildable. Grab this late Aug. release ASAP.
Arriving on shelves in late Aug., Juvia's Place added three new palettes packed with high-intensity mattes and shimmers.
As if we already couldn't get enough of his matte liquid lipstick, AJ Crimson will be adding four new neutral hues right in time for fall. Grab it for yourself in early Sept.
The time for daily full faces has come and gone. And this late Aug. release, designed for a “no makeup makeup look” is a lightweight BB Cream available in seven shades.
Skin
If plump, radiant skin is what you want, this late Aug. hyaluronic acid release is made for just that thanks to the glycogen and peptides.
Loaded with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, this high technology moisturizer is made specifically to restore dehydrated skin. Grab yours when it hit shelves on Sept. 1.
Packed to the brim with 500mg broad-spectrum CBD. this plant-based oil assists in restoring the skin's moisture balance. It arrives to save skin barriers everywhere in early Sept.
On Aug. 24, The Beauty Chef completely reformulated their famous Inner Beauty Boost to contain way more probiotics and postbiotics for an even stronger aid for skin and gut health.
For the first time ever, Avon will be launching its first J-beauty and luxury skincare collection. Most notably, will be the Mission Luxereve Cream which contains 86 medicinal plants for smooth skin. Catch it when it hits digital shelves in early Sept.
Sept. 1 kicks off with Guerlain’s first ever anti-pollution cleansing oil. Containing royal jelly, the oil digs away at skin removing makeup, grime, and pollution.
Hair
If you're tired of having to shampoo your hair multiple times for it to be clean, then this High Amplify Root Up Wash will put you out of your misery. Launching in early Sept., it deep cleanses by eliminating product buildup right at the roots.
Created in partnership with R+Co collective member and celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher, this texturizing spray, launching in early Sept., is ideal for thin hair. Packed with vitamins and minerals, it provides hold, volume, and texture.
Made with shea, macadamia, babassu, moringa and meadowfoam seed oils, this lipid-replenishing pre-shampoo balm repairs damaged, dehydrated hair. The overnight treatment will be available in early Sept.
Formulated for damaged hair, this leave-in, infused with shea butter, black castor oil and avocado oil is ideal for application pre-protective styling.
Body
Launching on Sept. 3., this bath oil, filled with manuka honey and ginseng extracts, soothes and smooths skin.
Arriving in early Sept., this lightweight serum mist absorbs into the skin providing hydration and antioxidant protection. The blend is created with hyaluronic acid, watermelon, blue-micro algae, and licorice root. Apply post sun exposure for best results.
In early Sept., Vaseline is launching a body care range created for and with Black women. The brand teamed with influencer Shalom Blac, professional athlete Sloane Stephens, and artist Cristina Martinez for a hydrating body cream and shimmer body oil.
Now more than ever, having a great hand cream at your disposal is a necessity. This antioxidant-rich formula combines vitamins C and E to increase cellular turnover and minimize the appearance of fine lines, reduces discoloration, and increases volume to improve the overall skin tone and texture.
Fragrance
In late Aug., YSL Beauty intensified its Libre Eau de Parfum, adding orchid and warm vanilla for a more sensual aroma.
Maintaining the original notes from the beloved Gucci Bloom, including jasmine bud extract, tuberose, and rangoon creeper, Profumo di Fiori, launching early Sept., is a twist on the fragrance with added ylang ylang and sandalwood.
The aroma of lotus flowers and figs make this mid-Sept. release the perfect floral fragrance.
Finally, a way for our home to smell of Diptyque all 24-hours long. This Sept. 1 released in an inconspicuous and modern diffuser that can be used in any room.
This sustainable scent, reminiscent of the Arizonian desert, launches in early Sept. with the smell of amber florals at the forefront.
Nails
This late Aug. launch of brown and nude polishes is the perfect addition to your stash as fall approaches.