Self-care means different things to different people. For some, it's about what's applied atop the body, while for others, it's about things that make them feel good on the inside. The best new October 2020 beauty products, however, don't make you choose.

The overall vibe for this month's launches is luxury, as expected considering we're in the heat of fashion week. Just as top-notch fashion brands are shelling out their best, beauty brands are following suit. Sought-after floral maker Venus et Fleur has packaged up their intoxicating fragrance in a sophisticated votive, Crabtree & Evelyn has crafted a face mask with ashes sourced in Balinese volcanoes, and HigherDose has created an at-home infrared mat for those who need to zen out.

But that's not even the half of it. There's tons more for skin, body, hair, fragrance and nails that are providing a bit of relief for the tumultuous nine months this year has been. Ahead, check out what October has to offer.

Best New October 2020 Beauty: Skin

Best New October 2020 Beauty: Makeup

Best New October 2020 Beauty: Body

Best New October 2020 Beauty: Hair

Best New October 2020 Beauty: Fragrance

Best New October 2020 Beauty: Nails