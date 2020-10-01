30 New October 2020 Beauty Products To Make You Feel Beautiful Inside & Out
Self-care means different things to different people. For some, it's about what's applied atop the body, while for others, it's about things that make them feel good on the inside. The best new October 2020 beauty products, however, don't make you choose.
The overall vibe for this month's launches is luxury, as expected considering we're in the heat of fashion week. Just as top-notch fashion brands are shelling out their best, beauty brands are following suit. Sought-after floral maker Venus et Fleur has packaged up their intoxicating fragrance in a sophisticated votive, Crabtree & Evelyn has crafted a face mask with ashes sourced in Balinese volcanoes, and HigherDose has created an at-home infrared mat for those who need to zen out.
But that's not even the half of it. There's tons more for skin, body, hair, fragrance and nails that are providing a bit of relief for the tumultuous nine months this year has been. Ahead, check out what October has to offer.
Best New October 2020 Beauty: Skin
Formulated with a potent combination of plant-based actives, this moisturizing early Oct. launch is filled with antioxidants that protect undereyes from the elements.
If there's one thing Kate Somerville knows, it's how to add life to dull skin, and she's proving it with her early Oct. release. It's a high performance serum clinically proven to add luminosity to even the driest of skin.
One of the recent recipients of the Glossier 2020 Initiative grant, Absolute Joi is a brand crafted with hyperpigmentation in mind. This Skin Refining Night Oil, released in early Sept. has retinol and vitamins c & e for the perfect end to your nighttime routine.
On Oct. 1, Dermaroller is launching this professional-grade roller which micropunctures the skin to promote collagen and elastin growth.
On Oct. 1, the skincare brand is launching a rich, hydrating mask that cleanses pores, inspired by the volcanic ash of Bali.
You can recognize that iconic red jar from just about anywhere. And now, this new Oct. 1 formula is made with a special shea butter blend, 99% pure niacinamide, and peptides.
A tightening of the neck area without any invasive procedures, this late Sept. drop melts fat from the outside as well as builds collagen and generate millions of new skin cells overnight.
Best New October 2020 Beauty: Makeup
Finger paint makeup is more prevalent than ever, and this high-pigment, water-based eyeshadow, that transforms into a weightless wash of metallic, is perfect for just that. Add it to your makeup stash on Oct. 6.
Available in six nude shades, this vitamin E-packed lipstick nourishes and boosts the circulation in your lips leaving them smooth and blurred. The innovative formula will be available Oct. 6.
Applying false lashes can get messy, but it doesn't have to be. This Oct. 1 launch is a fine-tipped pen that trails the lash line without any trouble.
Younique has mastered a full-coverage formula and skincare benefits with its Oct. 1 launch. This easy-to-blend, formula is packed with caffeine, sodium hyaluronate, vitamin E, and squalene.
MAC's first of-its-kind brow product creates a dewy appearance for the brows. The innovative Oct. 1 launch conditions brows while delivering a subtle shine.
Best New October 2020 Beauty: Body
We could all use a little relaxation, especially now. These grapefruit-flavored gummies, released Oct. 1, contains 20mg of broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD.
With lanolin, manuka honey and vitamin E, this late Sept. favorite protects and hydrates extremely dry or rough skin.
If you're on the hunt for an effective odor-protecting deodorant, this late Sept. formula may be for you. It's gentle on skin, and has notes of coconut, vanilla, and black tea.
On Oct. 9, London Grant will be relaunching its seasonal, hydrating body soufflé. The blend of raw coconut oil and cocoa butter will only be available through April.
Formulated with saffron flowers, this early Oct. launch helps to repair dry skin and regenerate the outer layers at night.
The need for meditation and healing is at an all-time high. That's why in late Sept., HigherDose created an innovative infrared mat. With pulsed electromagnetic field technology, this provides a body reset that both calms and fights inflammation.
Best New October 2020 Beauty: Hair
While this dry shampoo, launched in late Sept., may be packed with murumuru butter, it's anything but greasy. Even better, this aerosol dry shampoo is powered by nitrogen, which means no greenhouse gases are emitted.
On Oct. 20, this sought-after detangling comb, made particularly for curl hair, will finally be getting a restock. Gentle on the hair and scalp, combing through curls will be completely painless.
Concocted with just five natural ingredients, jojoba oil, argan oil, moringa oil, rosemary oil, and clary sage, this penetrative hair treatment protects the strands and scalp. The must-have product dropped early Sept.
Unfortunately, finer curls are often weighed down by products, but not anymore. This lightweight jelly, which launched in late Sept., creates definition, hydrates, and leaves curls bouncy and full.
Best New October 2020 Beauty: Fragrance
In late Sept., Jo Malone London introduced The Townhouse Collection, made particularly for the home. The macaroon fragrance, emits the comforting scent of freshly-baked goodies.
With citrus, exotic woods, and rose, The Harmonist's early Oct. launch is inspired by the energy of the sun.
The colder months may be upon us, but this aquatic fragrance of cucumber, juniper berries, and rose will leave you dreaming of a vacation. Grab yours on Oct. 1.
It's impossible to not be obsessed with the fragrances of Venus ET Fleur's floral arrangements. But if you're more into candles than flowers, this intoxicating blend of tuberose, lotus flower, orange blossom, and jasmine will bring the most beautiful scent into your home. It hit digital shelves in late Sept.
This innovative and sensual daytime fragrance adjusts to your body chemistry and the environmental elements to create a personalized scent exclusive to you. It's been changing the way we look at fragrance since late Sept.
Best New October 2020 Beauty: Nails
These first-ever Dry Drops from Olive & June, launching Oct. 1, cut overall drying time in half.
Dreaming of chocolate? Well get your fix from this late Sept. release. The lacquers have a high coverage payoff and extra-glossy finish.