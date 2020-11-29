If you're one to constantly scavenge the internet for the coolest products to hit the market, then you probably have a ball gift shopping for your friends and family. But, while you're going down your list, you know how quickly purchasing presents can add up. Thankfully, there are tons of stylish gifts under $150 that are equal parts affordable and luxurious. Whatever your loved ones have been subtly hinting at, whether it's a new pair of earrings or a vase, there's no need to spend your whole paycheck on it.

If you're looking for trendy clothing and accessories from emerging designers, head over to San Francisco-based store Lisa Says Gah and you'll find cool girl brands like Paloma Wool, Holiday The Label, and Tach Clothing. "Our community is going wild for anything printed this season, especially for our collaboration with artist Katherine J Plumb," Maddie Sensibile, who manages social media, content, and partnerships for the store, tells TZR. "We just launched super cute denim pouches featuring her prints, along with our signature moo print!" If you're in search for something to elevate her home, opt for a cool sculptural vase or printed hand towel from Lisa Says Gah, or other go-to destinations for fashion girls like Shopbop or Moda Operandi.

Have fun shopping this season without worrying about going over budget. Ahead, find 25 gifts under $150 that your friends and family will adore.

Gift Under $150: Roxanne Assoulin's DIY Bracelet Making Kit

Has she been watching reruns of Friends all during quarantine? Give her a new activity to try, like bracelet making. This fun DIY kit from Roxanne Assoulin will keep her occupied.

Gift Under $150: Areaware's Kirby Vase Jay

This Kirby Vase Jay from Areaware will add a cool sculptural element to any room she puts it in. Gift it to her with either a plant or flowers inside.

Gift Under $150: Lululemon's The Yoga Kit

For that friend who's always working on their zen, this towel, block, and mat combo comes with everything they need to deepen their practice in style.

Gift Under $150: The Frankie Shop's Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

If she lives somewhere cold, she'll need a thick sweater. The Frankie Shop's Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater in Auburn will look chic under any coat she owns.

Gift Under $150: Fleur du Mal's Satin-Trimmed Embroidered Tulle Soft-Cup Triangle Bra

This dainty tulle bra from Fleur du Mal has adorable jacquard embroidery on it. Gift her the matching undies and the set will become a staple in her lingerie drawer.

Gift Under $150: Veja's Nova V-Logo Canvas Trainers

If her go-to white sneakers are in dire need of a replacement, give her Veja's Nova V-Logo Canvas Trainers. They'll look stylish with everything from a trench coat to joggers.

Gift Under $150: Lisa Say Gah's

For the friend who travels with all of her makeup, grab one of Lisa Says Gah's Denim Pouch in collaboration with artist Katherine Plumb. As Sensibile mentions above, it's a customer-favorite.

Gift Under $150: 54 Thrones' Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint: Beauty Butter

Help her combat dry winter skin with 54 Thrones' Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint: Beauty Butter. It's small enough she can throw it in her bag when she's on the go.

Gift Under $150: Wasted Collective's Washi LS Premium Tee

Crafted from eco-friendly Japanese Washi cotton, she'll never want to take off this cozy indigo tee from Wasted Collective. Throw in a pair of sweats and she'll think of you whenever she wears her cozy new outfit.

Gift Under $150: Diptyque's Feu de Bois Scented Candle

You can never go wrong with gifting a luxury candle. Diptyque's Feu de Bois Scented Candle has a woody scent to it, so she'll feel like she's by the campfire roasting marshmallows.

Gift Under $150: Layd's The Beanie

Fun beanies are good to have in reach during the winter. Instead of a black or gray hue, gift her with this bright red style from Layd.

Gift Under $150: Anthropologie's Goldie Floral 2021 Planner

Make 2021 her most organized year yet by gifting her this planner from Anthropologie. Plus, the floral print will look cute sitting on her desk.

Gift Under $150: Marine Serre's Moon-Print Face Mask

A designer face mask is an on-trend accessory for 2020. She'll look so cool (while staying safe!) sporting Marine Serre's signature moon print.

Gift Under $150: Gucci's Metallic Cotton-Blend Jacquard-Knit Socks

These metallic logo socks from Gucci will look cute worn with loafers or Birkenstocks. If you want to add on to the gift, opt for a matching cream scarf.

Gift Under $150: Tory Burch's Kira Chevron Card Case

If her cards are always lost at the bottom of her purse, help her get organized with Tory Burch's Kira Chevron Card Case. She'll never miss the train while trying to find her Metrocard again.

Gift Under $150: Sleeper's The Book Of Chill

Luxury pajama brand Sleeper released its The Book Of Chill, a collection of photos that spark joy. Who wouldn't want this on their coffee table?

Gift Under $150: Dieux Skin's Forever Eye Mask

She's likely seen Dieux Skin's Forever Eye Mask all over social media. Gift her with a pair so she can post photos with them on, too.

Gift Under $150: Dame's The Oversized Sweatshirt

Dame has some of the coziest loungewear on the market, including its oversized sweatshirt. She can dress it up with her favorite jeans, or stay comfy lounging around on the couch with the matching sweats.

Gift Under $150: 3rdEyeView Eyewear's Floyd Sunglasses

This Floyd silhouette from 3rdEyeView Eyewear will add a fun element to her sunglass lineup. Add on the brand's cool sunglass chain to her gift and she'll be looking as stylish as ever.

Gift Under $150: Donni's Duo Sweater Henley Short

Donni's Duo Sweater Henley Shorts are the perfect WFH bottom. Once it gets warmer out, she can pair the shorts with a tee or crisp white button down.

Gift Under $150: Edas' Around The Way Ring

If she's been wanting a statement ring, surprise her with Edas' Around The Way Ring. It'll pair well with any dainty rings she wears daily.

Gift Under $150: Missoni Yvar Hand Towel

Add some color to her kitchen with Missoni's Yvar Hand Towel. Bonus: it'll be hard to see any stains with the vibrant print.

Gift Under $150: Lisa Says Gah's Maddie Long Sleeve Top

Is she always wearing animal print? If so, she'll obsess over Lisa Says Gah's Maddie Long Sleeve Top in moo print. Even if she's not wearing it out, it'll be a great Zoom top.

Gift Under $150: Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Kit

If she loves sporting a bold lip, she'll use this lip kit from Charlotte Tilbury constantly. Included in the set is the brand's Matte Revolution Lipstick and Lip Cheat Lip Liner both in shade Walk Of Shame.

Gift Under $150: Ganni's Ribbed Knit Mittens

Ganni's Ribbed Knit Mittens will be put to good use this winter. She'll be thanking you when her hands are nice and toasty.