Nothing evokes a squeal of enthusiasm quite like the gift of jewelry — at any price, it feels priceless. A pair of diamond earrings to nestle on the lobes or a liquid gold snake chain to layer with finer strands and chunky links are both a classic dresser's dream. A personalized locket, initial ring, or zodiac-inspired bracelet all befit the trendsetters in your life. Jewelry gifts are fail-safe for exceeding expectations whether the recipient is a friend, family member, and maybe even yourself. The whole “it’s the thought that counts” thing? A jewelry gift is that, and then some.

Though a sparkly something or personalized trinket can be costly and not within everyone’s gifting budget, there are plenty of jewelry brands with well-priced pieces to explore, from small brands to direct-to-consumer lines. Modern essentials like gold huggies, baguette studs, and medallion necklaces are ideal for any aesthetic. Plus, all can be layered or mixed with baubles of all kinds. Suppose you are looking to invest in a forever piece — loads of fine jewelry designers craft wearable treasures for a range of tastes, such as exquisite diamond hoops, luxe pendants, and meaningful charms with elegant detailing. For statement-makers and trendsetters on your gifting list, bold designs are the ticket. Think colorful enamel earrings, chainlinks with a flicker of shine, or crystal-dusted drops with black onyx at the center.

For a curated list of the chicest jewelry gifts to give this season, keep scrolling to discover 25 pieces from female-led labels starting at $60. Not only is each ring, necklace, bracelet, charm, and pair of earrings selected by the designer herself, but the present you choose will make the recipient’s year that much brighter and remain a treasured piece for years to come.

The Jewelry Gift: Mejuri Diamond Letter Pendant

“Nothing feels quite as thoughtful as the personalization of a gift for a friend or loved one. [This] pendant can be worn with an existing chain to embody old and new, or bought with one of ours, such as the Thin Curb Chain. I love the idea of delicate diamonds for every day, and there’s nothing more wonderful than treating a loved one for the holidays.” — Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder of Mejuri

The Jewelry Gift: Kinn Locket

“Jewelry is all about how a piece makes you feel, and the pieces with emotion hold the most personal touch. This year seems to be the year for family heirlooms, from lockets to ID bracelets. Our Maison Gold Lockets are heirlooms that represent a moment in time. Though all jewelry is personal, the lockets may be one of the most personal pieces of all because of what can be kept inside. Ours are elegant enough to be worn alone for a minimalistic look over your favorite sweater or layered with other chunky chains for more texture.” — Jennie Yoon, founder of Kinn

The Jewelry Gift: White/Space Stud Earrings

“I’m really loving [these] earrings for a special Christmas gift this year. In the diamond version, they are a fresh take on a classic style but can also be customized in 12 fun and colorful birthstones (and you can design your own two-color combinations if you want to give even more symbolism to your stone choices). They go with literally everything. If you’re in WFH mode on Zoom, they look great on camera, and they’re also a touch of luxe when you’re hanging out in your cozies. I’m gifting myself the Emerald ones, as it’s my birthstone and I’m really feeling vibrant greens going into 2021.” — Khadijah Fulton, White/Space

The Jewelry Gift: Tiary Autograph Pavé Necklace

“Personalized gifts are always the gift-giving hero of any gifting moment. It shows you put a lot of thought and care into picking out or designing a piece specific to the giftee. I love [this necklace] because the unique handwritten font can be customized in any name or saying and in various metals and stones to make it truly personal. I love creating it in each person’s birthstone to make it even more unique and thoughtful.” — Suzanne Farb, founder of Tiary

The Jewelry Gift: Stella and Bow Heart Hoops

“[These earrings are] one of my favorite pieces for holiday gifts this year. The heart shape is a modern take on the classic hoop, making for a timeless piece that’s perfect for all women of every age and style. They’re super lightweight, making them extremely wearable. At $170, it’s a great price point for 14k solid gold. These are particularly special to me because I named them after the legendary Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her passing.” — Lauren Brokaw, founder of Stella and Bow

The Jewelry Gift: Lizzie Mandler Link And Baguette Studs

“These studs are a playful classic. They work seamlessly across so many different types of personal styles, which makes them such an easy gift to give.” — Lizzie Mandler

The Jewelry Gift: Missoma Gold Onyx Locket Necklace

“This year, more than ever, we need those constant reminders of those we love and want to keep close to us (even if they are far away), so this makes an ultra-special gift this holiday season. It’s a particularly sentimental design for me, as I based it on one of my mother’s pendants she wore while I was growing up, so it always makes me think of her.” — Marisa Hordern, founder and creative director of Missoma

The Jewelry Gift: EF Collection Gold Huggie Earrings

“For the holiday season this year I’m loving the pieces from my new Safari collection! They were inspired by my honeymoon and the perfect little escape for those who miss traveling. The whole collection is a really fun and light-hearted take on basic styles, which is exactly what we need right now. I’m loving the way this unique texture looks with my other earrings! Plus, it’s a classic style you can wear in a million ways.” — Emily Goldstein, owner of EF Collection

The Jewelry Gift: Harwell Godfrey Malachite Heart Charm

“I think my heart pendants are a great way to celebrate the season while also keeping the world in mind. I have two charity versions available: the black onyx with 100 percent of proceeds going to NAACP and the green malachite with 100 percent of proceeds going to World Central Kitchen. Both were envisioned as healing talismans and have detachable bales that make it easy to hang them from any necklace. While it’s definitely an investment piece, I hope it will also bring good vibes to 2021 and beyond.” — Lauren Harwell Godfrey, founder of Harwell Godfrey

The Jewelry Gift: Zoë Chicco Sunbeam Medallion Necklace

“Medallions are a silhouette that everyone wants right now. It layers easily with your other pieces, elevates your WFH sweats, and it’s the gift of sunshine and happiness around your neck ... what could be better?! The sunbeam can symbolize so many things ... warmth, love, contentment ... but is also abstract enough to be a staple without the sentimentality. I think everyone could use a little more sunshine these days, and with three sizes and a variety of chains to choose from, there are both budget-friendly and investment-worthy options.” — Zoë Chicco

The Jewelry Gift: Monica Vinader Gemstone Lariat Set

“I love the versatility and glamour of this necklace — part of our goal with designing sustainably was to create modular pieces that could be worn and styled in different ways so that you could get more looks out of one piece and therefore would want to wear it more. This necklace can be worn as a regular chain, in a Y-shape, with pendants, or double wrapped to create a bracelet or anklet. The Doina Green Onyx gemstone pendant is the cherry on top. Green onyx will forever be one of my favorite stones, the color is so rich, and it’s said to relieve you of worries and stress, which honestly, we all need right now! [It’s] made of 100 percent recycled silver and ethically sourced gemstones, making it a guilt-free purchase during a time when we’re all looking to be more conscious shoppers.” — Monica Vinader

The Jewelry Gift: Grace Lee Diamond Hoop Earrings

“Everyone needs a classic pair of hoop earrings. [These] are comfortable to wear daily and with diamonds and add the perfect amount of sparkle.” — Grace Lee

The Jewelry Gift: MISHO Zodiac Pendant

“I recommend our Zodiac medallion as a holiday present. It’s thoughtful, personal, and probably one of our most iconic and versatile designs — it looks good with everything! More than anything, I love a piece that tells a little story — we’ve always looked to the stars for answers, and I think we always will. There’s something so personal and sentimental about star signs — they mark a moment in time and space. I love the idea that you’re part of something much bigger, the cosmos.” — Suhani Parekh, creative director of MISHO

The Jewelry Gift: Melissa Kaye Neon Huggie Earrings

“We’re all about the artfully curated ear, and never without a pop of our signature neon! [These huggies are] my go-to gift of the season ... fun luxury at its finest! Offered in a range of mood-boosting neon hues and neutrals like black and white, they’re the ultimate ‘cool girl’ earring and the perfect finishing touch. I’m gifting a pair to all of my nearest and dearest, but since color can be so personal, I’m letting them choose!” — Melissa Kaye

The Jewelry Gift: Alexa Leigh Bracelet

“It’s stretchy, so fits most wrists. I love when jewelry has meaning behind it, and this piece has an awesome evil eye charm for protection. It looks good alone or stacked with your other jewelry.” — Alexa Leigh

The Jewelry Gift: Sophie Ratner Heart Lock Necklace

“My favorite piece to gift this year is our heart love locks that can be engraved with special names, dates, and initials to signify important moments. I originally designed them based on the love locks in Paris where couples would write their initials and leave on the Pont des Arts Bridge, but this year I feel like they have a really special place and have taken on a new meaning. While we can’t physically be with our loved ones this year, you can still send a meaningful token of affection." — Sophie Ratner

The Jewelry Gift: Bea Bongiasca Enamel And Crystal Earrings

“The new bottle green, rock crystal hoops are perfect for the holiday season. Not only are they a statement and fun, but the pop of color exudes the holiday spirit and complements any outfit. Whether you dress more simply, classic, or elaborate, these earrings are a perfect addition. A real mood booster, which we all need right now!” — Bea Bongiasca

The Jewelry Gift: Colette Initial Ring

“My Gatsby initial pieces are going to be my go-to gift this season, the rings, especially. They offer an element of personalization and have a relaxed feel to them that’s synonymous with how we’re dressing right now. Luxurious, but not too precious, it’s the coolest ring for every day and a perfect way to honor yourself or a loved one.” — Colette Steckel, founder of Colette

The Jewelry Gift: Diaboli Kill Pavé Diamond Body Chain

“[This body chain] dusted with pavé white diamonds is one of my favorite pieces for holiday gifting. [It’s] like wearing the most luxurious piece of lingerie that you will never want to take off. The warmth of the gold metal feels sensual against the skin. You can wear it underneath your clothing and let the diamonds peak and sparkle through your top, wear it with a bikini, slip it over a bodycon dress, or wear it as an accent piece to your birthday suit.” — Angie Marei, founder and designer of Diaboli Kill

The Jewelry Gift: F+H Gemstone Earrings

“For a special holiday gift, I can’t go past our earrings, [which are] inspired by ’80s glamour. These earrings are available with malachite, onyx, or pink opal gemstones, so there’s an option for everyone, and the small hoop design with gemstone charm makes them perfect for day or night to add a little drama to your holiday styling.” — Sharona Harris, designer and owner of F+H

The Jewelry Gift: Eriness Diamond Ladybug Necklace

“This necklace always makes me smile! The Ladybug collection was inspired by my mother but symbolizes much more than just our relationship. It’s meant to represent love, strength, and protection and is a constant reminder to be grateful for the people and love in our lives.” — Erin Sachse, founder of Erinesss

The Jewelry Gift: Serendipitous Project Earring

“Our ‘Poisson’ earring has a vintage flair and is made from a limited quantity of deadstock cloisonné fish charms circa the 1980s. It’s the perfect addition to any ear stack or is great as a standalone piece. No charm is 100% the same, and our hoops are made out of 14k gold-filled metal, so they are made to last.” — Sydney Ziems, founder of Serendipitous Project

The Jewelry Gift: Jade Trau Diamond And Link Necklace

“This diamond necklace is the perfect piece to put on every morning to make you feel dressed, and yet it has a totally casual vibe. It’s a lifetime piece that will never feel dated but also has a fashion-forward relevance. It’s the perfect blend of a gold chain and a diamond necklace all rolled into one. “— Jade Trau

The Jewelry Gift: Octave Ring

“[This ring] combines so many of my favorite things — movement, playfulness, and unusual use of stone. It was inspired by surrealist art and the camera obscura. I think it brings a little art history and mystery to an everyday cocktail ring. Rings are so personal, they’re one of the few types of jewelry that you can really look at and enjoy as you wear them, and this one is a real treat for the eyes.” — Opeyemi Omojola, founder and designer of Octave

The Jewelry Gift: Deborah Pagani Emerald Link Necklace

“There’s nothing like a weighty gold chain. It’s a sartorial fixture that you will reach for season after season, whether you’re dressed down at home or heading out in a slip dress. Everyone is loving customization, and [this] necklace allows you to create something truly bespoke, choosing every detail down to enamel color, gemstone, and length.” — Deborah Pagani