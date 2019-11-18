23 Gifts For Women In Their 20s — From Practical To Trendy
For many, your 20s are often about figuring out personal style and experimenting with different trends and silhouettes. This can make navigating what to gift someone in their 20s, a bit of a doozy. Your recipient is likely hyper-clued into social media and the season's trends, so you'll want to gift them something cool, but also something that they haven't seen hundreds of times before. Add to that the myriad of milestones: graduating college, starting a career, signing for an apartment or home, maybe even tying the knot — a woman who's in college may want something entirely different than someone edging close to 30. But, across the board you can follow one simple rule: Bank on gifts that serve a practical purpose without feeling bland or stuffy — and maybe splurge on something they might not be able to buy for herself with just yet.
"In your 20s you may not treat yourself to something cute and cozy," explains Gabriela Pelletier, associate buyer at quirky-cool e-tailer Lisa Says Gah. Her suggestion: "For some reason, gifted sleepwear as an adult just feels so luxurious." Simple, silk sets or a cozy robe are all-around appealing. "If you're also in your 20s, buy something you'd want yourself," adds market editor Elizabeth Tamkin. Candles and jewelry top her list of suggestions, "I love buying people jewelry because, for me at least, I smile and think about the person when I wear it."
If you're still stuck on what to gift this season, below, find 23 items that women in their 20s will covet. And if you're also in this age range, consider buying a few things for yourself, too.
"Another great gift option would be novel knitwear like the Donni thermal cardigans and pullovers, those have been an absolute hit because they aren't your normal thermal and would make a great gift as you always need a sweater or cardigan no matter the season," Pelletier tells TZR.
There's a reason why fashion girls obsess over Aritzia's The Super Puff jacket. It keeps you *super* warm without comprising style.
Everyone should own a stylish face mask, and this checkered option from KkCo will add a fun element to her look.
If you don't know too much about her style, you can't go wrong with a classic plaid top. This long-sleeve option from Wales Bonner is perfect for layering under jackets and blazers.
This year is all about being experimental with beauty, so gift her a fun colorful eyeliner. UZ's Eye Opening Eyeliner comes in basically every color of the rainbow.
For the friend who loves one-of-a-kind interiors, wow her with this sculpture by Le Minou Studio.
"Sleeper is a wonderful brand to shop for the women closest to you who deserve luxurious sleepwear (that they can also wear out of the house)," Tamkin tells TZR.
An easy slip-on loafer is ideal for running errands and strolling around the block. She''ll likely wear these Boston Loafers from the Stüssy x Birkenstock collaboration daily.
Help her take her sweater game to the next level with Paloma Wool's Twister Sweater.
Too add a splash of color to her space, give her this eye-catching Color Block Macramé Plant Hanger from The Sill.
If she's up to speed on fashion's most sought after emerging labels, she's certainly well acquainted with Chopova Lowen. Surprise her with the brand's Instagram-favorite tartan-wool midi skirt.
For the trendy friend, gift her Brother Vellies' snakeskin Lauryn Boot. She'll never want to take them off.
If she's one to regularly get her nails done, these Chill Tips from New York City salon Chillhouse is a great at-home alternative. Depending on her style, give her a funky design or something more minimal.
If she's in search for the perfect everyday bag, this Ashya x T.a. Exclusive Shema Slingback Bag is an excellent option. You can fit everything from a large tablet to notebooks in it.
A cashmere ribbed pant is the ideal bottom to wearing working from home. She'll be reaching for this pair from Club Monaco all the time.
Everyone could use a playful, kid-like necklace in their jewelry collection. She'll feel nostalgic in Beepy Bella's pink beaded Rosie necklace.
Right now is the perfect time to try mediation, so get her started with a stylish cushion.
Even if a holiday party isn't in the cards, she can still sport this rhinestone Alexander Wang bag around the house.
Quilted pieces, especially jackets, are a huge trend this season. Give her an outerwear option she can wear with anything, like this army green style from Tombolo.
Sunglasses are the perfect gift when you don't know someone's size. These Black Butterfly Cat-Eye Sunglasses from Loewe will look ultra-chic on anyone.
