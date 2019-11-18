For many, your 20s are often about figuring out personal style and experimenting with different trends and silhouettes. This can make navigating what to gift someone in their 20s, a bit of a doozy. Your recipient is likely hyper-clued into social media and the season's trends, so you'll want to gift them something cool, but also something that they haven't seen hundreds of times before. Add to that the myriad of milestones: graduating college, starting a career, signing for an apartment or home, maybe even tying the knot — a woman who's in college may want something entirely different than someone edging close to 30. But, across the board you can follow one simple rule: Bank on gifts that serve a practical purpose without feeling bland or stuffy — and maybe splurge on something they might not be able to buy for herself with just yet.

"In your 20s you may not treat yourself to something cute and cozy," explains Gabriela Pelletier, associate buyer at quirky-cool e-tailer Lisa Says Gah. Her suggestion: "For some reason, gifted sleepwear as an adult just feels so luxurious." Simple, silk sets or a cozy robe are all-around appealing. "If you're also in your 20s, buy something you'd want yourself," adds market editor Elizabeth Tamkin. Candles and jewelry top her list of suggestions, "I love buying people jewelry because, for me at least, I smile and think about the person when I wear it."

If you're still stuck on what to gift this season, below, find 23 items that women in their 20s will covet. And if you're also in this age range, consider buying a few things for yourself, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gifts For Women In Their 20s