21 Of The Best Pieces From Shopbop's Major Spring Sale
Although you may be fully settled into your new way of life by now, whatever that may be, there's no denying that what the near future holds is still very much up in the air. What is dependable, however, is Shopbop's spring designer sale, which is packed with new high-end markdowns that you simply have to see to believe. Currently, gotta-have items include some of your favorite names like Staud, Alexander Wang, Loeffler Randall, Ganni, and tons more.
Depending on which coast or where in-between you are, your current and upcoming outfit needs may vary day by day. For those on the east coast, sweaters or jeans are still a necessary choice when you're enjoying the brisk wind on a sunny day. Or if you're on Pacific time, then the heat is already rising — so shorts, swimsuits, and crop tops are likely in rotation. But even with the current circumstances being a bit different than usual, finding summer clothes that are both age-appropriate (read: not the denim cut-offs you wore to summer camp) and wallet-friendly can be a daunting task. But thanks to Shopbop's spring sale with offerings both in and out of the designer category, you can tie all the loose ends of your warm-weather wardrobe up in one fell swoop with just 21 of the best offerings, below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Anything from cult-favorite Staud is always an investment worth making. That's especially true for one of the brand's most iconic pieces like the Moon Bag.
When it comes to high fashion, it doesn't get much cooler than Off-White; this denim mini dress sits perfectly between timeless and trendy.
Loeffler Randall's stacked heel sandal is about as versatile as it gets.
This ruched mesh top is a signature style from Ganni that you've probably had your eye on for awhile, so if you've been waiting for the stars to align, this is the time to snag it.
White denim is this seasons go-to and these super wide leg trousers will stay in-style indefinitely.
The designer has a knack of mixing unexpected elements, like this sporty ribbed fabric and feminine silhouette, for a killer combination.
When one of your favorite designers is this discounted, it's hard finding a reason not to buy it.
A trusty trench coat is always a good idea and this scarlet number from Marc Jacobs will be a go-to that you'll reach for for many rainy days to come.
For Love & Lemons is one of those brands that always has something worth obsessing over; this frilly lace crop top is no exception.
Farm Rio has mastered the art of print mixing and with its inherent tropical feel, this wrap skirt is just begging to liven up your summer.
This collab with Superga entails adorable beaded fringe for a playful touch on the classic tennis sneaker.
Marc Jacobs' collab with Peanuts made for some seriously cute collectors pieces, like this Lucy totebag in playful blush pink.
Known for its edgy leather creations, Unravel's floral blouse offers a dramatic mixed print take on an otherwise subtle style.
Making jean shorts classy is totally do-able with this paper-bag number from Isbael Marant: Just tuck in a polished blouse and trendy sandals for a wear-anywhere 'fit.
There's something about summer that makes cowboy boots extra alluring: Indulge the craving with this super versatile pair.
Cushnie's slip dress is the subtly sexy LBD you can wear for anything.
The strappy sandal trend isn't going anywhere any time soon so get in on the action with this neon lime pair that's majorly discounted.
The celeb-favorite label remixed denim with a leather backing that's, dare we say, business in the front and party in the back.
Subtle yet sleek, this sleeveless blouse is cinched at the waist with a polished fringed bow that would sit perfectly beneath a blazer.