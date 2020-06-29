The Zoe Report
16 Fourth Of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

By Savannah Sitton
The Fourth of July is a holiday defined by festivities like fireworks, barbecues, and pool parties. However, this year the long weekend calls for a change of pace since social distancing rules make big parties a no-go. Still, while this Fourth may look a bit different, there's still plenty of fun to be had from afar, all while being fashionably festive in some red, white, and blue swimwear for the Fourth of July.

If you want to embrace red, white, and blue in a way that's not overly kitschy, you'll want a suit that subtly fits the theme. Posh picks like We Wore What's bustier one-piece or Gigi C's belted suit fit the holidays uniform but aren't too overtly themed, meaning you can wear them all season long. Or if you are looking for a flag-inspired suit, mixing and matching bikini bottoms is an easy and just as reusable hack. Style your go-to suit with cutoff shorts or a breezy white dress and simple sandals.

So embrace a different kind of celebration this year and even make some new traditions while soaking up the sun in these festive suits, ahead.

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Montce

Blue Gingham Marcela Top
$198
Montce
Paula Tie-Up Bikini Bottom
$122
Montce

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: WeWoreWhat

Danielle One Piece
$195
WeWoreWhat

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Beginning Boutique

9.0 Swim Malibu Bikini Bottoms
$34.95
Beginning Boutique

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Onia

Louisa Gingham Top
$95
Onia

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Gigi C Bikinis

Patricia One Piece
$175$120
Gigi C Bikinis

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Kenny Flowers

The Hamptons Navy Striped Sporty Bikini Top
$69
Kenny Flowers

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Mai Mia

Cut Out String Kini 2.0
$89
Mai Mia

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Capittana

Valentina Red
$189
Capittana

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Castamira

Maillots Oasis
$220
Castamira

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Follow Suit

The Chelsea
$150
Follow Suit

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Triangl

Melrose Marina Sparkle
$79
Triangl

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Robin Piccone

Rp Sailor Stripe Bikini Tee
$118$88.50
Robin Piccone
Abi High Waist Petal Cutout Bikini Bottom
$98$58
Robin Piccone

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Acacia

Humuhumu Top
$110$55
Acacia

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: 437

The Aubrey Bottoms
$75
437

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Frankies Bikinis

Mackenzie Top
$95$57
Frankies Bikinis

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Juillet

The Chloe Bottom
$110
Juillet