The Fourth of July is a holiday defined by festivities like fireworks, barbecues, and pool parties. However, this year the long weekend calls for a change of pace since social distancing rules make big parties a no-go. Still, while this Fourth may look a bit different, there's still plenty of fun to be had from afar, all while being fashionably festive in some red, white, and blue swimwear for the Fourth of July.

If you want to embrace red, white, and blue in a way that's not overly kitschy, you'll want a suit that subtly fits the theme. Posh picks like We Wore What's bustier one-piece or Gigi C's belted suit fit the holidays uniform but aren't too overtly themed, meaning you can wear them all season long. Or if you are looking for a flag-inspired suit, mixing and matching bikini bottoms is an easy and just as reusable hack. Style your go-to suit with cutoff shorts or a breezy white dress and simple sandals.

So embrace a different kind of celebration this year and even make some new traditions while soaking up the sun in these festive suits, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Montce

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: WeWoreWhat

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Beginning Boutique

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Onia

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Gigi C Bikinis

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Kenny Flowers

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Mai Mia

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Capittana

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Castamira

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Follow Suit

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Triangl

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Robin Piccone

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Acacia

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: 437

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Frankies Bikinis

Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits For The Fourth Of July: Juillet