20 Summer Trends On Super Sale At Zara Right Now
Each season brings its own wardrobe needs — as well as wardrobe wants. For practicality, summer often requires shorter hems and lightweight fabrics, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to take part in a few seasonal trends. And because trends are just that — something with an intrinsically limited shelf life — it's best to save the splurging for pieces you'll wear forever. Instead, shopping the best summer trends on sale at Zara is the way to go.
The dog days of summer make you appreciate things like air conditioning and breathable fabrics like never before. And though you may be tempted to wear your swimsuit top as an actual shirt from now until October, life tasks like, say, running errands or showing up for a for Zoom meeting might not allow such whimsical dressing. Luckily, Zara's super sale includes easy, wear-anywhere pieces like a coordinating crop-top set, a lightweight ribbed tee, and a breezy floral jumpsuit that's perfect for weekend wear — all up to 50% off. And the selection is far from picked over, so some of fashion's most-loved trends are in the mix, too.
Build a full summer outfit (or two) of all on-trend pieces including tops, bottoms, shoes and a handbag with these affordably discounted picks from Zara.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Trends On Sale At Zara: Tops
This tiny crop top's unique cut is an easy way to expose some skin while the dainty floral print is always a summer trend. Plus, it goes with a matching mini skirt for a sunny co-ord option.
For pool parties or picnics in the park, gingham remains a stylish pattern for warmer seasons; this ruched and cinched number will fit seamlessly in your everyday rotation.
Just because the temps are rising doesn't mean knits are out of the question. In fact, a light-weight ribbed take that's just short of being see-through is ideal for summer layering.
Trends On Sale At Zara: Bottoms
If you're staying mostly indoors, a pair of jeans with a vintage look in a light wash is a great go-to style.
Leather may not sound like a summer staple, but this animal-friendly faux option has a ruffled panel for a sweet touch that's innately more summery.
Whether you're working in an office or attending an elevated dinner date this season, a wide-leg pant will prevent sticking and bunching. This paper-bag waist also allows for crop top and bodysuit pairings seamlessly.
Trends On Sale At Zara: Dresses
Mini slip dresses are among the few silhouettes that will always be in style.
Sure, florals are an established summer trend, but this dress has another detail you didn't see coming: shorts.
Something about an airy maxi dress appeals to even the least bohemian of dressers.
Trends On Sale At Zara: Toppers
A denim jacket is always a go-to when your mini sundress needs a layering item.
When you're not in a mini skirt or denim cut-offs this season, you're most likely sporting some sort of cozy lounge or activewear; this bold athletic jacket is the perfect pairing with your biker shorts.
When an occasion calls for something a touch more presentable, a tailored blazer is an ideal fall-back even for hotter days. A cropped pick in a neutral shade will suit a number of sunny day ensembles.
Trends On Sale At Zara: Shoes
Among the top trends popping up everywhere right now is a leather heeled flip-flop and this tan iteration is ready to be worn with anything.
A few key designers like Boyy and Simon Miller catapulted the '90s leather flat-form into reemergence recently and now you can get in on the throwback trend with a super affordable piece for your retro collection.
The leather flip-flop trend isn't reserved for heels: a flat option for the daily runaround is just as in-style. This light canary hue is a a subtle way to experience a summer-y pastel palette.
A raffia wedge with burnt amber leather is of the most on-trend options you'll find.
Trends On Sale At Zara: Handbags
Keep your odds and ends safe by using a small pochette style cosmetic bag in this dainty number.
This double-barrel bag is a fun play on the Mother & Daughter trend.