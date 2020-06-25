If the re-opening of restaurants, shops, and salons have been any indication, the world is slowly getting back to the routines of its pre-pandemic days. Chances are you’ve amassed an unapparelled amount of quarantine-approved garb over your three months of self-isolation and social distancing. But now that you have the option to leave the house for more than just the necessities, getting dressed for the day might feel a little more tedious. Luckily, for those of you who’ve let sweatpants, hoodies, knitwear, and other loungewear become your daily uniform, Zara’s summer sale is happening now — which means a brand new wardrobe is just waiting to be in your closet.

Whether you want to stock up on summer staples for the hottest days of the season or you’re looking for something to wear to the next big occasion on your calendar, Zara’s sale is chock-full of styles worth adding to your collection, stat. And to make the sale even better, they’re all available for up to 60 percent off. So, while you still have some downtime in your schedule, take the chance to refresh your summer capsule with everything from timeless staples to of-the-moment trend pieces.

As anyone would expect with a retailer like Zara, the brand’s summer sale is huge. Just in case you need a starting point, look for something breezy like the Voluminous Textured Weave Dress, $45.99. Another great option for the summer is the Flowy Draped Tunic, also $45.99, which will look great with a simple pair of sandals and a wide-brim hat.

Perhaps you’re the type of person who likes to make a more colorful statement during the summer. In which case, the $45.99 Belted Floral Dress is just what you need. And when you want to wear a two-piece ensemble, pair the now-$29.99 Gingham Top with your favorite pair of relaxed jeans or a sleek mini skirt.

While you’re at it, add some new accessories into the mix. Zara’s Square Toe Flat Leather Mules — which are on sale for $29.99 — will be a great alternative to your everyday sneakers, and they’ll go with everything you wear. And when you need that finishing touch, complete your ensemble with a purse like the Animal Print Medium-Sized Shopper, $12.99.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see more of TZR’s picks from Zara below.