Sneakers have been more popular than ever over the past few years, and unsurprisingly, the trend shows no sign of slowing down. Certainly, the popularity of comfort-forward footwear is nothing new, but tastemakers are finding fresh ways to wear their favorite sneakers more often by pairing them with everything from pantsuits to prairie dresses. As the 19 fashionable sneakers in this edit make clear, the latest sneaker trends offer something for everyone — so whether you favor chunky silhouettes, classic white tennis shoes, or retro, ‘70s-inspired colorways, you’re sure to fall in love with at least one of the pairs of sneakers featured here.

Beyond the fact that they give every outfit an effortlessly cool, dressed-down look, the beauty of sneakers is that it’s relatively easy to find stylish sneakers for wide feet or fashionable sneakers with arch support — a huge plus if you generally have issues finding trendy shoes that fit you comfortably.

Ready to see the stylish women’s sneakers you’ll be seeing everywhere this year? Then just keep scrolling.

1. A Pair Of Comfortable Leather Sneakers With A Cool Vintage Look Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers $70 Amazon See on Amazon Reebok's Club C sneakers are about as perfect as it gets — it's no wonder they're considered among the best women's sneakers out there. Made of supple cowhide leather that'll hold up for years, the cult-favorite shoes are classic enough to wear with anything, yet have that vintage-inspired charm that's especially stylish right now. Factor in the affordable price tag and the extensive range of colorways and design variations, and it's no surprise that these have a enviable 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 19

2. These Retro Leather Sneakers That Come In So Many Great Colorways Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Shoes $85 Amazon See on Amazon Originally designed in 1966, these Onitsuka Tiger sneakers debuted at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Today, the sleek, retro shoe is still the iconic Japanese brand's most popular style, and it's not hard to see why. The sneakers are comfy, affordable, and effortlessly cool, and come in roughly a million different colorways, including the gorgeous sky blue and white pictured here. Available sizes: 5.5 — 15.5

Available styles: 100+

3. A Pair Of Lightweight Sneakers With A Sleek, Minimalist Vibe Tretorn Nyliteplus Sneaker $75 Amazon See on Amazon There's something about Tretorn's iconic NylitePlus sneakers that feels impossibly cool without trying too hard. Their clean, preppy look will literally never go out of style, and the eco-friendly brand's signature shoe is every bit as comfortable as it is chic. Made of sturdy canvas with durable rubber soles, they have cushy, supportive insoles, yet are surprisingly lightweight. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available styles: 8

4. These Gorgeously Embroidered Soludos That Are Perfect For Spring & Summer Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers $140 Amazon See on Amazon These low-top sneakers by Soludos are quite literally a work of art. Made of supple cowhide leather with thick rubber soles, they're completely covered in custom embroidered details — sunrise on one shoe; sunset on the other — from French artist Marie Sophie Lockhart. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

5. The Classic Striped Sneakers That You'll Never Get Sick Of Wearing adidas Grand Court Sneakers $50 Amazon See on Amazon To say people love Adidas's Grand Court Sneakers would be an understatement. Clean and classic, the tennis-inspired sneakers have been awarded over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, as well as 1,500+ five-star reviews. Famously comfy and versatile, they'll look great with everything in your closet, from sweats and jeans to dresses and tailored trousers. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors/styles: 30

6. These Chunky Color-Blocked Sneakers That Make A Fun Statment PUMA NOVA Shoes $55 Amazon See on Amazon With their chunky, sculptural silhouette and electric-hued color-blocking, PUMA's Nova sneakers look like they came straight from the '90s — in a way that feels fresher than ever today. If you love the retro look but aren't a fan of this particular colorway, it's worth noting that these come in lots of fun styles, including variations with leopard print or neon pastels. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available styles: 25

7. A Fashion-Forward Update On One Of Nike's Most Iconic Styles Nike Air Force 1 Shadow $180 Amazon See on Amazon Nike Air Force 1s are the definition of iconic — and the Air Force 1 Shadows are one of many offshoots of the original. With their exaggerated proportions and chunky platform midsoles, they can be easily dressed up (with dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits) or down (with jeans, denim cutoffs, leggings, and sweats ... you get the idea). Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

8. These Versatile Slip-On Sneakers That Are Totally Office-Friendly Vince Blair Slip On Sneakers $195 Amazon See on Amazon Vince's fan-favorite Blair sneakers are the perfect comfy slip-ons for everyday wear — yet they could also easily be dressed up for work with the right outfit. Made of 100% leather, Amazon reviewers have called them the "perfect casual walking shoe" and pointed out that "the material molds to the shape of your foot." One person also noted that they're a "fabulous shoe for those with high instep." Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 12

9. A Pair Of Simple White Sneakers From A Trendy, Sustainable Brand Veja Esplar Sneakers $120 Amazon See on Amazon Clean, minimalist sneakers are making a comeback, and this cult-favorite pair from the sustainable French brand Veja makes it easy to fall in love with the look. Rather than feeling boring, the simple leather low-tops have an effortlessly cool, easygoing aesthetic — and it certainly doesn't hurt that they'll look great with literally everything. Available sizes: 5 — 10

10. These Cute Slip-On Sneakers That Comes In Lots Of Fun Prints Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers $35 Amazon See on Amazon Sold in over 30 colors and prints — including florals, tie dye, and several variations of camo — these affordable slip-ons are worth stocking up on. They're lightweight, comfortable, and great for walking, and unlike lots of similar slip-ons, these have elastic bands to prevent them from, well, slipping. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors/prints: 39

11. The Perfect Stylish Sneakers To Wear To Work find. Simple Leather Low-Top Sneakers $32 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a pair of simple, professional sneakers to wear to work, you can't do much better than these minimalist low-tops. Made of soft, supple leather with a perforated finish, the rich camel color plays up their dressier look, especially when you pair them with head-to-toe neutrals. That said, these also come in a shade of peacock blue that's absolutely gorgeous — luckily, they're affordable enough to grab a pair in both colors. Available sizes: 5 —10

Available colors: 2

12. A Pair Of Sleek PUMAs That Come In Lots Of Minimalist-Chic Color Combos PUMA Women's Cali Sneaker $80 Amazon See on Amazon Sold in lots of cool, minimalist-chic color combinations — like the white with green and pink accents pictured here, or black and white with forest green soles — these PUMA Cali sneakers are a must for every wardrobe. They're comfortable, versatile, timelessly chic, and, they give you just the right amount of lift with their subtle platform soles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 11

13. A Classic Pair Of Checkered Vans Vans Unisex Classic Slip-On Skate Shoes $76 Amazon See on Amazon Vans' iconic canvas slip-on sneakers have always been the pinnacle of cool-girl skater style. Still, the checkerboard print is feeling particularly of the-the-moment these days, and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon— so if you don't already have a pair in your closet, now is the time to act. Available sizes: 5 — 14.5

Available colors/prints: 15

14. The Perfect Dad Shoes — & They're Ridiculously Comfy New Balance 574 V2 Sneakers $80 Amazon See on Amazon The New Balance 574 is arguably the ultimate dad sneaker. An absolute must-have among the sylish set, their ugly-chic design nails the normcore aesthetic — rather than trying too hard, the look is defined by its sensible, comfort-boosting features like wide toe boxes and cushioned EVA midsoles. The cult-favorite sneakers are a favorite among Amazon reviewers as well, who gave them a 4.6-star average based on 6,500 ratings. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular or wide; half sizes available)

Available styles: 5

15. These Chunky Fila Sneakers With Retro '90s Vibes Fila Ray Sneaker $45 Amazon See on Amazon Everything '90s is cool again — which is part of the reason these retro Fila sneakers are worth picking up. Besides their normcore-chic vibes, though, they're also super comfortable and give you lots of lift, thanks to their chunky soles. Choose from several white styles, or pick up a pair in black or red. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

16. A Pair Of Comfy Slip-Ons That Come In Wide Sizes, Too Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneakers $50 Amazon See on Amazon Dr. Scholl's is known for making comfortable, quality shoes at extremely reasonable price points — and these slip-on sneakers are no exception. Designed with a super-soft lining, padded collars to prevent your heels from slipping, and the brand's "Comfort Insole Technology" for maximum support, they're the perfect walking shoes for everyday wear and travel — and they even come in wide sizes (not to mention 30 stylish colors, prints, and textures). Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide sizes)

Available colors/prints: 30

17. These Platform Supergas To Give You Height Without The Heels Superga Acotw 2790 Platform Fashion Sneaker Shoes $80 Amazon See on Amazon Love the lift heels give you, but not the heels themselves? Then go for these Superga platform sneakers. They'll look so cute with everything in your closet — from floral minis to denim cutoffs — and they'll give you about 1.5 inches of added height, without the discomfort stilettos can cause. Choose from classic black and white, or go with one of several pretty pastels — all made of 100% cotton. Available sizes: 5-10

Available colors: 20

18. A Pair Of Stylish Winter Sneakers Made Of Fuzzy Faux Sherpa SeaVees Gallery Sherpa Sneakers $98 Amazon See on Amazon These low-tops from SeaVees are arguably the best winter sneakers in existence. They not only have a cozy look and feel, thanks to the fact that they're covered in texture-rich faux sherpa, but they also have thick platform soles made of durable rubber, so they'll keep your feet above ground away from slush and snow. Available sizes: 5 — 10 (half sizes available)