20 Best-Selling Zara Pieces For Spring That Are Under $100

By Savannah Sitton
As more and more sunlight floods your windows while spending more time at home, chances are you're finally starting to feel like spring has finally arrived. Though spending days outdoors are still a ways away, there are still occasions to dress up for. Whether it be Zoom-date with friends or a conference call with colleagues that requires a more polished look, the best-selling pieces from Zara have every angle covered — and without breaking the bank. Rather then peruse the offer in full, just ahead are a cherry-picked selection of TZR's favorite best-selling Zara pieces, below.

Along with several big brands helping to fight this pandemic, Zara's parent company Inditex fashion group announced that it is now using its factories to produce masks for patients and medical workers in Spain. The Spanish brand has already donated 10,000 to medical professionals with another 30,000 on the way to Spanish health authorities. Zara is also currently sourcing medical-grade fabric to produce hospital gowns. Hence, supporting a company that you know is aiding to fight the world's biggest crisis right now is definitely something to feel good about.

Get excited to hit 'upgrade' on your warm-weather collection with Zara's best-selling Spring pieces, below.

Printed Pajama Top

$39.90
Pajama tops pop in and out of the trend radar so an easy way to get a two-for-one deal is opting for a printed option that subtly his the PJ trend when paired with the matching bottoms but otherwise passes as a polished silk blouse.

Hi Rise Bootcut Jeans

$49.90
Jeans are a girls best friend and this straight-leg, light-wash pair is so versatile that it's sure to be a core option you can always rely on.

Quilted Platform Leather Sandals

$89.90
Quilted leather has infiltrated just about every trendy accessory thanks to Bottega Veneta's handbags and heels. Plus, flatforms are one of this seasons hottest shoes hence Zara's version that combines both trends is an obvious home-run.

Contrast Button Blazer

$129
The bright hue of this double-breasted blazer aces Spring and Summer fashion, simply style over any sundress for a elevated any-time ensemble.

Embroidered Tulle Bucket Bag

$29.90
Could this handbag get any more cute? Made of pastel pink tulle and embroidered with daisy motifs throughout, the answer is no - no it could not get cuter.

Leather Coat

$599
Its rich mahogany hue makes this leather trench coat a touch more wearable than a solid black iteration so trust that you'll unexpectedly find yourself repeat-wearing it with just about any & every outfit.

Ribbed Sweater

$35.90
One can never have enough ribbed sweaters. Flattering and versatile this adorable take features frilled lace at the hems.

Leather Mini Skirt

$119
It's mini skirt season! And this taupe leather one it a must-own option. Pair minimally with a tucked-in t-shirt and tennis sneakers or just as stylishly with a sultry crop top and heels for a night out.

Leather Shorts

$199
Somewhere between culottes and a Bermuda short, this unique silhouette will make you appear like dedicated fashion girl instantly.

Pearl Handle Basket Bag

$59.90
Wicker baskets are a reoccurring trend every Spring and this picnic-friendly one is adorned with pearls for a dainty touch.

Voluminous Pleated Dress

$49.90
The loose shift silhouette is ideal for sticky Summer days but the pleated neckline elevates the mini dress to a more polished option.

Wrap Vest

$69.90
Nothing can empower you through a meeting like the perfect blazer dress and this is the quintessential Summer version with it's sleeveless silhouette and sleek white shade.

Print Dress

$69.90
Few pieces will get as much wear as this quaint print dress this season since its modest cut and lively pattern are appropriate for endless occasions.

Tweed Dress

$89.90
Tweed is a warm-weather staple for its innate preppy feel and this sweet little mini dress can be styled in an endless amount of ways.

Asymmetric Heeled Leather Slides

$69.90
This sultry mule will go far in your shoe collection this season since its nude color can be worn with anything.

Denim Dress

$49.90
A denim midi dress is a no-fail choice all season long and this long-sleeve option can double as an oversized piece of outerwear when layered over a mini tank dress.

Pearl Handle Satin Effect Crossbody Bag

$59.90
Between the oversized pearl-embellished handle and pastel blue satin, this pouch bag is simply a must to add to your collection.

Voluminous Printed Shirt

$39.90
You will never regret having a floral print blouse that you can wear anywhere and this is that piece.

Voluminous Dress

$39.90
This crisp mini dress can truly be styled so many ways. It's simplicity makes it a perfect base for adding any or all of your favorite accessories.

Combination Sleeve Sweater

$39.90
Black isn't off limits just because it's Spring, and this adorable top is a great example as to why. With its puffed sleeves, the eyelet fabric is sweet and light-weight enough to be a go-to blouse choice when you need a more put-together ensemble.