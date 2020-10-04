17 Cute Backpacks Under $50 You Can Wear With Any Outfit

As any lifelong fashion lover will tell you, the typical nylon backpack most of us had in grade school doesn’t exactly complement more stylish ensembles. Luckily, backpacks have evolved since your schoolgirl days — many of the grownup iterations you’ll find today are not only chic, but will pair well with anything from athleisure-chic looks to tailored suits. Feeling skeptical? This edit features 17 cute backpacks you can wear with any outfit — and they’re all under $50 on Amazon, no less. Whether you’re looking for a sleek leather backpack for work or something a little more fun — think transparent neon or suede fringe — this edit proves this classic carry-all can truly work for any occasion.

To find the best women's backpack for you, it’s important to consider your lifestyle and priorities. For example, stylish backpacks come in all shapes and sizes — if you basically just want a hands-free alternative to a purse, a mini backpack will be great, while if you’re looking for a backpack to tote your laptop, you’ll obviously need something bigger. Depending on situations you generally encounter throughout your day, features like water resistance and anti-theft pockets may also be important things to consider. Luckily, this roundup features 17 of the best backpacks for every purpose, style, and occasion, so no matter what type of bag you need, you’ve come to the right place.

Scroll on to shop the best backpacks for women, all for under $50 on Amazon.

1. A Stylish Canvas Backpack From A Cult-Favorite Brand BAGGU Drawstring Backpack $34 Amazon See on Amazon BAGGU's drawstring backpack has all the qualities that made the brand's original reusable grocery bag — along with the parade of totes, crossbodies, and other bags that followed — so universally beloved. Namely, the cotton canvas backpack is incredibly practical, well-made, and durable — not to mention super stylish, thanks to the range of cool colors and prints in which it comes, ranging from always-trendy leopard to a minimalist-chic grid pattern. The unlined interior is roomy enough to fit all the essentials, including a 13-inch laptop, while the four exterior pockets keep smaller items safe and accessible. A top flap with a push lock covers the drawstring opening, and adjustable shoulder straps ensure a comfy fit. For less than $50, what more could you want? Available colors/prints: 9

2. The Perfect Mini Backpack To Use As An Everyday Purse EMPERIA Karis Faux Leather Mini Fashion Backpack $35 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a polished, versatile backpack that will truly go with everything, look no further: This chic mini backpack is literally perfect. Made of pebbled vegan leather that feels satisfyingly supple and high-quality to the touch, the gleaming gold-tone hardware gives it a luxe finish. Plus, its quality construction means it'll hold up to lots of regular wear — the faux leather is waterproof and easy to wipe clean, and the fabric lining inside is super durable. Available colors: 7

3. A Mini Adidas Backpack That's Perfect For Outdoor Activities & Beyond Adidas Originals Mini PU Leather Backpack $36 Amazon See on Amazon Metallic PU leather gives this mini backpack from adidas a retro-glam look that feels feels just as fresh today as it did back when it first emerged in the '90s. Perfectly sized to hold all your essentials hands-free, there's a small zippered compartment in the front, and the interior also has a mesh pocket and built-in key fob. If you love the design of the backpack, but aren't sold on the metallic rose gold, it's worth noting this also comes in black or cherry red. Available colors: 3

4. A Chic Quilted Backpack With Tons Of Pockets Gazigo Nylon Travel Backpack $23 Amazon See on Amazon A quilted pattern and gleaming gold hardware elevate the look of this durable nylon backpack, which is the perfect versatile size for a wide range of occasions. Use it to pack your lunch, water bottle, and a book for your commute, or to collect small treasures after an afternoon of window shopping. Plenty of pockets and compartments — six in the front, three inside — make it easy to keep things organized, and since several have zippers, you won't have to worry about losing track of smaller items. Available colors: 4

5. A Sleek Leather Backpack That's Easy To Dress Up B&E LIFE Fashion Shoulder Bag Rucksack $24 Amazon See on Amazon Sleek and sophisticated, this vegan leather rucksack looks polished enough to complement the more elevated staples in your wardrobe, including sharply tailored blazers, dresses, and heels. The front flap and drawstring design eliminate the need for zippers or excessive hardware, allowing the subtle gold accents to truly shine. Despite its minimalist look, the bag has a surprising amount of pockets — in addition to the exterior zippered pocket in the back, the interior is outfitted with five more pockets: two zippered, two slip, and one main compartment. Available colors: 8

6. A Grungy-Chic Backpack With Cool, Buckled Accents VASCHY Fashion Faux Leather Buckle Flap Drawstring Backpack $28 Amazon See on Amazon Made of supple vegan leather and finished with a smattering of buckles, this cool drawstring backpack has a slightly edgy look, but still manages to feel stylish and timeless. Featuring two interior compartments and tons of pockets at every side, it's versatile, durable, and even waterproof. Plus, if you're worried about the buckles being a hassle to open and close, don't be — they're magnetic. Available sizes: 2

7. A Mini Nylon Backpack In A Stylish Camo Print Clara Camouflage Mini Backpack $21 Amazon See on Amazon A cool camo print makes this mini nylon backpack perfect for anyone who loves streetwear or athleisure. It's just the right size to sub in for a normal purse, and the zippered front compartment makes it easy to keep essentials like your keys, phone, and wallet on hand. Plus, the double straps are both adjustable and removable, so you can take one off and wear the bag across your body. Available prints/styles: 14

8. A Woven Backpack That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is SHOMICO Backpack $39 Amazon See on Amazon Buttery woven leather gives this gorgeous backpack the look of a far more expensive bag. It's perfect for those who prefer pared-down, neutral accessories, but don't necessarily want to settle for something basic. Plus, unlike some of the more compact picks on this list, the roomy interior fits a 13-inch laptop. It also has a generous smattering of pockets, including a spacious front compartment to keep your essentials accessible. With its sophisticated look and spacious interior, it's safe to say this is one of the best work backpacks you could buy for the price.

9. A '90s-Inspired Backpack With Clueless-Chic Vibes JanSport Unisex-Adult Quarter Pint Backpack $20 Amazon See on Amazon This plaid, mini take on the iconic Jansport backpack channels '90s Clueless vibes — and it doesn't hurt that it's just as durable and affordable as its full-sized counterpart. Featuring convertible straps that can be worn as a backpack or across your body, the quarter-pint bag will pair well with virtually any casual outfit, from jeans and a tee to a billowy babydoll dress. The zippered front compartment has a smaller pocket in the front to stash your keys and other tiny essentials, and it also comes in several solid colors, if you don't love the yellow plaid pictured. Available colors/prints: 7

10. An Anti-Theft Backpack That's A Fan-Favorite On Amazon Cheruty Store Backpack $26 Amazon See on Amazon One of the most fashionable travel backpacks out there, reviewers literally can't stop raving about this gorgeous anti-theft bag— of the 4,000 shoppers who rated it after buying, a full 92% left positive feedback, resulting in a stellar overall rating of 4.7 stars. Equal parts stylish and functional, it's made of waterproof, easy-to-clean PU leather, which reviewers swear can easily pass for the real thing. It has multiple zippered pockets and compartments, including a thin one for documents and one on the side for your phone. It also comes with a removable shoulder strap, as well as a cute pom-pom key chain to add a pop of color. Available colors: 16

11. Another Anti-Theft Backpack, But With A Cool, Rugged Look Travelon Anti-Theft Signature Slim Backpack $36 Amazon See on Amazon There are lots of things that make this sleek anti-theft backpack one of the best travel backpacks for women. It has specially designed, locking zippers, slash-resistant body panels and shoulder straps, and built-in RFID-blocking slots for your passport and cards to protect yourself from would-be credit card/identify thieves. It's made of easy-to-clean, durable nylon, and has a polished, minimalist look that'll pair well with any travel outfit. Choose from black, smoke-gray, and a cool, rugged-chic sable (pictured). Available colors: 3

12. A Cute Mini Backpack With Its Own Matching Coin Purse EMPERIA Kayli Faux Leather Mini Fashion Backpack $30 Amazon See on Amazon The unique slip pocket in the front of this mini backpack is designed to hold the small matching wallet, which attaches to the bag itself using a gleaming gold chain. The resulting design not only looks totally glam, but also makes it super easy to access your cards without digging through your purse — or worrying about losing your wallet. Another key feature is the adjustable, convertible strap — detach it from the top of the backpack, and you can wear the bag either over your shoulder or across your body. Available colors: 6

13. A Holographic Backpack In A Trendy Geometric Print DIOMO Geometric Lingge Backpack $27 Amazon See on Amazon A cool geometric shape — mirrored by an equally cool geometric print — give this backpack a look that's, well, cool and geometric. An excellent choice if you're looking for something spacious, it has room for everything you could need, including a 13-inch laptop. Lined in soft linen with a drawstring-style closure, the durable PU leather exterior has a slightly holographic, rainbow sheen in certain lights. Available colors: 2

14. A Sporty-Chic Backpack That's Perfect For Athleisure Lovers Adidas Linear Mini Backpack $18 Amazon See on Amazon A sleek nylon construction and a boldly printed label gives this mini adidas backpack an athleisure look that's more casual, but still feels totally stylish. Designed with a zippered front pocket and a padded back panel for added comfort, the medium size is compact enough to be easy to carry, but still has more than enough space for all the essentials, plus a tablet or book. Fans say it's the perfect lightweight, compact bag for hiking and other adventures, giving it a near-perfect rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon. Available colors: 8

15. A Stylish Suede Backpack With Fun Fringed Details LUI SUI Fringed Backpack $27 Amazon See on Amazon If your style leans more laid-back and artsy-chic, this might be the backpack for you. Made of buttery faux suede, a generous swath of fringe gives it a cool, Western-inspired look. Its versatile size has space for all the essentials — iPad, wallet, phone, makeup bag — without looking too bulky to use as a regular purse. Reviewers note that it's important to make sure to pull the drawstring completely shut, since failing to do so can cause your stuff to fall out. Available colors: 2

16. A Minimalist-Chic Backpack That Looks Elegant & Luxe Aiseyi Backpack Purse $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a timeless, minimalist backpack that's perfectly sized to use as a purse, this drawstring rucksuck practically couldn't be more perfect. Subtly sophisticated, it's made of supple vegan leather with a rich pebbled texture, and has gleaming gold hardware to add a touch of glam. Angled zippered pockets at each side of the exterior not only provide a convenient place to stash your most-used items, but also give the bag utilitarian flair. There's also a zippered exterior pocket in the back, as well as four more handy pockets inside. Available colors: 11