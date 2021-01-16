13 Of The Best Night Creams To Wake Up With Glowing Skin
A good night cream is the cherry on top of your evening skin care routine. Simply put, the best nighttime formulas "serve the purpose of sealing in the previous products applied beforehand and moisturizing the skin throughout the night," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Caroline Chang to TZR. Night creams are typically richer in texture than their daytime counterparts, and of course, do not contain SPF. "Overnight, your skin should be in repair mode," Chang says, explaining that, while you sleep, "your skin is repairing damage from UV light and rehydrating from the moisture loss throughout the day." The products you choose, and the active ingredients they contain are how you help your skin with this natural process.
Choosing a night cream should depend both on your skin type and goals, as well as the season, notes board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Flora Kim to TZR. "Depending on where you are in your skin care journey, you may want to focus on ingredients geared at age-defying, or acne-fighting, or texture smoothing. Also, each season, your skin and its needs will change, so be prepared to adjust the night cream." (Essentially, you may need something heavier to combat cold air and indoor heating in the winter and something lighter, like a gel texture during the warmer months).
Looking for a rich, comforting moisturizer that soothes irritated skin? Look no further. This rich moisturizer is like a blanket for skin, cloaking it in reparative ingredients like squalane (the brand's signature), hydrating ceramides, and nourishing omega fatty acids. This is a great pick for sensitive skin types, or for combating irritation from strong ingredients like retinol.
Those of you looking for a multitasker: meet your match. This Tula overnight 'repair treatment' contains a blend of some of the best and the buzziest skin care ingredients around. There's the brand's signature probiotics, which act as an anti-inflammatory, vitamin C for brighter, more even skin tone, and AHAs like glycolic and lactic acid to chemically exfoliate and smooth the skin's surface.
This delicious-smelling creamy overnight 'mask' helps brighten skin with THD ascorbate, a stable, and increasingly popular form of vitamin C. Superhero moisturizers like squalane and hyaluronic acid do the work of overnight hydration repair that all skin needs.
One of the most luxurious options in existence is this extremely rich cream housed in a handcrafted ceramic vessel. It's packed with natural ingredients (think: grape water, jojoba, olive fruit, rice bran, shea, squalane, turmeric) with cannabis sativa stem cells, an ingredient it's the first to use, and which promotes calm and glowing skin.
This New Zealand-based brand is all about super 'clean' ingredients that don't compromise in performance. Just one of the star ingredients in this formula is pentavitin, an ingredient proven to hydrate the skin for 72 hours. It's also packed with peptides that can help soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The overall results is plumper, more lifted, and more hydrated skin.
First of all: this night cream is $25—and available on Amazon prime. So win and win. Even better? It includes many of the same ingredients as its much-pricier counterpoints—things like squalane, naturally occurring and extremely vitamin C-rich kakadu plum, and lipids (which help trap skin moisture). The texture is rich and perfect for locking in serums.
This rich cream is loaded with a blend of African oils and ceramides to aid in a healthy, strong skin barrier and prevent water loss. It's a perfect pick for dry, winter skin that needs a thick coat of moisture.
For skin as taut and glowy as Gwyneth's, try this Goop moisturizer which blends active botanical ingredients like schisandra fruit, illipe butter, and caviar lime with ceramides and squalane, for softer, more supple, even-toned skin.
This elegant (and pink!) night cream lends itself to a moment of self-care (something you probably could use more of) thanks to the acupressure application tool it comes with. As for the formula itself, its hero ingredients are antioxidant and brightening vitamin C and adaptogenic, superfood ashwagandha, but it's also fortified with pomegranate, CoQ10, and hyaluronic acid, so you wake up to a hydrated, happy complexion.
This dermatologist-beloved overnight cream uses both AHAs and retinoid—but doesn't cause irritations and makes a significant difference to fine lines and wrinkles in as little as four weeks, while still keeping skin hydrated.
These individually-packed sachets contain active skin care ingredients, and also the brand's signature, Nobel-prize winning OMV (the organic molecular vessel), which essentially is a super-high-tech way of preserving ingredients' freshness and potency. In this night balm, OMV works alongside retinol and lactic acid so you wake up to a refined, clear complexion.
This overnight 'mask' is undoubtedly hydrating, but still manages not to feel heavy, at all. British brand Votary has incorporated sleep-promoting aromatherapy (rose, lavender, neroli) into the hyaluronic acid-filled formula. Natural brightening agents like camu camu and narcissus wake up dull skin and oat kernel flour soothes redness.