13 Matching Sets Made For Working From Home — Including This East-To-Wear Shorts Set
With the lasting indoors-bound shift, many are now all too familiar with a new way of life, that is, working from home. At the start, the change was an exciting chance to enjoy the comfort of your own couch and, more importantly, lounge in comfy clothes. But at this point the allure of sweatpants has long lost its appeal, at least as far as during working hours is concerned. Now, feeling polished while still feeling free is the name of the game. And, luckily, the art of accomplishing both in one fowl swoop is made incredibly simple with these matching sets that are made for working from home.
Complete with convenance and mega pay-off, a matching set is a no-brainer option worth investing in for more than one reason. Sure, everyone knows a co-ord is clearly a two-for-one deal that also allows for endless mix and matching with your existing wardrobe. But at a time like this, dressing super polished with no hard work involved is priceless. And though comfort is still key, presentability for Zoom meetings (or simply for your own sanity) is crucial as well. So, ahead you'll find 15 of the smartest and most stylish two or three piece coordinating sets to get your hands on now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Eye To Eye
Eye To Eye's blazer and skirt set is the truly the perfect WFH option: It's beyond polished enough to be Zoom-meeting appropriate but it's also made of 100% soft cotton.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Live The Process
The fitness label has mastered staying healthy in style and comfort, as proven by this dusty rose marled combo. The flare pant and collared cardigan make for an envy-worthy set when paired together, as well as easy layering pieces on their own.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: The Elder Statesman
Made of luxurious cashmere, this ribbed set from The Elder Statesman is as cozy as your PJs — but way more presentable. Too cute to only be seen by you and your home-mates, it's your next Instagram-friendly outfit that you'll be repeating indefinitely.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Spell & The Gypsy
Spell & The Gypsy is revered for its boho aesthetic and high-end quality, and this Hendrix set checks both boxes. With an earthy paisley print, this free-spirted set will be a go-to all summer long for in- and outdoor events.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Whimsy And Row
As the summer heat rises, dressing for the office can be tricky. But Whimsy And Row's linen set is just the thing for looking put-together and presentable at once.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Leset
It-girl-favorite loungewear brand Leset knows what it's doing when it comes to stylish, comfy attire — and its new Henry set proves it. Between the cheerful color pallet and cozy fit, it'll likely be the set you reach for the most this season.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Lacausa
Lacausa specializes in making core pieces out of high-quality materials with trendy touches. This kiwi-colored three-piece suit set, for example, is a great option whether combined or separately.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Song Of Style
Editors and It girls alike are loving collared knits, and this ribbed set from Song Of Style has the cool factor you'd need to ace the trend.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Reformation
With plenty of comfortable options to lounge around in, sometimes you just need to feel regal for a moment. Reformation's two-piece crop top and midi skirt set promises to do just that.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Les Tien
Les Tien has quickly become a go-to among fashion girls for its cozy fits and cool-kid aesthetic. Its new lavender line promises to be a super quick sell-out.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Lucy Folk
Set yourself up with Lucy Folk's comfortable set made of terry cotton that's not only unique but practical for beach days or post-bath lounging.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Terez
Falling in line with its stylish leggings and sports bras, ever-popular activewear brand Terez has also aced cool loungewear.
Matching Sets For Working From Home: Camila Coelho
This clean white set is made of pleated cotton for an ultra lightweight wear. The ethereal set consists of a free-flowing crop top (that'd be equally cute with your favorite pair of jeans) and a pair of trousers with a tailored fit that makes the set a touch more elevated.