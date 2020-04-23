With the lasting indoors-bound shift, many are now all too familiar with a new way of life, that is, working from home. At the start, the change was an exciting chance to enjoy the comfort of your own couch and, more importantly, lounge in comfy clothes. But at this point the allure of sweatpants has long lost its appeal, at least as far as during working hours is concerned. Now, feeling polished while still feeling free is the name of the game. And, luckily, the art of accomplishing both in one fowl swoop is made incredibly simple with these matching sets that are made for working from home.

Complete with convenance and mega pay-off, a matching set is a no-brainer option worth investing in for more than one reason. Sure, everyone knows a co-ord is clearly a two-for-one deal that also allows for endless mix and matching with your existing wardrobe. But at a time like this, dressing super polished with no hard work involved is priceless. And though comfort is still key, presentability for Zoom meetings (or simply for your own sanity) is crucial as well. So, ahead you'll find 15 of the smartest and most stylish two or three piece coordinating sets to get your hands on now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Eye To Eye Eye To Eye's blazer and skirt set is the truly the perfect WFH option: It's beyond polished enough to be Zoom-meeting appropriate but it's also made of 100% soft cotton. Rosa Blazer $155 Eye To Eye see on eye to eye Ada Skirt $82 Eye To Eye see on eye to eye

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Live The Process The fitness label has mastered staying healthy in style and comfort, as proven by this dusty rose marled combo. The flare pant and collared cardigan make for an envy-worthy set when paired together, as well as easy layering pieces on their own. Marl Cardigan $248 Live The Process see on Live The Process Marl Flare $258 Live The Process see on Live The Process

Matching Sets For Working From Home: The Elder Statesman Made of luxurious cashmere, this ribbed set from The Elder Statesman is as cozy as your PJs — but way more presentable. Too cute to only be seen by you and your home-mates, it's your next Instagram-friendly outfit that you'll be repeating indefinitely. The Elder Statesman $655 Ribbed Striped Cashmere Sweater see on net-a-porter Ribbed Striped Cashmere Flared Pants $825 The Elder Statesman see on net-a-porter

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Spell & The Gypsy Spell & The Gypsy is revered for its boho aesthetic and high-end quality, and this Hendrix set checks both boxes. With an earthy paisley print, this free-spirted set will be a go-to all summer long for in- and outdoor events. Hendrix Blouse $199 Spell & The Gypsy see on spell Hendrix Shorts $119 Spell & The Gypsy see on spell

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Whimsy And Row As the summer heat rises, dressing for the office can be tricky. But Whimsy And Row's linen set is just the thing for looking put-together and presentable at once. Valentina Top $78 Whimsy And Row see on whimsy and row Valentina Skirt $168 Whimsy And Row see on whimsy and row

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Leset It-girl-favorite loungewear brand Leset knows what it's doing when it comes to stylish, comfy attire — and its new Henry set proves it. Between the cheerful color pallet and cozy fit, it'll likely be the set you reach for the most this season. Henry Striped Oversized Turtleneck $192 Leset see on leset Henry Striped Jogger Pant $148 Leset see on leset

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Song Of Style Editors and It girls alike are loving collared knits, and this ribbed set from Song Of Style has the cool factor you'd need to ace the trend. Nima Top $78 Song Of Style see on revolve Emmett Pant $110 Song Of Style see on revolve

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Reformation With plenty of comfortable options to lounge around in, sometimes you just need to feel regal for a moment. Reformation's two-piece crop top and midi skirt set promises to do just that. Yucca Two Piece $278 Reformation see on reformation

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Les Tien Les Tien has quickly become a go-to among fashion girls for its cozy fits and cool-kid aesthetic. Its new lavender line promises to be a super quick sell-out. Crop Crew $219 Les Tien see on les tien Snap Front Pant $194 Les Tien see on les tien

Matching Sets For Working From Home: Terez Falling in line with its stylish leggings and sports bras, ever-popular activewear brand Terez has also aced cool loungewear. Canopy Haze Balayage Sweatshirt $125 Terez see on terez Canopy Haze Balayage Joggers $120 Terez see on terez