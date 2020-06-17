13 Black-Owned Haircare Brands To Support With Your Dollars All Year Long

For many racial minorities — but the Black community, especially — hair is more than just an accessory; it's sacred. It tells a story of culture, pride, and, at times, discrimination. Afro-textured tresses haven't always been aptly catered to by the beauty industry, hence why Black-owned haircare brands are often underrepresented on the market.

But buyer habits have seen a major shift since the Black Lives Matter movement saw a surge of support in 2020, which, in turn, has created a surge of support for Black-owned businesses. Haircare — despite its tendency to cater to particular demographics, whether it be blonde and straight or black and coiled — should not be left out of the deal.

While the Briogeos and Miss Jessie's of the world do indeed cater specially to afro-textured hair, they also work on a variety of other hair types as well. So, whether you're looking for a moisture-locking conditioner to rescue dry ends or a supplement to accelerate growth after giving yourself a quarantine haircut, these 13 Black-owned haircare brands are worthy of everyone's support.

Briogeo Here's a testament to Briogeo's cult following: When the brand released its Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil launched in April, it sold out almost overnight. In just two months, it has amassed 36,000-plus loves on Sephora. It — like every Briogeo product — is made with the cleanest from-the-earth ingredients such as macadamia nut derivative and rose flower extract. Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil $30 Briogeo see on sephora

Jane Carter Solution Designed with natural hair in mind, longtime stylist Jane Carter's product range targets frizz and non-uniform curls. Her clean, vegan line is designed to help customers "overcome their hair care challenges." It's mostly designed for curly textures. Nourish and Shine $22 Jane Carter Solution see on Target

Pattern Beauty If you're a fan of Tracee Ellis Ross, you're likely already familiar with Pattern Beauty, the brand she launched in September 2019 after "20 years of dreaming," she said in an Instagram post. The line includes several different conditioners, serums, and curl-friendly tools for coils and textured styles (3B to 4C types). Leave-In Conditioner $25 Pattern Beauty see on ulta beauty

Oyin Handmade Oyin Handmade was born in founder Jamyla Bennu's kitchen (and named after the Yoruba word for honey). This Baltimore-based brand features body products like deodorant and shea butter, but its natural, organic shampoos, conditioners, and co-washes are widely loved. Ginger Mint Co-Wash $12 Oyin Handmade see on Oyin Handmade

SheaMoisture SheaMoisture is an all-around girl power brand, sourcing its signature shea butter from women in northern Ghana in accordance with its parent company Sundial Brands' Community Commerce initiative. Jamaican Black Castor Oil Rinse Out Conditioner $12 SheaMoisture See On SheaMoisture

Loving Culture Loving Culture is a sustainable, holistic hair oil brand that's equal parts hippie (see: sage burning and yoga inspo on the brand's Instagram feed) and chic. Founder Mary-Andrée Ardouin-Guerrier incorporates hair-loving spices into the toxin-free recipes as a nod to her West Indian heritage. Revitalizing Organic Hair Oil $35 Loving Culture see on loving culture

Charlotte Mensah Charlotte Mensah was the first Black woman to be inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame. Her salon has seen the likes of Janelle Monáe and Erykah Badu and her Manketti Oil haircare range has earned a wealth of awards. Manketti Hair Oil $60 Charlotte Mensah see on Charlotte Mensah

Camille Rose Camille Rose is a result of founder Janell Stephens' search for natural remedies for her kids' eczema. The haircare products, however, are now the highlight of this vast skin, body, and hair line. These ultra-nourishing cleansers, curl definers, and detanglers are entirely vegan and harsh chemical-free. Algae Renew Deep Conditioner $20 Camille Rose see on Camille Rose

CURLS The ultimate care for curly hair, this brand caters to a diverse range of curl densities, from wavy to kinky. It was launched in 2002 by Mahisha Dellinger, who has a TV show on OWN, and is now stocked in stores throughout the US and internationally. Cashmere + Caviar Hair Bath $15 CURLS see on CURLS

OrganiGrowHairCo It's one thing to have healthy curls; it's another to have an abundance of them, ones that are long and nourished from root to end. OrganiGrowHairCo's Instagram feed is full of inspirational before and after photos of hair growth. Your supplements and "beverages" will tailor to your exact texture and porosity. Grow N Glow Hair Skin Anti Aging MultiVitamin $44 OrganiGrowHairCo see on OrganiGrowHairCo