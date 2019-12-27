These NYE Dresses Will Get Here Just In Time, Thanks To Amazon

Leave it to Amazon to have you covered when it comes to, well, just about everything. This includes a last-minute New Year's Eve Dress that will arrive well before the ball drops. And because the e-commerce site can be a bit overwhelming with an overload of product, ahead is a curated selection of styles that your friends will never believe you found on Amazon.

For some, the occasion isn't complete without sequins or embellishments and Amazon has an array of options from brands like For Love & Lemons and Needle & Thread. But for those who aren't fans of sparkles, landing on a style with a super luxe fabric like the vegan leather wrap-front dress from Rebecca Taylor or plush velvet mini by Self Portrait are great alternatives. Regardless of where your preference falls, the selection available is really quite diverse and on par with what you would find at some of your favorite e-tailers — making it that much easier to find the one that's right for you.

Having scoured the site for all the best last-minute finds, TZR listed the top 12 items that, if you add to cart now, are sure to arrive well before the new year.

KAMALI KULTURE Sequin Fishtail Dress $395 What's better than a second-skin silhouette covered in sequins. see on amazon The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments.