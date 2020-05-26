12 Father’s Day Beauty Gifts For The Dad That Likes To Get Experimental With His Routine
Ties, coffee mugs, and cuff links have had their moment for one too many Father's Days, and this year it's worth treating your dad to something a little less expected and way more fun — like beauty products, which may not be the first thing you think of in terms of gifts. But whether your dad is more of a splash-water-and-go type of guy, or is meticulous about his morning and nightly rituals, it's worth taking a peek at these Father's Day beauty gifts, because your dad most likely enjoys a good face mask or roller just as much as you — even if he doesn't say so.
While skincare geared toward men is often limited to 3-in-1 concoctions and musky shaving creams, your dad's a *cool* dad and deserves products that are equally as fantastic to thank him for all those jokes and love he's given you over the years. So, skip gifting him his third shaving kit and give him something that's just as cool as him — and that he'll actually want to include in his daily routine.
Whether he loves a good face massage or he appreciates a dewy glow, there are endless gift ideas to help him upgrade his morning — and maybe give you something to bond over. Ahead, 12 of the best.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Most of the Replica fragrances are unisex and inspire to make you feel nostalgic for past memories. This particular scent is reminiscent of the coziest coffee shops and has notes of sandalwood, lavender, and orange flower.
This lightly tinted moisturizer gives a subtle dewy glow, but isn't sparkly in the slightest. The bronze-tinged formula is helpful for hydrating dry skin and is an easy product dad can quickly apply in the morning.
Towel-dried hair is fine and all, but once your dad uses this luxe hair dryer he'll never go back. It's quiet, sleek, prevents extreme heat damage, and will leave him with shinier, smoother hair.
Dry hands are more prevalent than ever, and if your dad doesn't already have a hand cream he turns to after his 20-second wash now's the time to get him hooked on one. Cedarwood, shea butter, orange peel, and coconut make for a wonderfully scented formula that's also extra nourishing for his skin.
Even if he's not all about skin care, he'll have way too much fun running this roller over his face and neck. The set is great for dads with oilier or blemish-prone complexions, and the facial oil, roller, and gua sha are all made with lapis lazuli, which are said to promote relaxation, so he can enjoy a spa day at home.
You know the importance of daily SPF, but your dad might not. This scentless formula works double duty as a daily moisturizer and sunscreen to keep his face healthy and hydrated year-round without leaving a white cast.
If your dad deals with dry skin or rough, uneven texture, La Mer's The Treatment Lotion will work wonders for him. It's an easy step he can add in right before moisturizing that will work to hydrate and and smooth his complexion.
Even the dads that opt for a quick rinse and nothing more will appreciate an extra tool for cleansing. This vibrating, silicone-bristled brush will wash away debris and clean out pores, leaving him feeling squeaky clean. Be sure to nab it now while it's 15 percent off.
Keep unruly brows in check with gel that's so easy to swipe on, he won't even feel like he's adding an extra step to his daily ritual. While the formula isn't heavily pigmented, it has a very slight tint that works with any brow color or skin tone.
Dry lips are painful and if dad hasn't shown interest in trying your DIY sugar scrub, he'll certainly become a fan of this one from Bite Beauty. It features golden sugar, papaya enzymes, and squalane to brush away dead skin cells, soften, and soothe.
Ingrown hairs are unfortunate, but a reality for most people. This oil helps prevent and soothe areas that are more prone to them, not to mention the bottle will look extra sleek in his shave kit.