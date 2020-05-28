Figuring out what to do with your hair during quarantine is probably the last of your problems at this point. And while ponytails are foolproof, there are plenty of low-maintenance hairstyles to help spice up the monotony of our looks.

In fact, the experts say you should switch it up not only for a morale boost, but because ponytails aren't always the best for the hair. "It is known that excessive ponytails can cause traction alopecia," Annagjid "Kee" Taylor, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair salon in Philadelphia, PA says. "This condition is a type of hair loss that occurs from consistent pulling on the hair, especially if you use chemicals or heat on your hair. Fortunately, traction alopecia is temporary if you give your hair a break from the tight styles."

And what better time to do just that then now? With nowhere to go, the opportunity to repair your possibly damaged hair is here. "Take this time to give your hair a break," Justin Anderson, celebrity colorist and hairstylist whose clients include Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus, and co-founder of dpHUE says. "Avoid over shampooing and gently cleanse and remove impurities with a hair rinse. It works without stripping the natural oils that are essential to the health of your scalp and hair." You should also be conditioning a little more, so that when you do return to the stylists chair, your hair is in optimal health. "Many of us could stand to deep condition more often, especially since a lot of us are not going to be able to see our stylists in the near future," Taylor says. "I would recommend starting with a weekly deep conditioning treatment and going from there."

So ahead, check out eleven styles that don't require daily maintenance, and will whip our hair back into shape right in time for when things return to normal.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Vacation Head Wraps

Out of your face and stylish, head wraps are the festive way to tuck your hair away while simultaneously treating your hair. Taylor suggests adding a great leave-in and tying hair away. "Try a good leave-in," she says. "This is an easy step to add to your haircare routine that helps to ensure your hair stays moisturized, healthy and frizz-free."

For a simple wrap, tie bandana style like Bella Hadid, or gather the mass of the material to the front of the head for a more intricate, turban look.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Parted Cornrows

Celebs like Gabrielle Union and Saweetie have been wearing their cornrows horizontally during quarantine rather than the traditional vertical style. "This isn't necessarily a quick style, but they're easy to maintain, which makes them a great option for quarantine," Taylor says. "I also love a cute cornrow look, which you can dress up with your earrings and accessories." Even better, you'd have accomplished a defined braid-out upon removal.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Crown Braid

While we may not have any balls to attend anytime soon, this regal look is certain to make you feel elegant even in your pajamas. For the easiest results, create two french braids and cross them at the nape of the neck, securing with bobby pins.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Jumbo Box Braids

While it may not be the quickest style, it is surely low-maintenance. To accomplish, part large sections of hair and create at-home box braids that will last you for weeks. Unlike smaller braids, less skill is required to properly braid and feed-in hair to weightier sections, making the task attainable to even braid novices. Need help figuring out how to make it happen? YouTube is filled with tutorials!

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Silk-Secured Top Knots

"No matter your hair type, buns are a cute and easy option for styling," Taylor says. "I love that you can go for a more casual look with a messy bun or dress it up with a more sleek look." To avoid damage from harsh hair ties, opt for a silk scrunchie and loosely wrap the ponytail around itself for a damage-free look.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Zoom Clips

Looking for a way to make your easy look look oh-so intentional? Simply add a festive clip — or five — to adorn your messy waves, second-day blowout, or braids.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Bed-Made Waves

Simply twirl your damp or dry hair into a silk scrunchie, and take down in the morning for a textured look that's completely heat-free.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Bandless Two-Strand Twists

Naturalista Yara Shahidi's go-to during quarantine has been the tensionless two-strand twists which protect and nourish the hair, with no required maintenance. Simply section the hair into small pieces, hydrate with leave-in, and twist.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Double French Braids

"Try using a few pumps of the dpHUE Color Fresh Oil Therapy on damp or dry hair and throw it in french braids," Anderson says. This way, the hair can be getting an added boost of moisture while styling. And like what most of us desire, it keeps hair off your face. " It's a similar concept to a ponytail, but a little more fun than just that straightforward look."

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Bright Buzz

Sometimes, it's just easiest to buzz it all off. And if that's the case for you, the short look and time indoors makes for the perfect opportunity to try that outrageous color you've been dreaming of. Think about it, if you get tired of the color, simply cut it all off again.

Low-Maintenance Hairstyles: Next-Day Pineapple

If you're days past wash day and want to extend the life of your curls, skip the steam and water and toss it into a pineapple. The look is easy and even elegant, adding some flair to your week-old curls.