11 Father’s Day Fragrance Gifts That Aren’t *All* Bottles Of Cologne
It has to be said: Your Dad doesn't need another bottle of cologne. While the dark green and amber jars are a go-to pick for Father's Day gifts, there are other ways to show your affection and highlight your Dad's appreciation for a good scent. And now that the annual day is less than a week out (yep, June 21), it's time to nail down your Father's Day fragrance gift ASAP.
Luckily, there are options. If you want to stick with something that leaves a lingering fragrance on the body, pick up something like a body wash or after shave. Not only do these products have subtle, long-lasting scents, but they also have dual properties like cleansing and hydrating (making them a win-win). On the other hand, you can opt for something like a candle or diffuser that fills entire rooms with aromas that Dad can appreciate day after day. And when it comes to actual scents, there are options there, too: From musk to woody, to citrus to florals, there's a note profile for every preference.
Keep scrolling for 11 fragrance-based gifts that will have your Dad — or his space — smelling good.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
To fill any room with Diptyque's woody scent full of "mosses, blackcurrant leaves, and sun-dried fig leaves," simply tip over the hourglass for an hour of diffusing. The 7.6-inch tall vase fits well into small spaces, but lasts for months.
Made of only eight ingredients, this plant-based body wash from Plant Apothecary has a revitalizing smell of geranium and peppermint. Reviewers are obsessed with its energizing powers along with its honey-like consistency that lathers for a good clean.
CBD is a buzzy ingredient for relaxation, but when it's mixed with specific scents for skin oils, it takes on new purposes. Curaleaf offers four different CBD drops that tailor scents to match a desired outcome: Revive, Relax, Relieve, and Uplift. Plus, it doesn't hurt they're on sale for $31.99 right now.
As the description for this product says, "Men need to exfoliate too!" And along with powerful exfoliation from Dead Sea salt and grape seed oil, this scrub comes in two scents: citruese (citrusy with orange, grapefruit, and lemon verbena) and powder (a clean scent with ginger, eucalyptus, and sandalwood).
Not only do these candles have a gorgeous marble pattern and come in nine different scents (like Cannabis Flower and Tobacco & Cedar), but they are reusable vessels. Which means when Dad is done burning one scent, he can buy a wax refill of something new.
For the Dad who is continually shaving, this sandalwood-scented balm provides a nice, subtle fragrance while shea butter and grapeseed extract to soothe and hydrate the skin, as well.
You can still get an amber-colored jar, just in the form of a diffuser. This rattan reed stick iteration from P.F. Candle Co. comes in different fragrances, but the black fig note profile is a perfect mix of spice, woodsy, and floral scents.
Smooth skin is for everyone — including Dad — and it starts with hydration. This body lotion from Molton Brown gives a shot of moisture and an incredible scent that balances spicy peppercorn, ginger, and vetiver with lemon and coriander.
There's nothing wrong with getting a little floral and lavender is one of the best fragrances to induce relaxation. So, help Dad reset his mood with the easy-spritzing scent of Bulgarian lavender, vanilla, and jasmine.
Sawdust has never smelled as good as it does on a beard. With Beardbrand's Lumber Yard Utility Balm, your Dad can hydrate and maintain his beard while leaving it with a sandalwood and cedar scent.