It has to be said: Your Dad doesn't need another bottle of cologne. While the dark green and amber jars are a go-to pick for Father's Day gifts, there are other ways to show your affection and highlight your Dad's appreciation for a good scent. And now that the annual day is less than a week out (yep, June 21), it's time to nail down your Father's Day fragrance gift ASAP.

Luckily, there are options. If you want to stick with something that leaves a lingering fragrance on the body, pick up something like a body wash or after shave. Not only do these products have subtle, long-lasting scents, but they also have dual properties like cleansing and hydrating (making them a win-win). On the other hand, you can opt for something like a candle or diffuser that fills entire rooms with aromas that Dad can appreciate day after day. And when it comes to actual scents, there are options there, too: From musk to woody, to citrus to florals, there's a note profile for every preference.

Keep scrolling for 11 fragrance-based gifts that will have your Dad — or his space — smelling good.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.