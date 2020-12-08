11 Coffee Gifts For The Holidays That Passionate Baristas & Experts Recommend
Like wine, the world of coffee is vast and, to many, often overwhelmingly complex. So trying to buy a gift for a coffee lover come the holidays? If you're not well-versed in all things roasting and brewing, it can be downright scary, especially if you want to go above and beyond and get them something besides just another bag of beans.
To help you out, TZR turned to the pros to get their expert recommendations for what the coffee-obsessed people in your life are sure to be coveting — and yes, it goes well beyond the average coffee product you'd pick up at your local Target.
Thanks to ChiSum Ngai, co-founder of Coffee Project New York and a certified Q grader and US Roaster Championship competitor; LaNisa Williams, creator of Barista Life LA; BiankA AlloyN and SabreeN NaimaH, the co-owners of Cute Coffee; and Camila Coddou, founder of Barista Behind the Bar, the list ahead is full of under-the-radar (for many, at least) and pro-approved gifts that even the most diehard coffee lover will appreciate. Keep scrolling to shop them all.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
"The Ember Mug ensures your coffee will consistently stay at the right drinking temperature," says ChiSum Ngai, co-founder of Coffee Project New York and a certified Q grader and US Roaster Championship competitor who oversees the company’s roasting program. "It’s not enough to just make good coffee, you want to consume it at the ideal temperature, too."
"In my experience, the Flair NEO Espresso Maker is the best entry-level manual espresso maker on the market," says Ngai. "It's not only easy to use, it pulls a great shot. I even took mine on a recent camping trip."
"Unlike other drippers, which are designed to work with only one type of paper filter, the Origami Dripper has the ability to accommodate both flat bottom or cone-shaped filters for maximum flexibility," Ngai tells TZR. "This holiday season we’re offering the Origami Dripper, a bag of our sustainably sourced coffee, and a pairing of four chocolates from another small, independent NYC business, Stick with Me Sweets, as one of our gift boxes."
"Fellow's pour-over coffee tool is great for a holiday gift," says LaNisa Williams, creator of Barista Life LA. "It’s perfect for on-the-go and traveling. Being able to brew coffee consistently is extremely key for coffee lovers and this product brings it to you in two different sizes — Stagg X and XF."
"Melodrip helps improve your brew skills. [It provides] controlled agitation to keep particles out of your coffee," Williams says, explaining that this also works with all drippers, is easy to travel with, and affordable.
This class "covers the fundamentals of alternate brewing: coffee to water ratio, grid setting, water temperature, pouring technique, and agitation," says Williams. "Perfect gift for coffee lovers stuck at home at this time."
BiankA AlloyN and SabreeN NaimaH, the co-owners of Cute Coffee, say that cupping spoons are key for tasting coffee, and Umeshiso makes some lovely ones. "They are the perfect size and weight for each sip," say the co-owners. "They’re also pretty and useful for ice cream and soup! If you’re serious about cupping coffee these are what you want. Get ya self two Big Dippers and one Little Dipper for a solo cupping session." Camila Coddou of Barista Behind the Bar recommends Umeshiso's cupping spoons as well, saying they're great because they're heavy weight, come in a variety of colors, and are perfect for tasting new coffees.
AlloyN and NaimaH recommend the organic cotton filters from GDS Cloth Goods, saying that "these eco-friendly coffee filters never stop giving. They’re made with cotton that is sourced in a way similar to how we source our coffee — directly with intention."
"Make sure you get the Cute Coffee Brew Book," say AlloyN and NaimaH. "Coffee is like any other delicious food. There’s a recipe that makes it good every time!"
"One of the best gifts you can give a coffee lover is a coffee subscription purchased directly from a roasting company, rather than a third party subscription," says Coddou, who recommends Junior's Roasted Coffee because it's a company dedicated to educating its community on the true cost of coffee production. "This is a great way to support roasters and try a variety of coffees. I recommend researching roasters and sticking with locally owned roasting companies that do good by farmers, their employees, and their communities."