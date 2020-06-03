10 TikTok Videos That Illuminate Racial Injustice To Watch And Share Now

While the intent behind #BlackOutTuesday was positive, it had an unwanted side effect. On June 2, the streams of thought-provoking and, at times, life-saving information that's centralized through the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag was unintentionally censored by scores of silent black squares. Luckily, searching the hashtag on TikTok will revitalize your feed with pertinent content that might have been resultantly washed out amidst the Instagram movement. And, the most powerful TikTok videos that sum up racial injustice in the U.S. circulating now are as intellectually and emotionally resonant as you'd expect.

For those looking to glean some new additions to their reading list, Bradford Douglas waxes poetic on works by anti-racist works by Carol Anderson and Ta-Nehisi Coates. Or, for a profound reflection on the difference between the "have's" and the "have-not's" in history and today, comedian Trevor Noah breaks it down for us. Then, Mecca Verdell wraps up the detriment of cultural appropriation with a pointed spoken-word poem.

Be sure to watch, engage, and share the clips below, in an effort to recirculate a wave of vital content that speaks loudly.