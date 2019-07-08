10 Highlighters For Dark Skin That Don't Look Chalky

I think it was 2015 when I first discovered Becca's now-cultish Champagne Pop. After reading online reviews, I walked into a Sephora in SoHo, Manhattan and asked an employee to help me try it on for the first time. And with one sweep of a fan brush, I was a changed woman. Now, my vanity is filled with nothing but the best highlighters for brown skin, because I can't get enough glow. If I could, I'd highlight my entire body from head-to-toe with gold, bronze, and peachy shimmer.

I won't lie, though: Finding the right highlighter can be difficult, especially when many brands don't curate products for darker skin in mind. I've tried numerous products and shades, with many being too ashy and chalky on my complexion. Pearly shades tend to be geared towards fairer complexions, which is why I lean towards gold-based liquids, creams, and powders.

When I do find the right one, I can't stick to just one option. I love layering them all over my cheekbones, nose, cupid's bow, and all of the other high points of my face, trying to find perfect highlighter to make my brown skin glisten is my favorite part when doing my makeup.

Traci Newman-Perry

If it were up to me, I'd own at thousands of illuminators. But for now, these are my 10 favorites that I'll be using this summer and beyond.