10 Day-To-Night Pieces To Shop If You're Looking To Fill The Gaps In Your Wardrobe

By Danielle Naer
Let's face it: For many of us, closet space can be tight, so finding hero-pieces that check multiple boxes is always exhilarating. That's why fashion girls can verify that having a series of day-to-night pieces in your wardrobe is critical to stretching your investment while shopping. The struggle in securing pieces that do the job seamlessly has been carefully documented, with celeb inspiration drawn from EmRata, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and other current trendsetters. Luckily, there are tons of brands that are architecting garments that function well in both day and night settings.

Take, for instance, Krisa's colorful frocks, which are bouncy enough for the daytime, and sizzling enough to stay out at night. The same is true for Natalie Rolt, whose resort wear and evening wear line is complete with pieces you'll want to stay in all day. Olivia Palermo, master capsule-wardrober and now-designer, will tell you that leather pants are one of five must-haves in every women's closet. For that reason, Zeynep Arcay's skinny pant is just the pair you'll want to splurge on now. Palermo does also mention a statement coat (more than a few times), which we're suggesting LACAUSA's denim crop coat for. It's the perfect warm-weather addition to, quite literally, any outfit.

When picking out versatile pieces, bright colors and rich textures are key, so continue ahead and get ready to build a bold look.

Brightside Printed Wrap Skirt - Ivory Surf Print
$630
ZIMMERMANN

This asymmetrical miniskirt in surfer print works with a white button-down blouse during the day, or a turtleneck bodysuit at night.

Smocked Turtleneck Dress
$257
krisa

In an ultra-feminine silhouette, this fuchsia turtleneck dress is just $257 and works for any occasion.

Alexi Dress
$297
Saylor

This boho-chic piece is your go-to if you have, say, a luncheon during the day and a gala at night.

Virgo Crop
$79.22
Natalie Rolt

Silk crops can be tucked into jeans with a blazer, or paired with a matching skirt for evening wear.

Liquid Satin Convertible Scarf Neck Tank
$225
The Range

This little black top will be a mainstay in your closet for years, without a doubt. At just $225, it's hard to justify not taking the plunge.

BEACH BUM SLEEVELESS LYCRA DRESS
$495
Louisa Ballou

This vibrant brand architected the Sofia Richie's skirt (in the same print) that went viral on Instagram last year. Perfect for all things summer.

Stretch-leather skinny pants
$1,750
Zeynep Arcay

The leather trend has been documented making appearances at *literally* every hour of the day. Splurge on this pant, by Zeynep Arcay, below.

Belted Crepe Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$698
JONATHAN SIMKHAI

For lawn party season, nab this all-white jumpsuit, which transfers well for evening wear with a fluorescent handbag, shoes, or earrings.

Martina Tweed Mini Skirt
$258
Intermix

Tweed has long been worn during the day as a professional staple, but this mini cut allows it to work seamlessly into the late hours.

HAZEL JACKET
$165
LACAUSA

This buzzy jacket is cheery and sizzling at the same time. Throw it over a white tee and blue jeans during the day, or a little black dress at night.