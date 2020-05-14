10 Chic Work-From-Home Pieces That You’ll Wear Again & Again

If you're anything like us, it's likely you've been doing a little online shopping to make working-from-home life a little bit more bearable. Whether that's simply having a package to look forward to or stocking up on clothes that actually make hanging out at home more comfortable, sometimes a little something new can do just the trick. But, we get it — by now you're probably maxed out on loungewear and hoodies, perfected your skincare routine, and finally invested in the running shoes you've been eyeing for months. Although those things are perfect for the present, they might not be on your radar once social distancing concludes.

That's exactly why we're starting to look for pieces that we're sure we'll wear long after quarantine's end, like statement tops, colorful crewnecks, and athletic wear that doubles as everyday wear. These essentials keep comfort a priority but not overwhelmingly so — they'll transition back into your professional and social lives without missing a beat. Ahead, we're sharing our favorite work-from-home pieces you'll wear on repeat now and post-quarantine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.