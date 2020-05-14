10 Chic Work-From-Home Pieces That You’ll Wear Again & Again
If you're anything like us, it's likely you've been doing a little online shopping to make working-from-home life a little bit more bearable. Whether that's simply having a package to look forward to or stocking up on clothes that actually make hanging out at home more comfortable, sometimes a little something new can do just the trick. But, we get it — by now you're probably maxed out on loungewear and hoodies, perfected your skincare routine, and finally invested in the running shoes you've been eyeing for months. Although those things are perfect for the present, they might not be on your radar once social distancing concludes.
That's exactly why we're starting to look for pieces that we're sure we'll wear long after quarantine's end, like statement tops, colorful crewnecks, and athletic wear that doubles as everyday wear. These essentials keep comfort a priority but not overwhelmingly so — they'll transition back into your professional and social lives without missing a beat. Ahead, we're sharing our favorite work-from-home pieces you'll wear on repeat now and post-quarantine.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This checkerboard camisole is a fun option for virtual Friday night happy hour with your coworkers (and that Zoom date you have planned afterward) and will transition seamlessly into drinks IRL post-quarantine.
Wear these soft, handmade leather mules from Nisolo as a house shoe now and with your go-to work looks later.
Constructed from deadstock fabric, this high-waisted jumpsuit is another environmentally-conscious piece thats's great for a low-effort quarantine look and date nights alike.
Outdoor Voices' cotton crewnecks and sweatshirts are constantly selling out, and for a good reason: They're cozy-yet-sturdy and come in an amazing range of shades.
Whether you're virtually interviewing for a new job or testing out a more tailored look, a classic blazer deserves a place in every wardrobe. This slightly oversized style from Musier Paris is an effortlessly versatile option.
As comfortable as your favorite pajamas, yet polished enough for life outdoors, this linen top from Michael Michael Kors is a summer wardrobe staple.
Pair it with these matching linen pants for a head-to-toe look.
Outdoor Voices' new Apex sports bra is our favorite kind of activewear. Wear it during your at-home workouts now and as a crop top during the warmer months. It's crafted in the brand's beloved TechSweat material that will keep you comfortable and cool, no matter the activity.
Crafted from an innovative knitting yarn called Boro, this cropped polo is lightweight, breathable, and pairs effortlessly with your favorite vintage denim.
