Between the protests that have erupted across the country in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Brionna Taylor, Tony McDade, James Schurlock, and the many Black lives lost to police brutality before them, and social media movements like #BlackOutTuesday, you’ve likely started thinking of ways to show your support. Whether it’s through marching local protest or donating to organizations that support the Black community, doing your part ­— no matter how big or small — can lead to a major shift in society. That said, it’s important to note that the momentum can’t stop now or ever. And one way to continue the support is by shopping from Black-owned jewelry brands.

Any jewelry-lover knows that shopping for new baubles is an investment in your wardrobe. After all, these are the pieces that you’ll not only wear with everything you own but will also typically transcend the trends of the time. And while you’re shopping, there’s no reason not to invest in the Black community in the process.

While there’s been a clear growth in Black entrepreneurs in recent years — many of whom are women, according to Forbes — there’s still progress to be made to provide them with the tools for growth and success, such as funding.

If you’d like to contribute to lifting up the Black community and support Black jewelry brands, consider the designers below for your next investment piece and start supporting them now.

White Space

If modern, minimalist jewelry is synonymous with your style, White Space's elegant styles will be staples in your collection. The brand, which was founded by Khadijah Fulton, has everything from simple Opt for a pair of gold earrings to simple diamond necklaces.

KHIRY

Another label with modern, elegant designs is KHIRY, which was founded by Jameel Mohammed in 2016, offers sculptural designs — some of which have been seen on Michelle Obama, Yara Shahidi, Serena Williams, and Alicia Keys — that will go well with anyone's wardrobe.

Beads Byaree

Looking for jewelry that makes a statement? Look no further than Beads Bayree, which launched under the reins of Areeayl Yoseefaw Goodwin. Whether it's a more minimal design or something big and bold, each piece from Beads Byaree will feel like a work of art.

EDAS

When Sade Mims initially started EDAS, she chose to focus on sustainability with her designs using unusual home goods and refurbished items. Since it first launched the brand has developed an identity in creating feminine staples with hand-made pieces, which means any piece you get will be one-of-a-kind.

Lingua Nigra

Lingua Nigra a range of styles so large, there's bound to be something for you. The brand's designer, Alicia Goodwin, focuses on creating sculptural pieces for everyday occasions, using a variety of techniques to give each item a unique look.

Omi Woods

If you like to layer your necklaces for everyday occasions, Omi Woods will be a designer to keep in your regular rotation. Get yourself one of the brand's coin necklaces or opt for a pair of stud earrings.

Octave Jewelry

Designs in Octave Jewelry's collection create a juxtaposition between sharp, concrete geometry and fluid, organic shapes. However, the New York-based brand's pieces are made to move, featuring hand-cut stones and malleable metals to highlight the beauty of their wearers.

Mateo

For those who want to invest in classic pieces, Mateo New York has timeless jewelry that still feels current. Between everyday initial pendant necklaces and emerald earrings, this brand will no doubt become a favorite for fine jewelry. It's also a great option for engagement rings, should you be in the market.

Goldiie Shop

Perhaps you want a pair of statement earrings to complete your everyday outfits. In which case, Goldiie Shop will have you covered. The brand's stock features clear resin earrings with real flowers encased, creating an ethereal, romantic piece of jewelry that looks and feels like modern art.

Yam

The pieces in Yam's collection carry a hint of childhood nostalgia. This makes sense, given that the brand is an ode to the late mother of its founder Morgan Thomas. Pieces include drop earrings, chokers, rings,by and more that, while vaguely reminiscent of the '90s, also have a timeless appeal.